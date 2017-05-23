YouTube rolls out its own live TV streaming service, YouTube TV

Why it matters to you You can now watch YouTube TV on your Apple TV thanks to AirPlay support

YouTube’s own live TV streaming service, aptly named YouTube TV, is now available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay area. It joins the ever-growing list of live TV streamers, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Better still, YouTube TV now also supports AirPlay, which means you can use the service with your Apple TV.

YouTube TV begs a fee of $35 per month, but Google offers a free 30-day trial for all new users. To sweeten the deal, Google will also provide customers with a free Chromecast for a limited time after the first monthly payment. A monthly subscription lands you over 50 channels, including live content from the four major networks, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, as well as a wide range of sports channels, and a number of other cable staples like USA, FX, and plenty more. Users will also have access to original online video content from YouTube’s subscription-based YouTube Red service.

For those looking to expand their base channel listings, Showtime and Fox Sports Plus are currently the only two available as add-ons, at $15 and $11 per month, respectively.

AMC Network channels, which include AMC, IFC, BBC America, BBC World and others, will be added to the service in the near future at no extra charge. ESPN3, Telemundo, NBC Universo, and Local Now are also poised to join the channel roster soon. Sundance and Shudder will be available as add-ons in the future.

Users will be able to stream content directly on their iOS or Android devices, or in their web browsers, much like watching regular YouTube videos. While YouTube TV launched with exclusive support for Google’s Chromecast devices, the addition of AirPlay could herald even more compatibility in the future. The YouTube TV update featuring AirPlay can now be found on the App Store.

YouTube TV has some impressive perks. Up to six profiles can be set up on one account, and the service allows for up to three simultaneous streams per account, so you won’t have to argue over who gets their turn to watch. Google is also providing unlimited DVR storage on its servers as well, allowing users to watch and record content no matter where they are, creating stiff competition for its rivals in the space. Users will also have access to a highly flexible unlimited cloud DVR that will store recorded programming for up to nine months.

While YouTube TV is currently only available in the aforementioned select markets, more markets will be added “soon,” according to the YouTube TV website. However, there’s no clear indication as to when exactly that will be, nor which markets will be added next. We’ll be following this story closely as it develops, so stay tuned.

Updated 5-23-2017 by Lulu Chang: Added news that YouTube TV now supports AirPlay, and therefore, Apple TV.