Life on Mars

The race is on to put humans on Mars — and not just for a quick visit, either. Right now, organizations like NASA and SpaceX are laying the groundwork to put a manned human outpost on the Red Planet. But what will it actually take, technologically speaking, to achieve this wildly ambitious goal? In this 10-part series, we’ll explore the cutting-edge science that’ll make it possible, and take you on tour of the technologies that will allow humans to occupy Mars long-term. Check back for a new article each week!