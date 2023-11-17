OpenAI just dropped its CEO as it plans its second act

The company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4 has dropped its CEO and co-founder, Sam Altman. According to a blog post from OpenAI: “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Those sound like some serious allegations, despite being intentionally vague.

The abrupt announcement comes just weeks after Altman was on stage announcing a slew of new ChatGPT features at its first-ever developer conference, including GPT-4 Turbo and custom GPTs.

In place of Altman, the CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Mira Murati will serve as the interim CEO, though OpenAI says a search is currently in progress to find a permanent replacement. Murati previously worked at Tesla and has been at OpenAI since 2018.

The news is significant as Altman was not just a CEO, but a very visible face for OpenAI and for the future of AI as a whole.

This is breaking news, and we will update the story as more details emerge.

