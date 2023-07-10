Apple’s 32-inch M3 iMac could be facing yet another delay

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been waiting holding out for an iMac loaded up with a new M3 chip, there’s bad news: it might have been delayed until next year. It means an even longer wait for anyone who wants an all-in-one Apple computer with an upgraded chip — right now, the M1 chip in the current 24-inch iMac is over two years old.

The news on the iMac postponement comes from the Power On newsletter published by journalist Mark Gurman, who has released accurate information about Apple’s upcoming products many times in the past.

In the subscriber-only section of the newsletter, Gurman discussed the delay to the new iMac. The reporter had previously suggested the 24-inch iMac could get an M3 upgrade as early as the second half of 2023. However, that date now seems to have been pushed back until the second half of 2024 at the earliest — a sizeable delay.

It’s a shame, because the M3 chip is expected to be a major upgrade over the M2 that powers Apple’s current slate of Macs. Compared to the M1, it would be an even more significant power boost.

Waiting and waiting

In the newsletter, Gurman also shared another tidbit about the iMac line. According to the journalist, Apple is experimenting with various larger iMacs, including a 32-inch version. This would presumably be a replacement to either the 27-inch iMac or the iMac Pro, both of which have been discontinued for a couple years.

It adds to the mounting speculation that a larger iMac is in the works. Almost since those upsized desktop Macs were withdrawn from sale, rumors have swirled that Apple has been working on replacements. If you like the iMac line but need something larger than the current 24-inch model — or want something more powerful than its base-level chip — the idea of a 32-inch iMac could be enticing.

Gurman didn’t share many more technical details about the 32-inch iMac, including what chip Apple will equip it with. But we’d expect something more powerful than the entry-level chips found inside the 24-inch iMac. Doing that would allow Apple to differentiate the larger iMac and perhaps attract customers with more demanding workloads.

There was one more piece of information about the 32-inch iMac: it probably won’t surface until at least the end of 2024. For anyone who has been waiting on buying an iMac until a larger model comes out, that will be a frustrating wait.

With both the M3 iMac and a larger all-in-one desktop facing a delay of months — if not years — it’s a difficult time for iMac fans. Here’s hoping the wait is worth it.

