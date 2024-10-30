ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode just came to PCs and Macs

You can now speak directly with ChatGPT right on your PC or Mac, thanks to a new Advanced Voice Mode integration, OpenAI announced on Wednesday. “Big day for desktops,” the company declared in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) runs atop the GPT-4o model, OpenAI’s current state of the art, and enables the user to speak to the chatbot without the need for text prompts.

You can talk to ChatGPT as you would another person, stopping and stuttering if needed. Per OpenAI, the AVM feature “offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt at any time, and senses and responds to your emotions.”

Big day for desktops. Advanced Voice is now available in the macOS and Windows desktop apps.https://t.co/mv4ACwIhzA pic.twitter.com/HbwXbN9NkD — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 30, 2024

Initially announced at OpenAI’s Spring Update event, the highly-anticipated feature was released to beta testers in July before rolling out to premium subscribers in late September. “Free users will also get a sneak peek of Advanced Voice,” the company teased in an October X post. “Plus and Free users in the EU…we’ll keep you updated, we promise.”

Despite its rather exclusive nature, the feature has already proven a hit with users. When AVM finally made its way to Plus subscribers in general, social media lit up with posts of all the wild things the feature could do, from simulated breath breaks during long recitations to its wide variety of voices and regional accents. It proved so popular, in fact, that Meta and Google both quickly followed suit with conversational features of their own.

This news comes just 24 hours after the company announced a new chat history search feature also arriving for the web app. “We’re starting to roll out the ability to search through your chat history on ChatGPT web,” reads the reveal post on X. “Now you can quickly & easily bring up a chat to reference, or pick up a chat where you left off.”