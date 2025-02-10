 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Computer engineer has a new idea to recover his $765M of buried Bitcoin

By
A Bitcoin.
Pixabay

Buried in a garbage dump in Wales, U.K., is a hard drive containing Bitcoin worth a colossal $765 million, according to computer engineer James Howells.

Howells accidentally discarded the smartphone-sized drive in 2013, but his local council has repeatedly refused him permission to enter the landfill site and search for it, citing factors such as environmental concerns and arguments over who is the lawful owner of the device now that it’s part of the dump.

Recommended Videos

But there’s been a new twist in this long-running story, as Newport Council recently revealed that it’s planning to close down the site in the next 12 months so that it can transform it into a solar farm to power the council’s new garbage trucks. The decision to close it has given Howells a new idea for how he might be able to get hold of his much-missed hard drive.

“I would be potentially interested in purchasing the landfill site,” he said in comments reported by the BBC this week. “I have discussed this option recently with investment partners and it is very much on the table.”

The entire site is filled with more than 1.4 million tons of waste, and Howells thinks the hard drive is in an area containing around 100,000 tons of it.

To find the drive and its 8,000 Bitcoins, Howells said he would deploy a team of human sorters, robot dogs, and an AI-powered machine that’s capable of identifying a hard drive as it passes by on a conveyor belt. But if the drive has suffered damage, there’s a chance he won’t be able to ever recover his precious Bitcoins.

But if the endeavor succeeded, Howells has said he would keep around 30% of the Bitcoins for himself, with 30% going to the recovery team, 30% to investors, and the remainder shared among local causes and Newport residents.

Digital Trends reported on Howells’ lost hard drive in 2020, when the Bitcoin on it was valued at $75 million, around $700 million less than what it’s worth now.

Howells told Business Insider in 2022 that he tries not to think too much about what his share of the money will enable him to do if he ever recovers it, “otherwise you just drive yourself crazy.”

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple’s secret Vision Pro controller suggests it’s finally taking VR gaming seriously
A person gaming on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

You would think that Apple’s Vision Pro headset would be the perfect platform for virtual reality (VR) gaming. After all, it has a top-notch processor, super-high-resolution displays, and both VR and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. In theory, that should make it a leading device for gamers.

The reality is, unfortunately, very different, with few popular gaming titles making it onto visionOS. And really, Apple’s headset is held back by one key weakness: its lack of proper VR controller support.

Read more
Big tech is dominating my digital life — here’s how I fixed it
big tech logos around capitol hill

Big tech companies are so dominant and so far-reaching right now that people could probably live their entire digital lives interacting only with Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon products. Things never got quite that bad for me but I did realize recently that I've been relying far too much on Google, plus I’ve been using Safari for years even though I don’t actually like it that much.

So I decided to find some new apps to try out and came across a nice resource full of European, open-source, or non-profit alternatives for a range of different services. It introduced me to quite a few apps that are more than good enough to replace what I was using, and although I’m not hardcore enough to completely kick Google out of my life, I’m pretty happy with the results.
What’s so bad about big tech?

Read more
Meta faces lawsuit for training AI with pirated books
A silhouetted person holds a smartphone displaying the Facebook logo. They are standing in front of a sign showing the Meta logo.

In a recent lawsuit, Meta has been accused of using pirated books to train its AI models, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's approval. As per Ars Technica, the lawsuit filed by authors including Ta-Nehisi Coates and Sarah Silverman in a California federal court, cite internal Meta communications indicating that the company utilized the Library Genesis (LibGen) dataset—a vast online repository known for hosting pirated books—despite internal concerns about the legality of using such material.

The authors argue that Meta's actions infringe upon their copyrights and could undermine the company's position with regulators. They claim that Meta's AI models, including Llama, were trained using their works without permission, potentially harming their livelihoods. Meta has defended its practices by invoking the "fair use" doctrine, asserting that using publicly available materials to train AI tools is legal in certain cases, such as "using text to statistically model language and generate original expression."

Read more