Trending:
Apple’s shocking lossless audio mistake
Best new shows to stream
New Apple TV feature only works with discontinued HomePod
Product Reviews
Latest Reviews
Computing
HP Elite Folio Review: A new twist on the pull-forward 2-in-1
By
Mark Coppock
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 review: A G-Shock smartwatch for collectors
Casio's first G-Shock smartwatch fulfills the G-Shock brief perfectly, but does that make it one for tech fans?
Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: A no-fuss, all-around top contender
Smart Home
JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar review: Add a little Dolby Atmos to your life
Clean and compact, this soundbar is packed with features and can deliver Dolby Atmos sound at a nice price.
1 day ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review: More than you need, exactly what you want
The absolutely best tablet you could buy gets even better in 2021 thanks to the M1 chip and Mini LED display.
2 days ago
Apple iMac (24-inch) M1 review: Seeing is believing
The 24-inch iMac has been reinvented as the Mac for a new generation, and must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.
3 days ago
PowerA Fusion for Nintendo Switch review: Elite Switch controller has trade-offs
The PowerA Fusion is a nifty alternative to Nintendo's Pro Switch controller, though it requires some key sacrifices.
5 days ago
Army of the Dead review: Even zombies deserve better
Army of the Dead should be a gory good time, but predictable moments, forgettable characters, and sketchy world-building derail this zombie-heist adventure.
May 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15-inch) review: OLED disappointment?
It's close, but this laptop doesn't quite feel like the apex of design Samsung wanted it to be.
May 14, 2021
Review Categories
Phones
The best phones for 2021
By
Andrew Martonik
Latest Phone Reviews
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Review: The selfie master returns
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Size isn’t everything, and this small phone proves it
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review: Almost, but not quite Ultra enough
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review: Buy this phone
More Phone Reviews
Tablets
The best tablets for 2021
By
Simon Hill
,
Christian de Looper
Latest Tablet Reviews
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro review: Great hardware sabotaged by Android
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else
Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick
Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance
More Tablet Reviews
Televisions
The best TVs for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Caleb Denison
Latest TV Reviews
TCL 85R745 85-inch 4K HDR TV review: A huge value
LG C1 OLED 4K HDR TV review: Still carries the torch
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR TV review: You’ll love watching it
Vizio V-Series 4K HDR TV review | V is for value?
More TV Reviews
Soundbars
The best soundbars for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Caleb Denison
Latest Soundbar Reviews
Polk React soundbar review: Affordable, expandable, and smart too
Monoprice SB-600 Soundbar review: Affordable but average Dolby Atmos
Vizio M-Series 5.1 soundbar review (M51a-H6): The bar to beat
Vizio Elevate review: A rotating soundbar is the smartest pivot to Atmos yet
More Soundbar Reviews
Laptops
The best laptops to buy in 2021
By
Luke Larsen
Latest Laptop Reviews
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 review: Solid performer at a sound price
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Old dog, meet new trick
Acer Aspire 5 (2021) review: Not easy on the eyes
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Steps in the right direction
More TV Reviews
Headphones
The best headphones for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Nick Woodard
,
Jaron Schneider
Latest Headphone Reviews
Amazon Echo Buds 2 review: Better buds for Alexa fans
Marshall Monitor II ANC review: Rock out for hours in total comfort
Focal Celestee headphone review: True audio bliss
Master & Dynamic MW08 review: Revel in the sublime sound
More Headphone Reviews
Games
The best games: 31 games you need to try
By
Jacob Roach
,
Steven Petite
Latest Game Reviews
Resident Evil Village review: Franchise’s highs, lows crammed into one package
New Pokémon Snap review: A wholesome photo expedition
Returnal review: The PS5 finally gets its must-play exclusive
NieR Replicant upgrade review: Still flawed, but more engrossing than ever
More Game Reviews
Smart Home
The best smart home devices for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Erika Rawes
Latest Smart Home Reviews
Wyze Floor Lamp Review: Slick design, could use more smarts
Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning
Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids
Reolink Argus 3 Pro review: The flexible indoor and outdoor camera
More Smart Home Reviews
Smartwatches
The best smartwatches for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
Latest Smartwatch Reviews
Garmin Venu 2 review: In-depth tracking with outstanding battery life
Wyze Watch Review: A $20 smartwatch with faulty connections
Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Far from extinct, but struggling to evolve
Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR review: Not quite a winning combination of watch and tech
More Smartwatch Reviews
Fitness Trackers
The best fitness trackers for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
Latest Fitness Tracker Reviews
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH review: Worse than just an Apple Watch knockoff
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review: Tried and tested formula is still a winner
Honor Band 6 review: Exactly what a fitness tracker should be
