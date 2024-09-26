 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI drops nonprofit status in large-scale reorganization

By
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.
Pexels

Reuters reports that, in an effort to make itself more attractive to investors, OpenAI plans to scrap the nonprofit structure of its core business, thereby removing the authority of its board of directors, as well as granting CEO Sam Altman equity in the company.

“We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone, and we’re working with our board to ensure that we’re best positioned to succeed in our mission. The nonprofit is core to our mission and will continue to exist,” an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. The nonprofit portion of the business will not be done away with entirely, but instead would continue to exist and own a minority stake in the overall company.

Recommended Videos

Sam Altman could receive as much as $150 billion in equity from the restructured company. That’s quite the reversal of fortunes for Altman, who, just last November, had been fired from OpenAI by its board of directors.

Since Altman’s firing and subsequent rehiring, OpenAI has seen the departure of numerous high-level employees. Researchers Jan Leike and Ilya Sutskever both left in May, citing what they called the company’s disregard of safety guidelines in favor of building “shiny products.” Earlier this week, Chief technology officer Mira Murati also announced her resignation from the company, and was quickly followed by Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew and Barret Zoph, senior research executive, though Altman denies that their departures are due to the proposed restructuring plan.

The plan is reportedly still being vetted by the company’s lawyers and stakeholders. There is no word yet on when the restructuring might be completed.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit research organization, then incorporated a for-profit subsidiary, OpenAI LP, in 2019 in order to secure funding from Microsoft. With the release of ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI’s valuation has grown from $14 billion in 2021 to $150 billion in the most recent round of funding.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
A first look at Adobe’s new AI video generation tools
Adobe Creative Cloud Suite apps list.

Adobe previewed its upcoming video AI tools, part of the Firefly video model the company announced in April, in a newly released YouTube post. The features (and model) are expected to arrive by the end of the year and be available on both the Premiere Pro beta app, as well as on a free website.

Adobe Firefly Video Model Coming Soon | Adobe Video

Read more
OpenAI could increase subscription prices to as much as $2,000 per month
a phone displaying the ChatGPT homepage on a beige bbackground.

OpenAI recently surpassed 1 million subscribers, each paying $20 (or more, for Teams and Enterprise), but that doesn't seem to be enough to keep the company financially afloat given that hundreds of millions of people use the chatbot for free.

According to The Information, OpenAI is reportedly mulling over a massive rise in its subscription prices to as much as $2,000 per month for access to its latest and models, amid rumors of its potential bankruptcy.

Read more
57% of the internet may already be AI sludge
a cgi word bubble.

It's not just you -- search results really are getting worse. Amazon Web Services (AWS) researchers have conducted a study that suggests 57% of content on the internet today is either AI-generated or translated using an AI algorithm.

The study, titled "A Shocking Amount of the Web is Machine Translated: Insights from Multi-Way Parallelism," argues that low-cost machine translation (MT), which takes a given piece of content and regurgitates it in multiple languages, is the primary culprit. "Machine generated, multi-way parallel translations not only dominate the total amount of translated content on the web in lower resource languages where MT is available; it also constitutes a large fraction of the total web content in those languages," the researchers wrote in the study.

Read more