The best Apple 3-in-1 charging stations: 7 that will keep your devices going

Table of Contents Table of Contents Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe Best Buy essentials 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger with Apple Watch Charger Holder Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand Anker MagGo 3-in-1 mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger (MagSafe compatible) Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe Spigen 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

If you’re an iPhone owner, the odds are higher that you also have an Apple Watch and perhaps a pair of AirPods. If this is the case, you should consider a 3-in-1 charging station. These take many forms and come at several price levels. We’ve looked around and found the best ones. Many come from the biggest names in tech accessories. Take a look.

Recommended Videos

Best overall 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe

Pros Sleek design

Solid built quality

Substantial weight Cons Charging plug is larger than some

Some might bulk at price

Specification: Weight 793.79 grams Colors available Black and white

The Belkin MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a premium solution for Apple users. It offers simultaneous charging for iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Qi2 technology provides up to 15W fast charging for iPhones and 5W for both the Apple Watch and AirPods.

The device offers solid build quality and substantial weight, ensuring stability during device attachment and removal. The sleek design reduces cable clutter on nightstands or desks. Key advantages include a 36W power adapter, compatibility with MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick, and support for both portrait and landscape orientations, which is ideal for StandBy mode. Belkin also offers a 2-year warranty with a $2,500 connected equipment warranty.

Some, however, might find the power plug bulky for tight spaces, and the AirPods charging light may be too bright for bedrooms. Plus, charging speeds can be slower when multiple devices are connected.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe Best overall 3-in-1 wireless charging stand More

The best budget 3-in-1 wireless charger

Best Buy essentials 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger with Apple Watch Charger Holder

Pros Budget priced

Solid construction

Easy setup Cons Charging speed for phone slower than alternatives

Doesn't come with the Apple Watch magnetic charger

Specification: Weight 440.0 grams Colors available White

The Best Buy Essentials 3-in-1 7.5W Magnetic Wireless Charger is an affordable charging solution designed for Apple users looking to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It's a charging stand that accommodates an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, allowing you to charge all three devices simultaneously.

The charger provides 7.5W charging for iPhones and 5W for both AirPods and Apple Watches and features rubberized feet on the base to keep it secure on surfaces. Among the pros, it’s naturally designed to reduce cable clutter. The build quality is generally considered good, with a solid feel.

For the cons, you must provide your own Apple Watch charging cable as it doesn't come included. In addition, the 7.5W charging speed isn't breakneck, though it's adequate for overnight charging.

Best Buy essentials 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger with Apple Watch Charger Holder The best budget 3-in-1 wireless charger

The best runner-up 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Pros Excellent construction

Great look

40W power supply Cons Proprietory power solution

Regular price is expensive

Specification: Weight 399.7 grams Colors available Black, white, and blue

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is a premium 3-in-1 charging station designed specifically for Apple devices. It features a small footprint design, taking up about the same space as an iPhone Pro Max (6.3 x 3.4 inches) while simultaneously charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The device has a sleek, premium design with aluminum construction and vegan leather covering both the base and MagSafe charger, giving it a high-end appearance that complements Apple products.

The HiRise 3 Deluxe allows you to adjust the angle of your iPhone by 35 degrees for optimal viewing, supporting both vertical and horizontal orientations, which is perfect for using StandBy mode. Its narrow base design takes up minimal space, making it an excellent option for nightstands or desks. The Apple Watch Fast Charger can lie flat or pop up to power your Watch in Nightstand mode. It supports fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and later models. The station has a 40W power supply with international plug adapters and a 5-foot cord, eliminating the need to purchase additional charging equipment.

Still, the price point is also relatively higher than some similar products. Finally, some users prefer a USB-C connection option rather than the proprietary power solution included with the device.

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe stands out for its premium design, versatility, and compatibility with Apple's ecosystem. However, its higher price point and slower charging speeds are considerations for potential buyers.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand The best runner-up 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

The best compact 3-in-1 wireless chargng stand

Anker MagGo 3-in-1

Pros Ultra compact

Adjustable viewing angle

Built-in safety features Cons Not compatible with cases thicker than 2.5mm

Specification: Colors available Black and white

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a versatile, MagSafe-compatible charging solution designed to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. This compact charger is approximately the size of a credit card and only about an inch deep when folded, making it highly portable for travel. It features Qi2 certification, enabling ultra-fast 15W charging for iPhones, significantly faster than traditional 7.5W wireless chargers, while maintaining seamless compatibility with MagSafe technology.

