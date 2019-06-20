Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon takes on Roku with new Fire TV Edition TVs supporting Dolby Vision

Julian Chokkattu
By
Amazon Fire TV Edition TV with Dolby Vision
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Amazon’s bringing back its Fire TV Edition TVs, adding in a new twist: Support for Dolby Vision for dynamic HDR. Amazon made the announcement about the new 4K TVs at Dolby Soho, a boutique “Dolby Vision experience space” where Dolby can show off its HDR technology. The companies also announced the launch of a pop up at the space where New Yorkers can experience shows and movies in full Dolby Vision glory.

The new Fire TV Edition TVs are produced by Toshiba and will be sold through Best Buy stores and Amazon. At the event, the company showed off a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition TV. A 55-inch model is available today, but the 50-inch and the 43-inch models will be available on June 30.

Amazon claims that, apart from the addition of Dolby Vision HDR to show off the growing collection of Dolby Vision content from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others, it also improved the Fire TV interface, adding more dynamic visuals as you shift through content.

This is not the first Dolby Vision-powered Fire TV device Amazon has introduced — the Fire TV 4K stick already supports Dolby Vision. However, this latest move appears to be a direct response to the proliferation of popular Roku-powered TVs, specifically TCL models such as the 6-series, which offers a winning combination of Roku’s intuitive streaming interface and (you guessed it), Dolby Vision HDR support to go along with 4K Ultra HD resolution for excellent picture quality on a budget.

In addition to Dolby Vision HDR, of course, the new TVs offer easy access to Alexa — something Roku TVs can’t claim. You can access the digital assistant via the included voice remote, allowing for the ability to launch apps, use voice search for your favorite shows and movies, switch inputs, and even control smart home devices all with your voice via Amazon’s eager helper.

The TVs likely won’t have access to as many apps as their Roku counterparts, but Amazon is touting a solid collection of built-in apps, including popular choices like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Starz, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. 

You can purchase the 55-inch model from Amazon today, or wait until the end of the month to grab one of the smaller sizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best running headphones
Up Next

Xbox head confirms one version of Project Scarlett in development
yamaha yas 209 109 news hero image
Home Theater

Forget the remote: Yamaha offers two new affordable, Alexa-enabled soundbars

Yamaha announced two new soundbars aimed at fans of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. The affordable new soundbars are both designed to provide viewers with great sound at an affordable price, with built-in Alexa voice control.
Posted By Parker Hall
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Walmart has a treat in store (or rather, online) for those in the market for a QLED TV: It has knocked a massive $385 off the 55-inch Samsung Q6FN, sending the price tumbling below $1,000.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best 4K content
Home Theater

Netflix Recommended TVs: What does it mean, and why do you want one?

Netflix Recommended TVs will have faster startup and playback. Our guide gives a quick breakdown of Netflix's criteria for recommending current TVs and explain what this means for you.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart
Deals

Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

It's important that the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action — like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

With there being thousands of TVs on the market, it's hard to separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, we have the answer to your prayers: a 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Product Review

The Klipsch T5 headphones are classy AirPod killers

Klipsch’s new true wireless headphones are a classy, high-end pair of AirPod killers with better battery life, water resistance, and one of the prettiest charging cases you’ll ever see.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV adds entertainment, lifestyle channels

With the addition of Viacom channels, yet maintaining a big emphasis on sports, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for in a streaming service. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
The Defenders
Movies & TV

Marvel’s Netflix universe is dead, but its legacy lives on

The end of Marvel's superhero universe on Netflix is a big deal for the streaming service, but this grand experiment had far-reaching effects that changed the streaming landscape for years to come.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what movies and shows are leaving in July 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for July 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on amazon prime the boys
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in July 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in June and July, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Confused Christian group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s Good Omens

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition asking Netflix to cancel Good Omens, Neil Gaiman's comedy about an angel, a demon, and the Antichrist. The problem? Netflix has nothing to do with the show.
Posted By Chris Gates
beats solo3 wireless on ear headphones
Deals

Beats EP and Solo3 wireless headphones get price cuts from Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re looking to score a pair for yourself or are planning to gift them to someone special, you may want to check out these Beats headphone models, now on sale at Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
jaybird run
Home Theater

Run to the beat of your favorite music with the best running headphones

Running is a great source of exercise but isn't always the most thrilling, especially when you're fiddling to keep your headphones in place. Check out our picks for the best headphones for running, so you never have to miss a beat again.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kraig Becker