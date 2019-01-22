Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Oscar nominations, the future of blockchain, and more

Brie Barbee
On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics, from Oscar nominations, to an artist-blocking feature on Spotify, to Uber testing self-driving bicycles and scooters. We were also joined by Forbes’ Rachel Wolfson to talk about cryptocurrency and welcomed Kim Wetzel, DT’s smart home editor, to the show to talk about smart bathroom fixtures.

While the Hollywood awards scene doesn’t usually have much of a tech angle, the latest Oscar nominations could be inadvertently giving more legitimacy to online media. Netflix film Roma, director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical take on the life of a live-in housekeeper in Mexico City, managed to snag 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture. Black Panther also got a Best Picture nomination, making it the first Oscar-nominated superhero movie.

We also discussed new features coming to Spotify, such as the ability to block specific artists on the streaming service, as well as a $100 in-car device with voice control. Uber is also beginning testing on self-driving bicycles and scooters, which could travel to riders who summon them with the app, which will further change the way people get around the cities they live in.

Later in the show, we were joined by Wolfson, a Forbes journalist and podcast host specializing in the world of cryptocurrency. We discussed the future of blockchain and security tokens and how these technologies are poised to go mainstream, after being nearly unheard of just a few years ago.

“A lot of people think that they is going to die,” Wolfson said. “That this is a trend that isn’t going to be here for much longer, but it’s actually going mainstream. There was just news in the Coinstar kiosks in grocery stores that you can now purchase up to $2,500 worth of Bitcoin.”

Wetzel was also on the show to talk about the latest advancements in smart home technologies, in this case, in the bathroom. From Alexa-enabled mirrors to a robot that will clean your toilet bowl, technology is continuing to find new places in our lives.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