The device includes an adjustable viewing angle of 60-70° that allows for easy viewing in both landscape and portrait modes. However, users with larger iPhone models, like the Pro Max, should avoid full extension to prevent obstructions.

For optimal performance, the charger comes with a 40W Power Delivery adapter and USB-C cable. It employs Anker's Wireless PowerIQ technology to intelligently manage charging speed.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 The best compact 3-in-1 wireless chargng stand

The best travel 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger (MagSafe compatible)

Pros Lightweight

Global compatible

Qi2 Cons Pricey

Specification: Weight 195.6 grams Colors available Black

The Mophie 3-in-1 Portable Travel Charger with MagSafe is an essential accessory for Apple device users. This charger is Qi2-certified and compatible with MagSafe, simultaneously ensuring efficient charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Its compact design, which folds neatly into a premium travel pouch, includes a 40W international wall adapter and USB-C cable, making it perfect for globetrotting. The charger’s global plug configurations eliminate the need for extra adapters.

A significant pro of this charger is its portability and convenience for travel. It folds neatly and comes with a premium travel pouch that stores the included 40W international wall adapter and USB-C cable. The global edition aspect is a significant advantage, as it provides plug configurations for the US, UK, EU, and AU, eliminating the need for separate adapters.

However, there are potential cons to consider. The price point is higher than other travel chargers or individual chargers. Additionally, although the MagSafe connection is secure, it's still possible to dislodge the iPhone with a strong enough bump. Some users might prefer a charger with USB-C ports to charge additional devices like iPads, which this Mophie charger lacks.

Overall, the Mophie 3-in-1 Portable Travel Charger with MagSafe Global Edition (2024) appears to be a well-designed and convenient solution for travelers heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem. It offers a single, organized way to charge their primary devices internationally. However, the price and limited compatibility with non-Apple devices might be drawbacks for some users.

mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger (MagSafe compatible) The best travel 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

The most unique 3-in-1 wireless charger

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

Pros Compact design

Well constructed

Stands out in a crowd Cons Apple Watch charge tends to be flimsy

Heaviness could eliminate portability for some

Specification: Weight 411.1 grams Colors available Grey

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a compact, versatile charging solution designed specifically for Apple users. The cube-shaped device is Anker's first officially certified MagSafe product, supporting complete 15-watt wireless charging for compatible iPhones, fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and newer models, and a charging surface for AirPods. The charger features an adjustable MagSafe platform that can be positioned at a 60-degree viewing angle, allowing users to interact with their phone while it charges.

Among its pros, the Anker Cube offers exceptional portability with its compact design that collapses down to roughly 2.5 inches in each dimension, making it ideal for travel or small nightstands. Its substantial weight and non-slip base provide impressive stability, preventing accidental tipping even with larger phones attached.

However, there are some drawbacks. The pop-out Apple Watch charger feels flimsy compared to the rest of the construction. This heaviness may hamper portability if you're looking to toss it in a travel bag.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe The most unique 3-in-1 wireless charger More

The best premium 3-in-1 wireless charger

Spigen 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Pros Special fourth magnet for MagSafe accessories

Solid

Certified Cons Pricey

Bulky

Specification: Weight 648.6 grams Colors available Gray

The Spigen 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for MagSafe is a premium charging solution for Apple users with several standout features. It's officially Apple-certified with MFM (Made for MagSafe) and MFA (Made for Apple Watch) certifications, providing 15W fast charging for iPhones and 5W charging for the Apple Watch, ensuring compatibility with future OS updates.

What makes this charger unique is its bonus fourth magnetic pad on the back that serves as storage for MagSafe accessories like wallets or PopSockets while you're charging your devices. This feature, which Spigen calls "MagFit Plus," prevents you from misplacing your MagSafe accessories while charging.

Among its additional pros, its build quality is exceptional.

For cons, it's a bit bulky for travel purposes despite being marketed as portable. It also sits at a higher price point than non-certified alternatives.

Overall, this Spigen charging station offers Apple-certified charging speeds with the added convenience of a dedicated magnetic accessory storage space, making it a distinctive option in the crowded 3-in-1 charger market.