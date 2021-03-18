Life on Mars

The race is on to put humans on Mars — and not just for a quick visit, either. Right now, organizations like NASA and SpaceX are laying the groundwork to put a manned human outpost on the Red Planet. But what will it actually take, technologically speaking, to achieve this wildly ambitious goal? In this 10-part series, we’ll explore the cutting-edge science that’ll make it possible, and take you on tour of the technologies that will allow humans to occupy Mars long-term. Check back for a new article each week!
Part 1
Features

Astroagriculture: How we’ll grow crops on Mars

By Georgina Torbet
astroagriculture how well grow stuff on mars 2 lom part1 heroimage 210311 3
Archive