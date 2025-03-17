Razer wants to fight gaming’s AI problem with more AI

Razer has partnered with Sam Altman’s World to help distinguish real players from bots in multiplayer experiences. Bots in multiplayer games are nothing new; in fact, many games benefit from giving players AI-controlled bots to play against when there aren’t enough human players to fill a server. However, bots can also be too skilled and nearly impossible to defeat, or worse: they could be farming bots that do nothing but spam the game and ruin player experiences.

Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to designate users as humans and provide assurance that you’re playing against another person, rather than a bot. It’s built on the World Network, an existing blockchain system that uses iris scans to verify identity.

However, the technology has a way to go before it’s widely available. Its first use will be in a game called Tokyo Beast, a blockchain-focused title that will require users to sign in through a Razer ID. In theory, it will prevent human players from being paired against bot players.

In a survey from Echelon Insights and requested by World, 59% of gamers reported frequent encounters with bot-controlled players in games. Of those surveyed, 71% said that bots ruin the competitive nature of games, and 18% stopped playing a game because of the number of bots.

Razer and World want to ensure the online multiplayer experience remains human-focused, where gamers can test their skills against one another rather than against a bot with artificial skills.

Wei-Pin Choo, Chief Corporate Officer of Razer, said “Growing a verified community is key to fair play. To foster fair competition, developers must be able to build trusted, human-only game experiences that keep AI bots out. By teaming up with World, we’re ensuring that real players are the heart of every experience, keeping gaming fair, immersive, and designed for humans.”