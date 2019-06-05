Digital Trends
Computing

The best iTunes alternatives for Mac

iTunes is dead. Here are the best alternatives to meet your media manager needs

Anita George
By
credit karma tax preparation deal laptop

Beginning with Apple’s upcoming MacOS Catalina, iTunes will no longer be included with Macs and instead will be replaced with a trio of media apps. Don’t worry, you’re not just stuck with those apps. There are other options, and we’ve rounded-up the best iTunes alternatives to help you choose the best iTunes replacement app for you.

In fact, you might opt for our favorite iTunes alternative: The Vox MP3 and FLAC Music Player app. Its free version has many of the features you’d want in a music player and media manager: An elegant interface, Hi-Res audio, and support for a variety of audio sources and formats.

The staff at Digital Trends has published hundreds of reviews about all sorts of audio-related products, including speakers, music players, sound bases, and soundbars. If the Vox player app isn’t for you, feel free to check out our other picks as one of them might be a better fit for your needs.

At a glance

VOX MP3 and FLAC Music Player

Stock photo of Vox Player on MacBookThe Vox MP3 and FLAC Music Player app is our “Best Overall” alternative to iTunes because the basic, free version of the app offers up a sleek interface, an ability to play a wide variety of audio formats (MP3, FLAC, M4A, APE, WAV, etc.), and features Hi-Res audio (with 192kHz sound resolution). In addition, the Vox player allows users to play music from a variety of sources, and not just from your old iTunes library. In fact, the Vox player supports audio from the following sources as well: Last.FM Scrobbling, SoundCloud, YouTube, and even online radio (for Vox Premium subscribers).

Speaking of the Vox Premium player service, users can access a host of premium Vox player features if they sign up for either a monthly or annual subscription. These features include support for SONOS wireless speakers systems, access to over 30,000 radio stations, advanced audio settings, and unlimited music cloud storage. The subscription rate is currently $5 per month or $50 per year.

VLC Media Player

Screenshot of VLC Media Player for Mac from VideoLAN Organization
VLC for Mac OS X/VideoLAN Organization

VLC Media Player is a totally free to download and use open-source multimedia player. And while it’s known for having a less-than-pretty, utilitarian interface for its Windows version, that’s actually not the case for the Mac version of this player. While the Mac version of VLC Media Player still sports a minimalist design, it seems to fit in just fine with Apple’s aesthetic. At the very least, it doesn’t just have sad gray menus.

It’s also easy to use, and supports a laundry list of video and audio formats. For those concerned about privacy and security, the developers behind VLC Media Player also maintain that their media players don’t contain spyware, ads, or engage in user tracking.

Fidelia

best itunes alternatives for mac fidelia

While Fidelia does offer the option to try it for free, it is still primarily an audio player app that you have to purchase to download and use. But it might be worth the $30. Touted as an app for “sophisticated music lovers,” Fidelia offers a highly-customizable music player experience. The app includes features such as high-definition audio, an aesthetically pleasing interface that resembles “stereo systems of decades past,” support for 64-bit Audio Unit plug-ins, and the ability to AirPlay to external speakers. Fidelia player users can also download a separate iOS app that turns their iOS device into a remote control for the Fidelia Mac app. This iOS app, however is sold separately and costs $10 to download.

It’s also worth noting that while it’s described as being able to play a wide variety of audio formats (including FLAC), the Fidelia app “does not support DRM-protected AAC files.”

Elmedia Player

Screenshot of Elmedia Video Player from Eltima Software
Elmedia Video Player/Eltima Software/Electronic Team, Inc.

Whether you end up opting for the free version or the paid version of this media player Mac app, you’ll still end up with iTunes replacement capable of doing so much more than just playing audio and video files. The free version of the Elmedia Player app supports a wide-range of audio and video formats including FLV, MP3, FLAC, Blu-ray, and AVI. The free version also allows you to stream your files to other devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Smart TVs, and other devices that are DLNA and AirPlay-enabled. Another interesting streaming option included with Elmedia Player is the fact that it has a feature called Open Online Video that allows users to stream online videos from sites like YouTube and Dailymotion without ads.

The paid version of the Elmedia Player app, is offered through the Mac App Store. Frankly, it’s unclear what the difference is between the two versions, since many of the features listed for the paid version are also included in the listing for the free version. And since the paid version costs $10, it may be best to test out the free version first before committing to the paid version.

Musique

Screenshot of Musique player from Flavio Tordini website
Musique Website/Flavio Tordini

And if all you need is a quick, easy-to-use music player, the Musique app for Macs has you covered.  This free to download and use music player app has a simple, clean interface that includes features like the ability to browse your music files by album cover, genre, folder, or artist photos, support for MacOS Mojave Dark Mode, and support for Last.fm scrobbling. Musique has even been translated into over 20 languages and so users are even able to customize that aspect of their digital music experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro
Up Next

Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch
itunes death nostalgic wwdc 2019 apple
Computing

iTunes had to die to be reborn, and it’s making me nostalgic

Apple’s decision to kill off iTunes-as-we-know-it, as announced during WWDC 2019, makes me nostalgic because I still rely on iTunes today for the same reason it was created back in 2001.
Posted By Andy Boxall
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jonathan Terrasi
what to expect apple wwdc 2019 19 roundup feat
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's coming today. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods — we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

At its annual WWDC event, Apple gave consumers the first look at its powerful new creative device, the Mac Pro. The behemoth machine on display in San Jose features powerful internals and ample expansion capability.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019
Computing

Apple’s new 6K display costs $5,000 and can maintain 1,000 nits of brightness

Apple just unveiled its studio-grade Pro Display XDR monitor for creative professionals. Starting at $5,000, you're getting a 6K resolution screen with excellent contrast, calibrated HDR support, and a bright and vivid panel.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10
Computing

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: First look at Apple's latest products

Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Jonathan Terrasi
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Computing

MacOS Catalina takes one more step toward merging the Mac and the iPad

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, June 3 with a keynote and a few announcements about the next version of its flagship operating system: MacOS Catalina.
Posted By Anita George
new mac pro is not for prosumers on table feat
Computing

A new Mac Pro with monitor costs $11,000, and it isn’t built for you

Apple has a new $6,000 Mac Pro and a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. They're fantastically powerful and innovative, but they push the Mac Pro brand outside what even prosumers can afford. The Mac Pro isn't for people. It's for companies.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
Computing

XDR vs. HDR: Why Apple’s new 1,000 nit 6K monitor is such a big deal

Apple just made professionally calibrated HDR monitors a lot more affordable with its Pro Display XDR. The specs sound impressive on paper, but are Apple's ambitious claims really that big of a deal?
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x
Computing

Here’s how to download Apple’s new MacOS Catalina update

Apple's latest MacOS update, known as Catalina, is finally available for developer preview, which means if you're willing to pay a little for the privilege, you can be one of the first to try it out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple new mac pro modular design pc motherboard
Computing

How the Mac Pro’s modular internals prophesy a new future for PC design

Apple's new Mac Pro is here and it looks set to offer video editors a perfect blend of sheer power and expansive expandability. But what if the changes in Apple's new system bleed through into the PC industry as a whole?
Posted By Jon Martindale