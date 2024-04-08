Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP introduced new printers in 2024, including the OfficeJet Pro 9125e, which replaces the 2022 OfficeJet Pro 9015e. The older model was a good business printer, and the latest update should bring further improvements.

While HP is one of the best printer brands, it’s always good to check each new model to find out if there are any design trade-offs or price limitations that affect quality, durability, or performance. This is a cartridge-based all-in-one inkjet printer, so ink costs are an important detail to cover.

Design

The OfficeJet Pro 9125e is an attractive, low-profile all-in-one printer. It sports a tricolor design, with the off-white body contrasting with dark gray and light gray accents. It looks like a business printer, but won’t be too obtrusive in a home office.

Despite the automatic document (ADF) feeder on top, it stands only 11 inches tall. The footprint is 17.3 inches by 13.5 inches. The output bin extends 7 inches for a total depth of 20.5 inches. It’s a sturdy printer, but not overly heavy at 20.5 pounds.

The power button is on the top panel, but all other controls are located in the 2.7-inch color touchscreen. The screen is adjustable, but I wish it angled upward a few degrees more. It stops at 40 degrees from vertical. I found myself stooping a bit to see the somewhat dim display more clearly.

Overall, it’s a nice size, and HP makes good use of available space to show preview images when printing from a thumb drive. The USB-A port for walk-up printing is on the left side.

The single paper tray holds 250 sheets. While it’s fully removable, you can pull it out partially to adjust the paper guides and swap paper types.

At the back, there are ports for direct connection to a computer via Ethernet or USB-B cables, as well as two phone jacks to send and receive faxes.

Printing performance

There’s a reason “Jet” is part of the name — the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is very fast for a midrange inkjet printer. It blasts through up to 22 pages per minute (ppm), with the first page arriving in about 10 seconds. Color documents print slightly slower at up to 18 ppm, and the first color page takes 11 seconds.

I found the print quality is great even at this quick pace. Documents have crisp text and pictures show vibrant colors and good detail. Color accuracy is also very nice on glossy and plain paper.

To surpass the OfficeJet Pro 9125e’s speed and match the quality, you’d need to step up to a more expensive printer like the Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 or the HP Color LaserJet Pro 4301fdw.

The OfficeJet Pro 9125e is also a dependable duplex printer. Double-sided printing throughput drops to 14 ppm for monochrome and 12 ppm for color documents. Allowing time for ink to dry is important and the conservative approach HP takes prevents ink smears that can ruin prints.

The best color laser printers use toner and maintain fast speeds when printing in duplex. However, there will be some warm-up time if a laser printer is cold.

Special features

The OfficeJet Pro 9125e’s ADF is quick and handles duplex well. It’s an all-in-one printer with fax capabilities, so it can take care of any business need. I tested printing, scanning, and copying, but don’t have a landline, so I couldn’t try the fax features. However, that technology is well-established and should challenge any modern printer.

Scans are relatively quick and have good fidelity at standard quality. The resolution can be adjusted from 100 to 1,200 dots per inch (dpi) for both the ADF and flatbed scanners. The ADF supports duplex scans and copies.

When making copies, there’s an option to scan single-sided and print double-sided, which can save paper on long documents. Reductions and enlargements are also possible.

Although the scanner supports 1,200 dpi, copies have a maximum resolution of 600 dpi and the HP Smart app is limited to 300 dpi. That’s generally not a concern, but fine print could benefit from a two-step process of scanning first, then printing the scanned document.

If I need copies in a hurry, I can select draft mode, which boosts monochrome copy speed from 21 ppm to a remarkable 28 ppm. Color copies jump from 14 ppm in standard mode to 21 ppm in draft. The OfficeJet Pro 9125e’s draft quality is quite usable, and mostly lowers the contrast of photos.

The USB port lets me scan to and print from a thumb drive. Unfortunately, there’s no borderless option, so it’s better to print pictures from my phone or computer.

Software and compatibility

Setting up the OfficeJet Pro 9125e was easy. I powered on the printer, selected my preferred language, and scanned the QR code with my iPhone to launch HP’s online quick-start guide.

It only takes about 15 minutes thanks to HP’s clear documentation and speedy automatic head alignment system. After sliding in the four ink cartridges, the OfficeJet Pro 9125e printed a single alignment page to place in the flatbed scanner. Within a few seconds, the printer is ready to connect to Wi-Fi.

The HP Smart app for iOS and Android spotted the OfficeJet Pro 9125e quickly and the printer’s dual-band Wi-Fi capability made connecting easy. HP Smart is well laid out and is easy to use.

Printing envelopes from a mobile device is sometimes impossible, but the OfficeJet Pro 9125e breezed through that challenge. For computers, HP lists compatibility with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux.

Price and ongoing costs

Since the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a cartridge-based inkjet printer, ink cost is worth consideration. It comes with full ink cartridges that last a long time. HP estimates 1,250 pages with the standard black cartridge and 800 for each color cartridge.

During setup, the HP Smart app recommends signing up for HP+ which is a good idea since it means you get a free three-month subscription to HP Instant Ink. HP monitors your ink supply and ships replacement ink cartridges before you run out. After the free trial ends, you can cancel or pay a monthly fee. The subscription cost varies depending on your estimated ink usage.

If you purchase ink separately, HP’s EvoMore cartridges last twice as long and are more environmentally friendly. EvoMore also has a lower carbon footprint, and using fewer cartridges results in less waste. HP has also partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees to help offset carbon usage.

Monochrome pages are inexpensive with a cost per page of 3 cents, while color documents, using three inks, cost 10 cents. An inkjet tank printer like Canon’s MegaTank Pixma G3270 costs less, but is much slower.

HP’s Smart Tank 7602 is a closer match to the OfficeJet Pro 9125e’s performance, while having lower running costs, but higher upfront costs.

Is this the printer for you?

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a very fast, high-quality all-in-one inkjet printer that can do everything you need in terms of documents and photos in a home office or small business setting. Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing are quick and reliable. Picture quality is very good and colors are accurate. It doesn’t take up too much space and is light enough to move around easily.

HP recommends 1,500 pages per month, but the duty cycle is 25,000 pages. That means the OfficeJet Pro 9125e can handle an occasional need to print reams of paper, if you keep the ink supply flowing. The need for ink cartridges is an important consideration.

The OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a great home business printer that will satisfy anyone looking for quick and reliable monochrome printing, along with some color documents and photos. If you expect to print lots of photos, the ink costs will add up in a hurry once the free three-month Instant Ink subscription expires.

If you need color printing daily, inkjet tank printers offer the best long-term value and rank well on our list of the best inkjet printers. All in all, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a great printer with solid performance in every category.

