 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Sam Altman makes more big promises about AGI

By
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman standing on stage at a product event.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman published a blog post on Monday, musing about the history and future direction of the company. In it, he confidently states that his company knows “how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it,” and that it is now working toward a “glorious future” of artificial super-intelligence. Altman also revealed Monday that OpenAI’s $200-per-month Pro subscription is somehow losing the company money.

“We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future,” Altman wrote Monday. “Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn massively increase abundance and prosperity.”

Recommended Videos

OpenAI has previously defined such artificial general intelligence’s (AGIs) as “AI systems that are generally smarter than humans.” However, that definition has wavered in recent weeks with Altman predicting, “we will hit AGI sooner than most people in the world think and it will matter much less.”

Its pursuit of AGI may be moot if OpenAI doesn’t find a way to keep its lights on. Altman revealed via an X post Monday that OpenAI’s top-of-the-line, unlimited access $200-per-month Pro subscription is turning the opposite of a profit because “people use it more than we expected.”

Related

“I personally chose the price and thought we would make some money,” Altman wrote. He did not provide additional explanation as to his reasoning for choosing that price point or why he was involved in making that decision. OpenAI was expected to lose roughly $5 billion at the close of 2024 despite nearly $4 billion in sales.

insane thing: we are currently losing money on openai pro subscriptions!

people use it much more than we expected.

&mdash; Sam Altman (@sama) January 6, 2025

Further, Altman did not expound on the company’s financial status in his blog post but did revisit the fallout from his (albeit temporary) firing in November 2023. “The whole event was, in my opinion, a big failure of governance by well-meaning people, myself included. Looking back, I certainly wish I had done things differently, and I’d like to believe I’m a better, more thoughtful leader today than I was a year ago,” Altman wrote. “Good governance requires a lot of trust and credibility. I appreciate the way so many people worked together to build a stronger system of governance for OpenAI that enables us to pursue our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits all of humanity.”

Since returning to his role overseeing OpenAI, Altman has solidified his power base within the company, wrestled control from its board, and helped steer it toward a far more lucrative, for-profit model, replacing its original nonprofit structure and development protections.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
You can now try out ChatGPT Search for free
The ChatGPT Search icon on the prompt window

As part of its "12 Days of OpenAI" event, OpenAI has yet another update for ChatGPT, this time bringing its Search feature over to the free tier. The Google Search alternative was previously only for paid subscribers in the ChatGPT Plus or Pro tiers.

"We rolled it out for paid users about two months ago," Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer, said during Monday's livestream. "I can't imagine ChatGPT without Search now. I use it so often. I'm so excited to bring it to all of you for free starting today."

Read more
ChatGPT o1 vs. o1-mini vs. 4o: Which should you use?
ChatGPT on a laptop

We're now into the third year of the AI boom, and industry leaders are showing no signs of slowing down, pushing out newer and (presumably) more capable models on a regular basis. ChatGPT, of course, remains the undisputed leader.

But with more than a half-dozen models available from OpenAI alone, figuring out which one to use for your specific project can be a daunting task.
GPT o1

Read more
ChatGPT vs. Perplexity: battle of the AI search engines
Perplexity on Nothing Phone 2a.

The days of Google's undisputed internet search dominance may be coming to an end. The rise of generative AI has ushered in a new means of finding information on the web, with ChatGPT and Perplexity AI leading the way.

Unlike traditional Google searches, these platforms scour the internet for information regarding your query, then synthesize an answer using a conversational tone rather than returning a list of websites where the information can be found. This approach has proven popular with users, even though it's raised some serious concerns with the content creators that these platforms scrape for their data. But which is best for you to actually use? Let's dig into how these two AI tools differ, and which will be the most helpful for your prompts.
Pricing and tiers
Perplexity is available at two price points: free and Pro. The free tier is available to everybody and offers unlimited "Quick" searches, 3 "Pro" searches per day, and access to the standard Perplexity AI model. The Pro plan, which costs $20/month, grants you unlimited Quick searches, 300 Pro searches per day, your choice of AI model (GPT-4o, Claude-3, or LLama 3.1), the ability to upload and analyze unlimited files as well as visualize answers using Playground AI, DALL-E, and SDXL.

Read more