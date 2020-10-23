How to use your iPad as a second monitor

Having a second monitor connected to your computer can be a great way to help boost productivity, but what if you don’t have an extra monitor? If you own both an iPad and a computer, you can extend your desktop by using your iPad as a second monitor.

Below, we have all the steps to set up your iPad as a second display. It’s easier than you think, too.

Apple Sidecar (MacOS)

The Sidecar feature first introduced in MacOS Catalina allows Mac owners to extend or mirror their primary display to an iPad. It beats having to buy an expensive second display if you already own Apple’s premium tablet. The only problem is Sidecar doesn’t work on all Macs and iPads. Here’s the list of supporting devices:

Compatible Mac devices

MacBook 2016

MacBook Air 2018 or newer

MacBook Pro 2016 and newer

Mac mini 2018 and newer

iMac 2015 and newer

iMac Pro 2017 and newer

Compatible iPads

iPad 6th Gen and newer

iPad mini 5th Gen and newer

iPad Air 3rd Gen and newer

iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch running iOS 13 or newer

To use Sidecar, make sure the Mac and iPad are logged in with the same Apple ID. Also, be sure to connect the iPad to an electrical outlet or USB charging port given the constant screen use will drain the battery. Sidecar does not rely on a physical wired connection.

Share the Mac’s screen with an iPad

Step 1: On the Mac, click the System Preferences icon on the Dock.

Step 2: Select Sidecar on the bottom row.

Step 3: In the Sidecar window, click the down arrow under Connect To and select your iPad.

Your Mac’s desktop should extend to the iPad’s screen. Easy, right? Now you can enjoy a larger desktop, and if you take a screenshot, MacOS grabs both screens, not just the primary display connected to your Mac.

Change Sidecar settings

As shown above, you can make changes to the Sidecar settings before closing the panel.

On the Mac:

Show the Sidebar on the left or right.

Show the Touch Bar on the bottom or top.

Enable or disable double-tap with the Apple Pencil.

On the iPad:

Select Default for Display or Scaled.

Change the color profile.

More Sidecar changes

To mirror the Mac’s screen or make additional changes, do the following:

Step 1: Click the Display icon located on the menu bar.

Step 2: Select Mirror Built-In Retina Display to copy the desktop or Use as Separate Display to extend the desktop to the iPad.

Step 3: Select Show Sidebar or Hide Sidebar.

Step 4: Select Show Touch Bar or Hide Touch Bar.

A note about Mirror vs. Extend

Like Windows 10, MacOS handles multiple displays in two ways. In Mirror Mode, the second display merely mirrors the primary display. This is a you-see-what-I-see setup and keeps all apps and programs confined within a single defined virtual space despite appearing on two displays.

Extend stretches the desktop across two screens. This is ideal for presentations and watching media, as the second screen can display media uninterrupted while you complete your work on the main screen.

Stop screen sharing

Step 1: Click the Display icon shown on the menu bar.

Step 2: Click on the connected iPad.

The iPad will revert back to its original Home screen and take a nap. The Display icon on the Mac’s menu bar will disappear.

Duet Display (Windows, MacOS)

Duet Display retails in the App Store for $10 and offers a great multi-monitor experience for Windows 10 and older Macs. You may want to consider making the purchase if you frequently travel with both a laptop and an iPad.

Duet Display also offers an optional subscription for premium features. Called Duet Air, it unlocks wireless display connectivity, remote desktop connectivity, priority support, and monthly updates and upgrades. Duet Air costs $20 per year while the $30/year Duet Pro subscription adds even more.

You can see a comparison between all three here.

The Duet Display setup requires free desktop software, the $10 iPad app, and a wired connection between the two devices. With both software running, connect the tablet and see your PC’s desktop extend to its screen.

On the desktop client, you can change the framerate, performance, and screen resolution. However, keep in mind that the higher the settings, the harder your PC works.

If you need to switch the iPad display between Mirror and Extended, just do the following (on Windows 10):

Step 1: Open Settings.

Step 2: Select System.

Step 3: Select Display.

Step 4: Select the tablet shown under Rearrange Your Displays.

Step 5: Under Multiple Displays, select Extend Desktop to This Display or Duplicate Desktop on This Display, whichever you prefer.

Generally, the default settings should be fine. If you find it’s a bit sluggish on an older computer, however, try lowering the resolution or frame rate to speed things up.

Note that you can switch to other iPad apps while streaming Windows 10 to its screen and then return to Duet Display without any disconnection.

Splashtop Wired XDisplay (Windows)

Splashtop Wired XDisplay is a decent method for Windows 10 and older Macs. It’s nowhere near as stable as Duet Display, but it’s a free alternative. You’re better off paying for the $10 Duet Display app, but if you’re short on cash, this could be a temporary solution.

Splashtop Wired XDisplay requires the Splashtop’s desktop agent, Apple iTunes, and an iPad app. Once all three are installed on your PC, ensure the desktop app is running, connect the iPad to your computer with its USB cable, then launch the XDisplay app on your tablet.

A blank desktop will appear on your iPad. Like Duet Display, you can then rearrange your monitors from your computer’s display settings, drag windows to your iPad, and use it as a second monitor as you would expect.

Editors' Recommendations