Garmin Lily review: Fashionable fitness watch with a few shortcomings
More Fitness Tracker Reviews
Desktops
The best desktop computers for 2021
By
Luke Larsen
Latest Desktop Reviews
Dell XPS 8940 SE Desktop review: The do-it-all PC
HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop review: A gorgeous glass house
Falcon Northwest Talon review: The best all-AMD gaming PC you can buy
Apple Mac Mini M1 review: Miniature footprint, maximum performance
More Desktop Reviews
Monitors
The best monitors for 2021
By
Luke Larsen
Latest Monitor Reviews
LG 27GN950 review: The perfect 4K gaming monitor, almost
Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR review: Only skill can save you now
LG 34GN850-B review: The best ultrawide for $900, if you can find it
Lenovo G27c-10 Review: Fulfilling high-FPS dreams for $200
More Monitor Reviews
Cars
The best cars currently available
By
Adam Kaslikowski
,
Kristen Hall-Geisler
Latest Car Reviews
2021 Kia K5 2.5 GT review: A new era
2021 Toyota Venza review: Star gazer
2021 Volkswagen Arteon review: German luxury for everyone
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD review: Recapturing the Golden Age
More Car Reviews
Streaming Devices
The best streaming devices for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
Latest Streaming Device Reviews
Roku Express 4K+ review: Easy, affordable 4K streamer
Nuvyyo Tablo Dual HDMI OTA DVR review: Simple and direct
Amazon Fire TV Stick/Stick Lite review: The best budget streamers
Google Chromecast 2020 review: What we always wanted
More Streaming Device Reviews
Home Security
The best home security systems in 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Terry Walsh
Latest Home Security Reviews
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera Review: When privacy is a priority
Wyze Home Monitoring review: Great savings, gaps to fill
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: Within radar range
Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Review: A huge decision
More Home Security Reviews
Appliances
The best refrigerators for 2021
By
Erika Rawes
,
Tyler Lacoma
Latest Appliance Reviews
Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed
Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home
More Appliance Reviews
More Reviews
Latest
Arlo Pro 3 Review: A smart security choice
Enhanced video quality, color night vision, and smart A.I. make the Arlo Pro 3 a top pick for smart home security.
By
Terry Walsh
,
John Velasco
Sonos Arc review: A solid soundbar for the Dolby Atmos era
This $799 Sonos midrange option packs sensational sound in a sleek design.
By
Simon Cohen
Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) Review
The pressure was on to make a bigger, better Echo Show device and Amazon delivered at a reasonable price.
By
Kim Wetzel
,
John Velasco
Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Third time’s the charm
The Amazon Show 8 shares features of other Amazon smart displays, but its size and price give it broad appeal.
By
John Velasco
Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Not just a smart alarm clock
Cute, compact, and capable, the $70 Amazon Echo Show 5 is so much more than just a smart alarm clock.
By
Terry Walsh
,
John Velasco
Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review
With minimal interaction required on your part, it'll keep you focused on other, more pressing matters.
By
Erika Rawes
Hisense U8G 4K ULED HDR TV Review: Bring on the brightness war
It improves on the H9G in the most meaningful ways and is in a class of its own.
By
Caleb Denison
Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices
If you're an iPhone user, this item locater can't be beat.
By
Christian de Looper
Level Lock review: A stealthy, costly smart lock
It looks like an ordinary lock, as it tucks crucial components (even the battery) in your door.
By
John Velasco
Google Nest Thermostat (2020) review: A little less, yet still the best
Google's new, stylish Nest Thermostat delivers nearly all of the smart features available in the original Nest Learning thermostat -- for about half the price.
By
Rich Shibley
Google Nest WiFi Review: No-hassle mesh networking
Don't be afraid of setting up a mesh network to expand your Wi-Fi. Google's Nest WiFi makes the process easy.
By
John Velasco
Sennheiser MKE 400 Mobile Kit review: Pro-grade audio recording for your phone
Just because it’s made for a smartphone doesn't mean this versatile kit is basic.
By
Andy Boxall
Google Nest Hub review: A refreshing take on the smart display
What’s small, simple, cute, and lacks a camera? The Google Nest Hub is more competitive after a price drop.
By
Kim Wetzel
,
John Velasco
Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer
It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By
John Velasco
Apple HomePod mini review: Finally, the smart speaker Apple needs
Apple failed to make an impression with the original HomePod, but the HomePod mini is poised to change that.
By
John Velasco
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock review: The time is now
Don't snooze on the conveniences that the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock brings to the table.
By
John Velasco
DJI Air 2S Review: Superb results without the work
Get the best results the first time around. That's exactly what the DJI Air 2S delivers with its new camera.
By
John Velasco
Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 review: AMD laptop perfection?
With an 8-core processor and a brilliant OLED screen, do laptops get any better than the ZenBook 13 OLED?
By
Luke Larsen
Nokia 5.4 review: Resist the temptingly low price
Tempted by the $249 Nokia 5.4? You should resist.
By
Andy Boxall
Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker review: An expensive experiment
As the first speaker that lets you experience Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, it's intriguing but too pricey.
By
Simon Cohen
