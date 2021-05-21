Product Reviews

Computing

HP Elite Folio Review: A new twist on the pull-forward 2-in-1

By Mark Coppock
HP Elite Folio

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 review: A G-Shock smartwatch for collectors

Casio's first G-Shock smartwatch fulfills the G-Shock brief perfectly, but does that make it one for tech fans?
casio g shock gsw h1000 smartwatch review
ring video doorbell 4 review 001

Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: A no-fuss, all-around top contender

Smart Home

JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar review: Add a little Dolby Atmos to your life

Clean and compact, this soundbar is packed with features and can deliver Dolby Atmos sound at a nice price.
1 day ago
JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar lifestyle image

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review: More than you need, exactly what you want

The absolutely best tablet you could buy gets even better in 2021 thanks to the M1 chip and Mini LED display.
2 days ago
apple ipad pro review 2021 2

Apple iMac (24-inch) M1 review: Seeing is believing

The 24-inch iMac has been reinvented as the Mac for a new generation, and must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.
3 days ago
apple imac 24 inch m1 review 1

PowerA Fusion for Nintendo Switch review: Elite Switch controller has trade-offs

The PowerA Fusion is a nifty alternative to Nintendo's Pro Switch controller, though it requires some key sacrifices.
5 days ago
The PowerA Fusion Switch controller in its case.

Army of the Dead review: Even zombies deserve better

Army of the Dead should be a gory good time, but predictable moments, forgettable characters, and sketchy world-building derail this zombie-heist adventure.
May 14, 2021
army of the dead review dave bautista 02

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15-inch) review: OLED disappointment?

It's close, but this laptop doesn't quite feel like the apex of design Samsung wanted it to be.
May 14, 2021
samsung galaxy book pro 360 review 04
Phones

The best phones for 2021

By Andrew Martonik
iPhone 12 Pro front
Latest Phone Reviews

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Review: The selfie master returns

asus zenfone 8 flip review

Asus Zenfone 8 review: Size isn’t everything, and this small phone proves it

asus zenfone 8 review

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review: Almost, but not quite Ultra enough

xiaomi mi 11 ultra review top back camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review: Buy this phone

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Tablets

The best tablets for 2021

By Simon Hill, Christian de Looper
person holding ipad pro
Latest Tablet Reviews

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro review: Great hardware sabotaged by Android

lenovo tab p11 pro review 5

Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else

iPad Air 4

Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick

apple pencil no longer for graphic designers 2

Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance

apple ipad 8th gen 2020 review space grey 11
Televisions

The best TVs for 2021

By Simon Cohen, Caleb Denison
sony a9g 4k hdr oled tv review 4
Latest TV Reviews

TCL 85R745 85-inch 4K HDR TV review: A huge value

TCL 85R745 85-inch 4K HDR TV

LG C1 OLED 4K HDR TV review: Still carries the torch

LG C1 OLED 4K OLED TV

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR TV review: You’ll love watching it

Samsung QN90A 4k TV feature 1

Vizio V-Series 4K HDR TV review | V is for value?

Vizo V-Series screen
Soundbars

The best soundbars for 2021

By Simon Cohen, Caleb Denison
vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1
Latest Soundbar Reviews

Polk React soundbar review: Affordable, expandable, and smart too

Polk React Soundbar

Monoprice SB-600 Soundbar review: Affordable but average Dolby Atmos

Monoprice SB-600 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Vizio M-Series 5.1 soundbar review (M51a-H6): The bar to beat

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Vizio Elevate review: A rotating soundbar is the smartest pivot to Atmos yet

vizio elevate soundbar review
Laptops

The best laptops to buy in 2021

By Luke Larsen
hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720
Latest Laptop Reviews

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 review: Solid performer at a sound price

lenovo thinkbook 13s gen 2 review gen2 1

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Old dog, meet new trick

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Acer Aspire 5 (2021) review: Not easy on the eyes

Acer Aspire 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Steps in the right direction

microsoft surface laptop 4 review
Headphones

The best headphones for 2021

By Simon Cohen, Nick Woodard, Jaron Schneider
Sony WH-1000XM4
Latest Headphone Reviews

