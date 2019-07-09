Digital Trends
Home Theater

Google-Amazon truce brings YouTube to Fire TV, Prime Video to Chromecast

Simon Cohen
By
youtube on fire tv prime video chromecast null

In our current climate, where the two sides of the political spectrum seem to be able to find little common ground, it’s good to see that warring corporate behemoths like Google and Amazon can at least bury the hatchet in name of mutual self-interest. Today, the companies announced that their spat over video services — specifically the lack of an official YouTube app on Amazon’s Fire TV devices and the lack of Chromecast support for the Prime Video app — is finally over.

Starting July 9, the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV is available worldwide on the following devices:

Amazon says that additional Fire TV devices will get YouTube support in the coming months, with YouTube TV and YouTube Kids launching later this year. The official YouTube app will appear in the Your Apps and Channels row on all compatible devices, but you will need to download it first before you can stream. Because Fire TV devices are also Alexa devices, there will be Alexa support for the official YouTube app too. You can ask Alexa to open the YouTube app by saying, “Alexa, open YouTube,” or by asking for specific content, e.g., “Alexa, find cooking videos on YouTube.” Inside the YouTube app, all of the usual Alexa playback commands are available without adding “YouTube.”

On the Prime Video side of the equation, the app now has Chromecast support. You’ll need the latest Prime Video app and Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher on your phone or tablet to receive the update. The new version supports all Chromecast and Chromecast Built-in devices, but it will also begin working Android TV devices on a broader basis. Some Android TV products already have a Prime Video app, and Google tells us that “many
more Android TV smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming devices will also soon have Prime Video,” beginning July 9. You can download the Prime Video in the Google Play Store.

As great as this news is for users of both the Fire TV and Chromecast platforms, make no mistake: Both companies needed this to happen more than we did. Prime Video is about to come under intense competitive pressure as Disney+ and Apple TV+ make their way into the market later this year, so getting access to Chromecast users — basically, the only population that was missing from its stable of supported devices — is critical. Google for its part, makes significant revenue from YouTube, and its YouTube TV service needs to be on FireTV devices in order to compete with platforms like SlingTV and Hulu+Live TV.

Looks like it’s win, win, win. This time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free movies on YouTube (July 2019)
Up Next

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA's new X-Ray observatory in 2021
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the on-demand streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart toshiba 50lf621u19 50 inch ultra hd smart led hdr fire edition
Deals

Amazon drops the price of this 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV under $300

Transform your living room into a modern entertainment hub with the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD smart TV. Right now it’s available on Amazon for the price of $300. You get to save $80 from its original price of $380.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 55 inch smart 4k uhd tv best buy price drop sk8000 series 55sk8000pua
Deals

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $320 price drop at Best Buy

Today is your great chance to capture the LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV SK8000 Series. It's currently $320 less than its $850 list price. With Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale, you can now get one for a stunning price of only $530.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
existenz trailer poster for 6044581322001
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (July 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q60r
Deals

Amazon slashes $102 off the Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon Soundbar

Amazon matched its competitors during the 4th of July celebrations by slashing prices ahead of Prime Day. Check out their 20% off deal on the Samsung HW-Q60R Soundbar if you are looking for a sound system to go with your 4K TV.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best new shows and movies to stream under the silver lake 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Stranger Things is back

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Stranger Things season 3, Under the Silver Lake, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (July 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Nuheara IQbuds review
Deals

Amazon drops $99 off Nuheara IQbuds Wireless Earbuds ahead of Prime Day

Now is your best chance to grab your own pair because Amazon is dropping the price of the Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds from $299 down to $200. That's decent $99 off for a great set of earbuds.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall