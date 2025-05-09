There can be a bit of confusion when it comes to determining what qualifies as a video game remake and what is a remaster. Typically, any game that is ported to a new console with some visual improvements and quality of life features added without any major changes to the core systems or mechanics is considered a remaster. Remakes, on the other hand, rebuild the entire game from the ground up with new assets, models, and even content in some cases. Things have gotten a bit more confusing as of late, with plenty of remasters looking like remakes, and some remakes calling themselves remasters. Remasters remain the best way to relive classic games from older video game consoles on modern hardware. We cut through all that confusion to craft a definitive list of the best video game remasters of all time.