Amazon Echo Buds 2 review: Better buds for Alexa fans

Amazon Echo Buds 2

Marshall Monitor II ANC review: Rock out for hours in total comfort

Marshall Monitor II ANC

Focal Celestee headphone review: True audio bliss

Focal Celestee Headphones

Master & Dynamic MW08 review: Revel in the sublime sound

Master & Dynamic MW08
Games

The best games: 31 games you need to try

By Jacob Roach, Steven Petite
red-dead-redemption-2
Latest Game Reviews

Resident Evil Village review: Franchise’s highs, lows crammed into one package

resident evil village review viallage closeup

New Pokémon Snap review: A wholesome photo expedition

New Pokemon Snap

Returnal review: The PS5 finally gets its must-play exclusive

Returnal

NieR Replicant upgrade review: Still flawed, but more engrossing than ever

NieR Replicant
Smart Home

The best smart home devices for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Display with Alexa
Latest Smart Home Reviews

Wyze Floor Lamp Review: Slick design, could use more smarts

Wyze Floor Lamp desk

Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning

Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum on hard wood

Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids

Shark Vacmop lights

Reolink Argus 3 Pro review: The flexible indoor and outdoor camera

Reolink Argus 3 Pro on table
Smartwatches

The best smartwatches for 2021

By Andy Boxall
apple watch se review apps screen
Latest Smartwatch Reviews

Garmin Venu 2 review: In-depth tracking with outstanding battery life

garmin venu 2 review 2s

Wyze Watch Review: A $20 smartwatch with faulty connections

wyze watch review leader03

Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Far from extinct, but struggling to evolve

amazfit t rex pro review pocket

Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR review: Not quite a winning combination of watch and tech

skagen jorn hybrid hr review wrist up
Fitness Trackers

The best fitness trackers for 2021

By Andy Boxall
fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999
Latest Fitness Tracker Reviews

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH review: Worse than just an Apple Watch knockoff

mobvoi ticwatch gth review

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review: Tried and tested formula is still a winner

xiaomi mi band 6 review

Honor Band 6 review: Exactly what a fitness tracker should be

honor band 6 review

Garmin Lily review: Fashionable fitness watch with a few shortcomings

garmin lily review wrist
Desktops

The best desktop computers for 2021

By Luke Larsen
HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC
Latest Desktop Reviews

Dell XPS 8940 SE Desktop review: The do-it-all PC

dell xps 8940 se desktop review 2

HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop review: A gorgeous glass house

hp omen 30l gaming desktop review 6

Falcon Northwest Talon review: The best all-AMD gaming PC you can buy

falcon northwest talon review amd ryzen radeon nw lead

Apple Mac Mini M1 review: Miniature footprint, maximum performance

apple mac mini m1 review2 04
Monitors

The best monitors for 2021

By Luke Larsen
best computer monitors dsc01068 1200x9999
Latest Monitor Reviews

LG 27GN950 review: The perfect 4K gaming monitor, almost

lg 27gn950 monitor review dsc02946

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR review: Only skill can save you now

asus rog 360hz pg259qnr review dsc02142

LG 34GN850-B review: The best ultrawide for $900, if you can find it

lg 34gn850 b monitor review dsc02043

Lenovo G27c-10 Review: Fulfilling high-FPS dreams for $200

lenovo g27c 10 review dsc01909
Cars

The best cars currently available

By Adam Kaslikowski, Kristen Hall-Geisler
best commuter cars ford mustang
Latest Car Reviews

2021 Kia K5 2.5 GT review: A new era

2021 kia k5 review front three quarter

2021 Toyota Venza review: Star gazer

2021 toyota venza review front

2021 Volkswagen Arteon review: German luxury for everyone

2021 volkswagen arteon review front three quarter

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD review: Recapturing the Golden Age

2021 acura tlx review front three quarter
Streaming Devices

The best streaming devices for 2021

By Simon Cohen
Chromecast with Google TV
Latest Streaming Device Reviews

Roku Express 4K+ review: Easy, affordable 4K streamer

Roku Express 4K+

Nuvyyo Tablo Dual HDMI OTA DVR review: Simple and direct

Tablo Dual HDMI DVR top

Amazon Fire TV Stick/Stick Lite review: The best budget streamers

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020)

