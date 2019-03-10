Apple stopped making displays, so these are the best options for the Mac Mini

Digital Trends
With the new Mac mini arriving at last in 2018, it’s no surprise people are starting to pick this portable desktop computer. However, the mini requires necessary peripherals, particularly a reliable monitor.

But what monitor is compatible with the mini and the best choice for your Mac mini projects? Apple used to make its own displays, but the last one was discontinued in 2016. There are reports that the company may be releasing a new Apple-branded monitor in the future, but for now the best options remain other brands. So, let’s go over top choices for you to consider.

LG 27UK850-W 27-inch 4K

LG 27UK850-W 27-inch

An excellent all-around high-quality monitor, this IPS display with 4K resolution will work for most Mac mini purposes. In addition to great screen quality, the monitor includes USB-C ports (other ports include HDMI as well), FreeSync technology, and compatibility with Samsung’s HDR10 standard for better automatic display adjustments. It’s really everything you could want in a modern monitor, plus a nice stylish — and adjustable — design that will fit well with your new mini.

Samsung CF791 34-inch

Samsung C34J791

If you need a lot of screen real estate for your projects, then 27-inch models may not be enough for you. This is a good time to consider a compatible ultrawide, like this excellent 34-inch Samsung model. It’s Thunderbolt 3-compatible and ready to work right away with your Mac mini.

In addition to FreeSync, the QLED display also benefits from quantum dot technology, Samsung’s OLED-lite display upgrade that adds rich, bright colors. If you prefer to watch something while you work, native PIP (picture in picture) support is provided. Finally, the screen is curved, which makes it ideal for closer, more involved work and entertainment.

LG 34WK95U-W ultrawide monitor

LG 34WK95U-W ultrawide monitor review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

LG offers this 34-inch, high model with a 5K resolution for those looking for a clean design and top-notch image quality. The 5,120 x 2,160 resolution is backed by a 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C ports are all included on this model, so you don’t need to worry about compatibility.

As we noted in our review, the menu options are very easy to use via the hidden joystick, and allow for detailed adjustment of color and image quality. The price is high, but this model really has it all.

Samsung LC32F391FWNXZA 32-inch Curved ($242)

Samsung LC32F391FWNXZA

If you like the idea of a curved, extra-large screen but your budget is limited, this alternative Samsung monitor makes a great choice. It has a beautiful design and good HD picture quality. Response time is around 4ms, which is a little high compared to high-end monitors, but for Mac mini purposes it should be fine! You will need to use an HDMI connection with mini, as this model lacks some of the advanced ports of other models. However, for an affordable 16:9 monitor, it’s an excellent pick!

Dell S2719DC 27-inch

Dell S2718D

Dell also has a number of monitors that are particularly compatible with the Mac mini, and one of the best is this S-series IPS model, which includes Dell’s own HDR technology and a design that matches the Mac mini almost perfectly.

It includes a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a security lock slot, and traditional USB ports as well. The display resolution clocks in at a healthy 2,560 x 1,440, enough for plenty of detail.

