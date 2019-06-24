Share

It was just a few weeks ago, during WWDC 2019, that Apple officially introduced Catalina, the latest version of its MacOS. And now, as of Monday, June 24, a public beta of MacOS Catalina has been released that you can download now.

With its release, the new MacOS brings with it a laundry list of changes, including a host of new features, a few updated apps, and the demise of a beloved app. But among these features, five of them really stand out from the rest. Here are the five best features to expect from MacOS Catalina.

1. Apple Music, Podcasts, and TV replace iTunes

Yes, Apple confirmed the death of iTunes during its official MacOS Catalina announcement at WWDC 2019. This announcement also revealed that a new trio of media apps have been named as the joint successors to the beloved media manager app. Beginning with Catalina, iTunes is expected to be replaced with the following apps: Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.

According to a press release published the same day as the WWDC announcement, the Apple Music app is “lightning fast” and offers a library of “50 million songs, playlists, and music videos.” Apple Music users will also still have access to the iTunes music store. The Apple TV app will support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, and will offer access to over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows which are available for rent or purchase. The Apple TV app will also support Apple’s forthcoming “original video subscription service,” known as Apple TV+. And lastly, the Apple Podcasts app will include a catalog of over 700,000 shows, all of which will be searchable using machine-learning driven searching to let users search for podcast episodes by host “or even discussion topic.”

2. Second screen support for iPads with Sidecar

MacOS Catalina will also offer second screen support for iPads. Known as Sidecar, the feature essentially allows Mac users to utilize their iPads as a companion second screen for their Macs. And Sidecar offers second screen support in two meaningful ways. You can drag windows from your Mac to your iPad and use it just as you would an external monitor.

According to Apple, Sidecar can be used wired or wirelessly. But it’s worth noting that for the wireless version to work, you’ll need to stay within ten meters of your Mac for it to work. Sidecar also offers support for Touch Bar if the apps you’re using with Sidecar also support Touch Bar. These Touch Bar controls should appear at the bottom of your iPad screen when turned on.

3. Use your iPad as a drawing tablet

The second aspect of Sidecar is almost as exciting, especially for artists, designers, and illustrators. After you have your iPad connected through Sidecar, you can use an Apple Pencil to draw and annotate things right on your iPad. In theory, this should work with your Mac apps seamlessly, meaning you could ditch your Wacom tablet and use your iPad to work directly in applications like Photoshop or Illustrator.

4. Screen Time

Managing your family’s screen time might be a little easier now that the Screen Time app has finally made it to MacOS. Especially since, as Apple notes, Catalina’s Screen Time allows users to set App Limits across all of your Apple devices and not just your Mac.

Screen Time also generates usage reports, has a One More Minute feature that gives users just a little more time to wrap things up, and lets you set Communication Limits to help you control who gets to communicate with your kids and when.

5. An updated Photos app for better curation

Apple has also revamped the Photos app in MacOS Catalina. The most notable change in the app is that it curates and features your best photos for you, while also removing poor-quality photos and duplicate shots. In addition, the Photos app also sports larger previews for photos, machine learning that helps “highlight important moments” and memories, and your Live Photos and videos now have the ability to auto-play while you scroll through your photo library.