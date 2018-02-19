Protect your Bitcoin with the 10 best cryptocurrency apps for iOS and Android

It’s undeniable that cryptocurrency is the new hotness and all the cool kids are into investing in various virtual currencies. Bitcoin might be in something of a slump right now, but that could change quickly, and there are tons of other virtual currencies you can invest in. But how do you know where to invest? How do you keep track of the market’s ebbs-and-flows? And most importantly, where do you keep your hard-earned cryptocurrency?

Your smartphone is a great resource for keeping an eye on your investments. It’s with you almost all the time, it’s powerful, and there are many apps out there that help you keep your finger on the pulse of the cryptocurrency market. So we’ve rounded up some of the best cryptocurrency apps you can download right now to keep an eye on your chosen coins, use as a virtual wallet, or have on hand as handy tools to make sure that you’re always a step ahead.

If you’re into normal investments, we’ve also put together a list of our favorite stock-trading apps, so check that out if you’re looking to get more out of your smartphone. As always with investments, be aware that your capital is at risk, and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Coinbase (free) Self-proclaimed as the world’s No. 1 place to trade cryptocurrencies, Coinbase is one of the first ports of call for many when it comes to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest. Coinbase’s app for iOS and Android allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and track prices. It’s also a capable wallet for your money, and when it’s time to spend, Coinbase will help you find merchants who accept cryptocurrencies as payment. While some users have complained that the fees can be on the high side, that doesn’t stop Coinbase from being one of the best apps to start with. Download now from: iOS Android

CryptoTrax – Coin Portfolio (free) Are your wallet needs already sorted out? CryptoTrax doesn’t bother too much with the coin you have — it’s far more worried about what you do with it now you’ve got it. Simply input your transactions into CryptoTrax’s portfolio and it’ll track the value of your holdings, as well as your prospective profits or losses. If you’re worried about a crash or want to invest in a new coin, then it’s also got price alerts to let you know when a price drops or rises to a certain point, so you can be at the right place at the right time. Download now from: iOS Android

Enjin Wallet (free) Enjin Wallet is offered by the same company that created Enjin Coin, the first cryptocurrency for gaming. While Enjin Wallet obviously supports Enjin Coin, you’ll also find support for most of the major cryptocurrencies here. Security is clearly a key element for Enjin Wallet, and the app comes with the option of using Enjin’s own secure keyboard and optionally randomized keys. If you lose your phone, you can restore your wallet on another device by simply writing 12 words on a piece of paper and scanning it using the app. For now, it’s Android-only, but an iOS app is in the works. Download now from: Android

Investing.com Cryptocurrency (free) One of the investing big boys, Investing.com has been around for more than 10 years, offering expert advice on everything about investments, so it makes sense that it would expand into cryptocurrency as well. This app might not offer wallet functionality, but it does have some of the most comprehensive databases for tracking the prices of 1,300 altcoins, real-time and historical price tracking, and a full portfolio that allows you to quickly and easily track how much money you might have made or lost. Want to sell at a certain price? You can set a price alert so you can sell quickly when the time comes. Download now from: iOS Android

BTC.com – Bitcoin Wallet (free) An app from a major player in the Bitcoin scene, BTC.com’s wallet app is praised for its simple design, solid security, and attractive transfer fees. The ease of use makes it perfect for Bitcoin beginners and old hands alike, and it comes with a bunch of useful features, like the ability to transfer Bitcoin via QR code. Users can buy Bitcoin directly from their wallet, and a master seed backup means that your data is fully secure and always recoverable. Download now from: iOS Android

BitWorth (free) Another non-wallet app, BitWorth is a single developer effort that has been lauded by its users as having fantastic ease of use and some incredibly clear interface choices. Setup is easy too; simply put in the amount of cryptocurrency that you own, and the app will track the prices and present your investments in real time. Simple but effective, this app lacks some of the features you might expect, like price alerts, but that’s because it’s a lightweight app that fulfills a niche for people who just want their prices. It’s only available on iOS. Download now from: iOS

Xapo Wallet (free) Another wallet app with solid security, Xapo claims to have been described as the Fort Knox of cryptocurrency storage by the Wall Street Journal. We can’t vouch for that, but the three layers of security it offers is certainly impressive, and no security can go too far where investments are concerned. It’s also heartening to see that Xapo apparently responds to each and every review on its Play Store listing, signifying a company that cares about its customers. It’s smooth and easy to use, and comes with all the usual features you’d expect from a wallet app. Just don’t ask us how to pronounce Xapo. Download now from: iOS Android

Delta Portfolio Tracker (free) Delta calls itself the “ultimate cryptocurrency portfolio tracker tool” on the introduction to its website, and it’s got the credentials to back up that claim. It boasts management support for more than 2,000 types of cryptocurrency, price alerts, and — this is unique — the option to track coins that aren’t yet on an exchange by entering custom details. When the coin does land, you can easily merge your custom entry into the live listing. It’s a pretty impressive set of abilities, and with all the other features currently available, it makes Delta an app that you should definitely consider. Download now from: iOS Android

Cryptonaut Portfolio Tracker (free) With perhaps the coolest name on this list, Cryptonaut’s mission is to make keeping track of your cryptocurrencies easy. It’s fair to say that it’s succeeded in part here — setting up for the first time is as easy as inputting your transactions to your portfolio and going from there. For more advanced traders, Cryptonaut offers a suite of more detailed options, including support for many types of altcoin and the ability to trade against various altcoins or any other fiat currency. All of this is backed up by some beautiful presentation, with graphs and data presented in a gorgeous interface. Download now from: iOS Android