On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we take a look at the top trending tech stories of the day, including Microsoft’s reported dual-screen Surface, Amazon’s surveillance drones, Bitcoin’s comeback bid, a flying taxi test over Oregon, pizza-making robots, another SpaceX rocket launch, and more.

We then talk with Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut, about the challenges of making an oven that can work in space to bake fresh chocolate chip cookies from DoubleTree by Hilton.

Bill Ottman, chief executive officer and founder of Minds.com, joins the show to talk about creating a social network built on the premise of decentralization and privacy. He also discusses the marriage of social networks and cryptocurrency.

Charlie Youakim, co-founder and CEO of Sezzle, discusses how his company allows people to pay for their online purchases over time, as well as the history of the platform and its launch in Canada.