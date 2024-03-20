 Skip to main content
New report says GPT-5 is coming this summer and is ‘materially better’

Fionna Agomuoh
By

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

GPT-5, OpenAI’s next large language model (LLM), is in the pipeline and should be launched within months, people close to the matter told Business Insider

Two anonymous sources told the publication that GPT-5 may be set to release during the summer and that OpenAI is currently sending demos of the technology, as well as updates to the accompanying ChatGPT chatbot, to its enterprise customers for testing. 

One CEO who got to experience a GPT-5 demo that provided use cases specific to his company was highly impressed by what OpenAI has showcased so far. “It’s really good, like materially better,” he told Business Insider. 

The brand’s internal presentations also include a focus on unreleased GPT-5 features. One function is an AI agent that can execute tasks independent of human assistance. 

While enterprise partners are testing GPT-5 internally, sources claim that OpenAI is still training the upcoming LLM. This timeline will ultimately determine the model’s release date, as it must still go through safety testing, including red teaming. This is a cybersecurity process where OpenAI employees and other third parties attempt to infiltrate the technology under the guise of a bad actor to discover vulnerabilities before it launches to the public. 

This process could go on for months, so OpenAI has not set a concrete release date for GPT-5, and current predictions could change. 

The last official update provided by OpenAI about GPT-5 was given in April 2023, in which it was said that there were “no plans” for training in the immediate future. Just a month after the release of GPT-4, CEO and co-founder Sam Altman quelled rumors about GPT-5, statin at the time that the rumors were “silly.” There were also early rumors of an incremental GPT-4.5, which persisted through late 2023. 

But since then, there have been reports that training had already been completed in 2023 and it would be launched sometime in 2024.

i have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this december and that openai expects it to achieve agi.

which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves agi.

which means it will.

&mdash; Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

GPT-5 will likely be directed toward OpenAI’s enterprise customers, who fuel the majority of the company’s revenue. Potentially, with the launch of the new model, the company could establish a tier system similar to Google Gemini LLM tiers, with different model versions serving different purposes and customers. Currently, the GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo models are well-known for running the ChatGPT Plus paid consumer tier product, while the GPT-3.5 model runs the original and still free to use ChatGPT chatbot.  

Throughout the last year, users have reported “laziness” and the “dumbing down” of GPT-4 as they experienced hallucinations, sassy backtalk, or query failures from the language model. There have been many potential explanations for these occurrences, including GPT-4 becoming smarter and more efficient as it is better trained, and OpenAI working on limited GPU resources. Some have also speculated that OpenAI had been training new, unreleased LLMs alongside the current LLMs, which overwhelmed its systems. 

In December 2023, observers referred to the hypothetical LLMs as GPT-4.5 and GPT-4.5 Turbo, having discovered pricing tiers and information about advanced multimodal capabilities. When asked about the validity of the leak on X (formerly Twitter), Altman replied: “Nah.”

Topics
