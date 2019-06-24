Digital Trends
Computing

MacOS Catalina has arrived. Here are the 5 best features you can use right now

Anita George
By
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It was just a few weeks ago, during WWDC 2019, that Apple officially introduced Catalina, the latest version of its MacOS. And now, as of Monday, June 24, a public beta of MacOS Catalina has been released that you can download now.

With its release, the new MacOS brings with it a laundry list of changes, including a host of new features, a few updated apps, and the demise of a beloved app. But among these features, five of them really stand out from the rest. Here are the five best features to expect from MacOS Catalina.

1. Apple Music, Podcasts, and TV replace iTunes

macos catalina best features right now screen shot 2019 06 03 at 11 600x338

Yes, Apple confirmed the death of iTunes during its official MacOS Catalina announcement at WWDC 2019. This announcement also revealed that a new trio of media apps have been named as the joint successors to the beloved media manager app. Beginning with Catalina, iTunes is expected to be replaced with the following apps: Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.

According to a press release published the same day as the WWDC announcement, the Apple Music app is “lightning fast” and offers a library of “50 million songs, playlists, and music videos.” Apple Music users will also still have access to the iTunes music store. The Apple TV app will support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, and will offer access to over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows which are available for rent or purchase. The Apple TV app will also support Apple’s forthcoming “original video subscription service,” known as Apple TV+. And lastly, the Apple Podcasts app will include a catalog of over 700,000 shows, all of which will be searchable using machine-learning driven searching to let users search for podcast episodes by host “or even discussion topic.”

2. Second screen support for iPads with Sidecar

macos catalina best features right now sidecar

MacOS Catalina will also offer second screen support for iPads. Known as Sidecar, the feature essentially allows Mac users to utilize their iPads as a companion second screen for their Macs. And Sidecar offers second screen support in two meaningful ways. You can drag windows from your Mac to your iPad and use it just as you would an external monitor.

According to Apple, Sidecar can be used wired or wirelessly. But it’s worth noting that for the wireless version to work, you’ll need to stay within ten meters of your Mac for it to work. Sidecar also offers support for Touch Bar if the apps you’re using with Sidecar also support Touch Bar. These Touch Bar controls should appear at the bottom of your iPad screen when turned on.

3. Use your iPad as a drawing tablet

wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x

The second aspect of Sidecar is almost as exciting, especially for artists, designers, and illustrators. After you have your iPad connected through Sidecar, you can use an Apple Pencil to draw and annotate things right on your iPad. In theory, this should work with your Mac apps seamlessly, meaning you could ditch your Wacom tablet and use your iPad to work directly in applications like Photoshop or Illustrator.

4. Screen Time

Apple Screen Time app on MacOS Catalina
Apple Newsroom/Apple, Inc.

Managing your family’s screen time might be a little easier now that the Screen Time app has finally made it to MacOS. Especially since, as Apple notes, Catalina’s Screen Time allows users to set App Limits across all of your Apple devices and not just your Mac.

Screen Time also generates usage reports, has a One More Minute feature that gives users just a little more time to wrap things up, and lets you set Communication Limits to help you control who gets to communicate with your kids and when.

5. An updated Photos app for better curation

Photo of MacOS Catalina Photos screen
Apple Newsroom/Apple, Inc.

Apple has also revamped the Photos app in MacOS Catalina. The most notable change in the app is that it curates and features your best photos for you, while also removing poor-quality photos and duplicate shots. In addition, the Photos app also sports larger previews for photos, machine learning that helps “highlight important moments” and memories, and your Live Photos and videos now have the ability to auto-play while you scroll through your photo library.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
galaxy s10 vs iphone xs nokia 9 oneplus 7 pro pixel 3a huawei p30 camera shootout huge photo comp feat
Photography

The 2019 class of camera phones is great, and we tested them to find the best

It's the middle of the year, which means it's time for a mid-year camera shootout to find the best among our top phones of 2019. We pit six phones against each other, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, Pixel 3a, and Galaxy S10 Plus.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple AirPods
Apple

Act fast, Apple’s latest AirPods are back in stock on Amazon and $19 off

AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for iOS. These are perfect for everyday use or for situations where you're active or working out at the gym. And you can order the wireless charging case version now from Amazon with a $19 discount.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
6 hot smartwatches
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple iPhone 6S
Mobile

Buying an old iPhone? Find out what sets the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S apart

We take a close look at the specs and features as we pitch the iPhone 6S vs. iPhone 6 to see which device comes out on top. If you're looking to save some cash by buying an old iPhone, which one should you buy? Find out inside.
Posted By Simon Hill
history of malware android
Mobile

Around 40% of Android and iOS apps have high-risk vulnerabilities

According to a new study, a huge percentage of both Android and iOS apps have high-risk vulnerabilities. The majority of the vulnerabilities are related to insecure data storage, which could leave users' data open to attack from malware.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple's plans to take on Netflix by cranking out Oscar-friendly movies

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

The iOS 13 public beta is here and you can download it now

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to use waze 2019 feature image
Mobile

Crowdsourced interactive mapping app Waze gives you the lowdown on traffic

Waze is a free, ad-supported interactive navigation app with benefits. It calculates routes using social media crowdsourcing to alert you to current traffic conditions. Wazers act as the road's eyes and ears to alert other travelers.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ipados news
Mobile

Apple's new iPadOS public beta is now available for download

Apple announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen