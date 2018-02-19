Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are no longer just a fad reserved for those in the know. Although the digital money system currently exists in many forms — with Bitcoin and Ethereum arguably being the two most recognizable — each is constructed via algorithmic encryption, allowing those with a computer and the proper software to get in the action. It’s a lucrative and volatile business to say the least, but cryptocurrencies provide an unprecedented level of transaction security and greater freedom from centralized banking, which has its appeals. Whether you want to invest in the budding industry or you’re simply curious as to what it’s all about, here’s everything you need to know about what many are calling the currency of tomorrow.