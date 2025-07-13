Like James Gunn’s Superman? Check out these 5 similar comic book movies

Writer-director James Gunn unleashed an instant comic book movie classic with Superman. This new superhero blockbuster brought the Man of Steel back to his roots with a zany, lighthearted adventure filled with quirky and entertaining characters, especially with David Corenswet’s version of the titular hero. The movie doesn’t shy away from presenting a solemn, inspiring story with stunning, ultraviolent action.

While some Superman fans have decided to see the film in theaters more than once, there is an alternative option. Those who enjoyed Superman can also check out these other comic book movies, some of which were also created by Gunn, that feature similar stories, styles, themes, and action.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)



Long before the release of Superman, this epic space opera produced by Marvel Studios put James Gunn on the map. Guardians of the Galaxy introduced many audiences to obscure superheroes led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, as well as Gunn’s distinctive brand of humor and heartfelt storytelling that made these characters into cinema icons.

Though the movie features an even sillier tone than Superman‘s with protagonists who aren’t as righteous as the Man of Steel, it is still an uplifting tale of troubled people finding acceptance with each other and realizing their true potential as heroes.

Guardians of the Galaxy is available to stream on Disney+.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

This wacky, gory film helped set the stage for James Gunn’s DC Universe. This movie has a lot more in common with Guardians of the Galaxy than Superman, as it follows a band of superpowered criminals as they embark on a deadly black ops mission to reduce their prison sentences.

But much like Superman, The Suicide Squad presents a dark satire of global politics as the heroes uncover the U.S. government’s dirty little secrets. It is also not afraid to stay true to the silliness of the comic books with how it presents a talking shark in shorts, a man who shoots polka dots, and a giant, one-eyed starfish that brainwashes people.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max.

Man of Steel (2013)

Director Zack Snyder gave Superman the “Dark Knight” treatment by presenting a modern, gritty origin story for the Blue Boy Scout, with Henry Cavill portraying the character. Despite its dark tone and doubtful depiction of Superman, Man of Steel tells a bold new tale about an iconic hero that realistically shows how the world would react if a super-powerful being like him suddenly appeared on Earth.

Audiences can see how Snyder’s exhilarating, thought-provoking film influenced James Gunn’s Superman. While they are two very different movies, Man of Steel presents a thrilling and heartfelt story that inspires hope based on what its protagonist aspires to be in a jaded world.

Man of Steel is available to stream on HBO Max

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition (2016)

Zack Snyder’s sequel to Man of Steel sees Lex Luthor try to pit Superman against the Dark Knight himself in an elaborate plan to destroy him. The fear and distrust people had over the all-powerful Superman in Gunn’s film is on full display in Snyder’s film, with characters like Batman and Luthor being driven to darkness.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shows the Man of Steel being pushed to his moral and physical limits, raising the question of whether even Superman can stay good in the real world today. This makes for a much darker film than Gunn’s Superman, but this blockbuster is just as compelling and action-packed.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition is available to stream on HBO Max.

Superman: The Movie (1978)

James Gunn’s Superman, as well as many other comic book movies, wouldn’t exist without Richard Donner’s original Superman movie. From the destruction of Krypton to Clark’s childhood on Earth to his days fighting crime in Metropolis, this movie depicts Superman’s origin story with beauty, humor, excitement, and hope, with Christopher Reeve remaining the quintessential Man of Steel.

Though Gunn’s Superman has far more realism in terms of visuals and storytelling than Donner’s film, the latter presents a tale that is just as uplifting and entertaining.

Superman: The Movie is available to stream on HBO Max.