Google Chromecast 2020 review: What we always wanted

google chromecast 2020 review edit yt 00 37 27 22 still009
Home Security

The best home security systems in 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Terry Walsh
Alder Home Security
Latest Home Security Reviews

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera Review: When privacy is a priority

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table

Wyze Home Monitoring review: Great savings, gaps to fill

Wyze Home Monitoring components

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: Within radar range

Ring video doorbell leader

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Review: A huge decision

Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick
Appliances

The best refrigerators for 2021

By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Latest Appliance Reviews

Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed

Roborock S7 Review side view

Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes

sharp smart countertop microwave alexa lifestyle

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum handheld

Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home

drinkworks home bar keurig black friday deal by press shots 3 of 5
Arlo Pro 3 Review: A smart security choice

Enhanced video quality, color night vision, and smart A.I. make the Arlo Pro 3 a top pick for smart home security.
By Terry Walsh, John Velasco
arlo pro 3 review pro3 lifestyle exterior mounted p copy 1

Sonos Arc review: A solid soundbar for the Dolby Atmos era

This $799 Sonos midrange option packs sensational sound in a sleek design.
By Simon Cohen
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) Review

The pressure was on to make a bigger, better Echo Show device and Amazon delivered at a reasonable price.
By Kim Wetzel, John Velasco
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Third time’s the charm

The Amazon Show 8 shares features of other Amazon smart displays, but its size and price give it broad appeal.
By John Velasco
Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Not just a smart alarm clock

Cute, compact, and capable, the $70 Amazon Echo Show 5 is so much more than just a smart alarm clock.
By Terry Walsh, John Velasco
Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

With minimal interaction required on your part, it'll keep you focused on other, more pressing matters.
By Erika Rawes
shark iq robot vacuum review 3

Hisense U8G 4K ULED HDR TV Review: Bring on the brightness war

It improves on the H9G in the most meaningful ways and is in a class of its own.
By Caleb Denison
Hisense U8G 4K ULED HDR TV

Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices

If you're an iPhone user, this item locater can't be beat.
By Christian de Looper
apple airtag review 1

Level Lock review: A stealthy, costly smart lock

It looks like an ordinary lock, as it tucks crucial components (even the battery) in your door.
By John Velasco
level lock bolt edition is a game changing and disruptive smart the by home

Google Nest Thermostat (2020) review: A little less, yet still the best

Google's new, stylish Nest Thermostat delivers nearly all of the smart features available in the original Nest Learning thermostat -- for about half the price.
By Rich Shibley
Google Nest thermostat

Google Nest WiFi Review: No-hassle mesh networking

Don't be afraid of setting up a mesh network to expand your Wi-Fi. Google's Nest WiFi makes the process easy.
By John Velasco
Google Nest Wifi Review

Sennheiser MKE 400 Mobile Kit review: Pro-grade audio recording for your phone

Just because it’s made for a smartphone doesn't mean this versatile kit is basic.
By Andy Boxall
sennheiser mke 400 mobile kit review mke400 mic switches

Google Nest Hub review: A refreshing take on the smart display

What’s small, simple, cute, and lacks a camera? The Google Nest Hub is more competitive after a price drop.
By Kim Wetzel, John Velasco
google nest hub review home press

Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer

It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By John Velasco
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Review articulating brush

Apple HomePod mini review: Finally, the smart speaker Apple needs

Apple failed to make an impression with the original HomePod, but the HomePod mini is poised to change that.
By John Velasco
Apple HomePod mini in hand

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock review: The time is now

Don't snooze on the conveniences that the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock brings to the table.
By John Velasco

DJI Air 2S Review: Superb results without the work

Get the best results the first time around. That's exactly what the DJI Air 2S delivers with its new camera.
By John Velasco
DJI Air 2S front

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 review: AMD laptop perfection?

With an 8-core processor and a brilliant OLED screen, do laptops get any better than the ZenBook 13 OLED?
By Luke Larsen
asus zenbook 13 oled um32 review 1

Nokia 5.4 review: Resist the temptingly low price

Tempted by the $249 Nokia 5.4? You should resist.
By Andy Boxall
Nokia 5.4 vs. Motorola Moto G Power

Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker review: An expensive experiment

As the first speaker that lets you experience Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, it's intriguing but too pricey.
By Simon Cohen
Sony SRS-RA5000 360 speaker
