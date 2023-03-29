HP just announced a new series of energy-efficient and eco-friendly Color LaserJet printers that require up to 27% less energy and use toner cartridges and packaging with 78% less plastic.

The core of today’s announcement centers around TerraJet, a new toner technology that places a protective shell around toner particles and helps to reduce waste. With TerraJet, HP significantly reduced the amount of plastic needed to contain toner in cartridges and their packaging.

TerraJet is formulated to melt at lower temperatures, reducing the energy demands of the HP color laser printers. HP didn’t sacrifice quality in the process. TerraJet also offers more vivid colors within the CMYK color space and sharper details.

The new HP Color LaserJet 4200 and 4300 series printers are for small businesses and could be reasonable work-from-home solutions. Despite the increase in on-screen material, there is still a need for page-sized materials that are easily passed around or mailed.

Color LaserJet 4200/4300

The Color LaserJet 4200 and 4300 series are 25% faster than the previous generation of HP LaserJet Pro printers, rolling out up to 35 pages per minute. The 4300 has a color touchscreen panel for easier operation.

Connectivity is versatile with USB 2.0, Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi 5. There’s even a USB flash drive option to plug and print without connecting a computer. HP printers are compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, and Android.

The 4200 series is a compact 16.6 x 6.8 x 11.3 inches, and the 4300 is slightly larger at 16.6 x 17.1 x 15.1 inches. HP LaserJet printers are built to last, and their weights are substantial at 36 and 45 pounds, respectively.

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 and X500/X600

The HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 series and X500/X600 also benefit from the new Terrajet technology while covering the more demanding needs of corporations and organizations, with duty cycles of 80,000 and 100,000 pages per month (recommended 10,000/14,000).

Print speeds are up to 55 pages per minute, with the first page out in as little as 6.0 seconds for black ink only and 6.5 seconds in color. The enterprise-class printers also support up to 1,200 dpi in color.

The HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 6000 series includes a 600 dpi optical scanner that can accept 8.5-inch wide pages up to 34 inches in length through a feeder or 14 inches as a sheet. Fax is also integrated. Up to 80 pages can be scanned in a minute, making this a workhorse for a busy office.

For any size office and even when working from home, these new HP Color LaserJet printers need to be on your radar as possible high-performance color print solutions that are energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

