 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Razer wants to fight gaming’s AI problem with more AI

By
Sam Altman at The Age of AI Panel, Berlin.
Technische Universität Berlin

Razer has partnered with Sam Altman’s World to help distinguish real players from bots in multiplayer experiences. Bots in multiplayer games are nothing new; in fact, many games benefit from giving players AI-controlled bots to play against when there aren’t enough human players to fill a server. However, bots can also be too skilled and nearly impossible to defeat, or worse: they could be farming bots that do nothing but spam the game and ruin player experiences.

Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to designate users as humans and provide assurance that you’re playing against another person, rather than a bot. It’s built on the World Network, an existing blockchain system that uses iris scans to verify identity.

Recommended Videos

However, the technology has a way to go before it’s widely available. Its first use will be in a game called Tokyo Beast, a blockchain-focused title that will require users to sign in through a Razer ID. In theory, it will prevent human players from being paired against bot players.

Razer Blade 16 2025
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

In a survey from Echelon Insights and requested by World, 59% of gamers reported frequent encounters with bot-controlled players in games. Of those surveyed, 71% said that bots ruin the competitive nature of games, and 18% stopped playing a game because of the number of bots.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Razer and World want to ensure the online multiplayer experience remains human-focused, where gamers can test their skills against one another rather than against a bot with artificial skills.

Wei-Pin Choo, Chief Corporate Officer of Razer, said “Growing a verified community is key to fair play. To foster fair competition, developers must be able to build trusted, human-only game experiences that keep AI bots out. By teaming up with World, we’re ensuring that real players are the heart of every experience, keeping gaming fair, immersive, and designed for humans.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best stealth games on Xbox Series X
A sniper hiding from a tank in Sniper Elite 5.

As overwhelming as the list of upcoming Xbox Series X games can look, the upside is that fans of every genre have something to look forward to. We're seeing some of the best horror games, best FPS games, and best open-world games hitting our consoles, but you have to look a little bit harder if you want to find the best stealth games. These titles limit, or outright remove, your power to directly engage with enemies and instead challenge you to sneak by unnoticed. Staying in the shadows, causing distractions, and making deaths look like accidents are all ingredients in a fantastic stealth experience, but certainly not the only ones. If you feel like all the best stealth games on Xbox Series X are hiding from you, we will shine a light on them for you.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ditching its most hated feature
A beginning card collection.

The long-awaited trade function in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been the source of controversy since its implementation, but now the developers say one of its most annoying features will be going the way of Kabutops: extinct.

In a post shared on the official Pokémon forums, the developers state that "trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards" for the necessary currency. Rather than relying on trade tokens, trades will now use shinedust for three- and four-diamond and one-star rarity trades.

Read more
This HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale for under $1,000
The HP Omen 17z gaming laptop with Hi-Fi Rush on the screen.

With patience, you can score a nice machine from gaming laptop deals for under $1,000. You don't even have to do the searching yourself, as we've found the perfect offer for you -- the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop for only $950, following a $400 discount from HP on its original price of $1,350. This device isn't going to stay at 29% off for long though, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain before it disappears, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop
HP's Omen brand has always been aligned with gaming, and the HP Omen 17z was designed to run the best PC games without any trouble. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The device also ships with a 512GB SSD, for ample storage space for multiple AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Read more