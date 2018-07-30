Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google’s first foray into the world of streaming devices, the Chromecast was a complete knockout when it debuted in 2013. Since then, Google has continued to update its streaming device for the future, including with a speedier, puck-shaped iteration of its original streaming stick and an audio-only version, as well as the Chromecast Ultra for 4K Ultra HD support. Whichever version you use, the Chromecast remains just as convenient as ever, providing you with a simple way to cast your favorite TV shows, music, and movies from a mobile device or computer to the big screen (or speaker) of your choice.

While Chromecast’s popularity has spread far and wide, those who have yet to be initiated into its world may still have a lot of questions about how Chromecast works and what it can do. We cover all of that below, along with some very handy apps you’ll want in your arsenal, so follow along to get your Chromecast on.

What is Chromecast and how does it work?

Chromecast devices run a simplified version of Google’s Chrome OS and have limited memory and hardware specs. They don’t need to have a ton of power, though, because they aren’t much more than glorified gateways to streaming content. To use a Chromecast, you simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug it into a power source, and connect to your home’s internet network following the simple instructions provided in the Google Home app. The device then acts as a portal for your favorite streaming apps on your mobile device to be “cast” onto your TV.

Here’s how casting works: Using apps on your mobile device or computer, you essentially hand off — or cast — content to the Chromecast by tapping the Chromecast symbol (a square with wavy lines in the corner) within the app. Using the information it receives about what you want to watch, the Chromecast finds the TV show or movie on the web and streams it directly from the streaming service to the TV.

This way, your mobile device’s resources aren’t hogged up by streaming tasks, and battery life doesn’t take much of a hit. Think of your mobile device or computer as a remote control for the Chromecast. One exception to this rule is when the Chromecast mirrors your Chrome browser on your computer. In this case, the Chromecast is depending entirely on your computer as the source for what it displays. The other exception is an app called AllCast, which we dig into a little bit further down.

Introducing the Chromecast family

If you haven’t yet entered the world of 4K Ultra HD TVs, You’ll be happy to know that the $35 version of the Chromecast is still your best bet. The device comes in three distinct colors — black, coral, and lemonade — and features three built-in antennas, a malleable HDMI cord, and support for 802.11ac and 5 GHz bands.

For those looking to step into the future of high-resolution content, the $69 Chromecast Ultra may be a better fit. The Chromecast Ultra brings more than just a higher pixel count to your streaming toolkit — along with 4K Ultra HD support, the device supports the two most popular versions of HDR (including HDR10 and Dolby Vision) to work well with virtually any 4K HDR-ready TV. HDR content allows for deeper contrast, brighter highlights, and richer color shading. It is widely regarded as a key element to making 4K shows and movies look more realistic and engaging.

The Chromecast Ultra also adds Ethernet support for a stronger, more stable connection. Google claims the device is 1.8 times faster than its streaming sibling, which we found to be the case when we reviewed it. The company offers plenty of 4K Ultra HD movies via Google Play, a nice addition that will join Netflix and YouTube as top sources supporting 4K Ultra HD resolution on the device.

And last, but not least (unless you’re talking price), Google’s Chromecast Audio offers a simple way to turn virtually any powered speaker into an audio streaming device. Similar to its video-streaming family members, the Chromecast Audio “casts” audio from streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and many others. However, instead of an HDMI connection, the Chromecast Audio connects via a 3.5mm audio jack or a digital Optical input (though you’ll need an additional mini-Toslink adapter or cable to do so). For this guide, we’ll be talking about the video-ready Chromecast devices, but you can find out more about Chromecast Audio in our full review.

Which devices work with Chromecast?

Google’s Chromecast devices are supported by Android tablets and smartphones, iPads and iPhones, and the Chrome browser for Windows and Mac OS X.

Google Chromecast is available at:

Best Buy B&H Walmart