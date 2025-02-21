OpenAI’s Operator agent is coming to eight more countries

Following its U.S. debut in January, OpenAI’s Operator AI agent will soon be expanding to eight new nations, the company announced on Friday.

“Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available,” the OpenAI team wrote in a post to X. The company is “still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland,” but has not clarified release timing for those additional countries. As with the American release, users in the expanded nation list will still have to pay for OpenAI’s $200 per month Pro tier subscription in order to access the AI agent.

Operator is an agentic AI, meaning that, unlike conventional generative models that are designed to output text, images, audio and video based on the user’s prompts, Operator is built to take autonomous online actions on the user’s behalf. They’re capable of monitoring and reacting to changing conditions in real-time, rather than simply running off a pre-written set of instructions. This enables agents like Operator — as well as its rivals like Anthropic’s Computer Use API or Microsoft’s Copilot Actions — to perform a variety of online tasks, such as transcribing and summarizing business meeting minutes, booking hotels and travel accommodations, or researching topics and compiling information into multi-page reports.

Demonstrating Operator

OpenAI’s app is powered by a “Computer-Using Agent” model running atop GPT-4o. The company notes that it trained the CUA in much the same way as its o1 and o3 reasoning models. Users launch Operator from the ChatGPT home screen, which in turn, runs in a separate, dedicated web browser page. The agent keeps its user in the loop through a running narrative of its actions and will ask them to take over in performing specific tasks, like entering login or credit card information into a website. Whether the agent is actually any good at its job is a hotly contested issue, with early testers noting that the system is often slow to respond and requires near constant user oversight.