 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like James Gunn’s Superman? Check out these 5 similar comic book movies

By
David Corenswet stands in his Superman costume and stares in Superman.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Writer-director James Gunn unleashed an instant comic book movie classic with Superman. This new superhero blockbuster brought the Man of Steel back to his roots with a zany, lighthearted adventure filled with quirky and entertaining characters, especially with David Corenswet’s version of the titular hero. The movie doesn’t shy away from presenting a solemn, inspiring story with stunning, ultraviolent action.

While some Superman fans have decided to see the film in theaters more than once, there is an alternative option. Those who enjoyed Superman can also check out these other comic book movies, some of which were also created by Gunn, that feature similar stories, styles, themes, and action.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy in a poster.
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios


Long before the release of Superman, this epic space opera produced by Marvel Studios put James Gunn on the map. Guardians of the Galaxy introduced many audiences to obscure superheroes led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, as well as Gunn’s distinctive brand of humor and heartfelt storytelling that made these characters into cinema icons.

Recommended Videos

Though the movie features an even sillier tone than Superman‘s with protagonists who aren’t as righteous as the Man of Steel, it is still an uplifting tale of troubled people finding acceptance with each other and realizing their true potential as heroes.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Guardians of the Galaxy is available to stream on Disney+.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad cast stands in the jungle.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

This wacky, gory film helped set the stage for James Gunn’s DC Universe. This movie has a lot more in common with Guardians of the Galaxy than Superman, as it follows a band of superpowered criminals as they embark on a deadly black ops mission to reduce their prison sentences.

But much like Superman, The Suicide Squad presents a dark satire of global politics as the heroes uncover the U.S. government’s dirty little secrets. It is also not afraid to stay true to the silliness of the comic books with how it presents a talking shark in shorts, a man who shoots polka dots, and a giant, one-eyed starfish that brainwashes people.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max.

Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill as Superman flying in a poster for Man of Steel.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Director Zack Snyder gave Superman the “Dark Knight” treatment by presenting a modern, gritty origin story for the Blue Boy Scout, with Henry Cavill portraying the character. Despite its dark tone and doubtful depiction of Superman, Man of Steel tells a bold new tale about an iconic hero that realistically shows how the world would react if a super-powerful being like him suddenly appeared on Earth.

Audiences can see how Snyder’s exhilarating, thought-provoking film influenced James Gunn’s Superman. While they are two very different movies, Man of Steel presents a thrilling and heartfelt story that inspires hope based on what its protagonist aspires to be in a jaded world.

Man of Steel is available to stream on HBO Max

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition (2016)

Batman and Superman staring each other down in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s sequel to Man of Steel sees Lex Luthor try to pit Superman against the Dark Knight himself in an elaborate plan to destroy him. The fear and distrust people had over the all-powerful Superman in Gunn’s film is on full display in Snyder’s film, with characters like Batman and Luthor being driven to darkness.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shows the Man of Steel being pushed to his moral and physical limits, raising the question of whether even Superman can stay good in the real world today. This makes for a much darker film than Gunn’s Superman, but this blockbuster is just as compelling and action-packed.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition is available to stream on HBO Max.

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman flies in Superman: The Movie.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

James Gunn’s Superman, as well as many other comic book movies, wouldn’t exist without Richard Donner’s original Superman movie. From the destruction of Krypton to Clark’s childhood on Earth to his days fighting crime in Metropolis, this movie depicts Superman’s origin story with beauty, humor, excitement, and hope, with Christopher Reeve remaining the quintessential Man of Steel.

Though Gunn’s Superman has far more realism in terms of visuals and storytelling than Donner’s film, the latter presents a tale that is just as uplifting and entertaining.

Superman: The Movie is available to stream on HBO Max.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Best DCEU fights, ranked

The DC Extended Universe, love it or hate it, has given audiences some of the most memorable and mind-blowing fight scenes ever seen in live-action. Viewers have seen the members of the Justice League and many other heroes engage in some dazzling and inventive brawls unlike anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done.

Since the DCEU seems to be near its end, here's a look back at some of the best fights from DC's greatest heroes.
12. Battling the Trench (Aquaman)

Read more
10 best comic book movies of the 2000s
Batman brooding over a wreckage in The Dark Knight.

While there's been a renaissance for the comic book genre on the big screen in the last 10 years or so, some of the roots of its current success go back to the best comic book movies of the first decade of this century. And though there had also been solid endeavors even before then, what this decade did was help make superheroes more mainstream to audiences who didn't know who the Kree were or what the heck a Lasso of Truth was.

Marvel Comics would continue building steam leading up to the debut of its lucrative interconnected cinematic universe. Meanwhile, DC Comics put out some hits that arguably flexed the brand's greatest strength in more isolated worlds. In some ways, these days of the genre had more personality to them, as opposed to the cookie-cutter approach as of late. The 2000s stood admirably as a decade for good comic book movies, and here are the 10 best films from that era.
X-Men (2000)

Read more
Most popular DCEU movies, ranked by box-office gross
Justice League character shot.

Beginning with 2013's Man of Steel, the DC Extended Universe has had a tumultuous 10-year run. While some of its films were tremendous success stories, some didn't fare so well, and others have gone down as some of the worst superhero movies ever made.

All this has given the franchise a mixed reputation and has made some audiences eager to see how James Gunn will reboot everything with his new DC Universe. As the DCEU nears its end, now is a good time to rank the most popular movies in this cinematic universe in terms of box-office gross.

Read more