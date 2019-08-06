Computing

The best printers for small businesses

Ready to upgrade? Here's how to find the right printer for your growing business

Tyler Lacoma
By

When a business goes through a growth phase, a home-friendly printer may no longer do the trick. These companies may need to print a lot of flyers and promotion materials, keep hard copy records of important documents, or quickly print guides, presentation pamphlets, and tutorials. What printers are going to work for them?

Fortunately, after dozens and dozens of printer reviews from all the top brands, we’re ready to jump in and make some recommendations for businesses that want printers that can keep up. Our top pick is the Canon Maxify MB5420, an excellent printer that can handle larger projects with ease.

Canon Maxify MB5420

Best all-round small business printer

Canon Maxify MB5420 review
Les Shu/Digital Trends

With a near-perfect review, we were already impressed with this incredible Maxify model, but it gets even better when you consider it for a small business with printing needs. It has great resolution, very efficient ink cartridges, strong color accuracy, and speedy printing — and the 4-in-1 features mean that it can print, scan, copy and fax as needed (although we did find that copying was a little slow). Two-sided automatic printing is supported, and the printer paper tray can hold up to 500 sheets.

Speeds for this Maxify model can reach 24ppm (pages per minute) for monochrome and 15.5ppm for color, quite fast for an inkjet model. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, compatibility with Wi-Fi Direct services like Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, and options for a direct Ethernet connection. For businesses interested in more oversight, there are also settings restrictions to prevent tampering, and a record of use to see how the printer is being used.

From a broad perspective, this is the best choice for a growing business. However, if you prefer more speed or laser printer instead, be sure to check out our other options, too.

HP LaserJet Pro M42fdw

Best laser printer for small businesses

best printers for small businesses hp laserjet pro m42fdw

HP can make a mean office printer, and this LaserJet Pro mode is an excellent example. It’s a 4-in-1 laser printer, scanner, copier, and fax machine with a 50-sheet auto feed tray and a massive paper tray that can hold up to 350 sheets. As you might expect, it’s fast too, sporting a 40 ppm (black and white) speed and snappy startup, with all different kinds of paper sizes supported for various projects. Two-sided printing is also supported, and like other modes, it’s notably fast compared to competitors.

The printer also comes with all the latest connection technology no matter what you prefer: It can connect via your Wi-Fi network, NFC connections, and Wi-Fi Direct connections, and USB. It’s great at powering down into hibernation to save energy when not in use, and that small LCD touchscreen is perfectly capable of controlling any mode that you prefer.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a laser printer for your business, this should be one of your first stops. The biggest downside is that the design isn’t exactly compact—it’s tough to fit this printer on a shelf or desk, so you may need to make some changes when making room.

Brother HL-L5100DN

Best printer for high-speed business printing

best printers for small businesses brother hl l5100dn

This Brother printer also offers speedy laser printing with options for two-sided print jobs, but one of its greatest advantages is the price: It’s hard to find a cheaper printer that sports this much power, and Brother is a very reliable brand to choose for businesses. It’s also very quick: Printing goes up to 42ppm with black-and-white printing.

While the paper tray is smaller than HP’s model with a 250-sheet capacity, there’s also a 50-sheet multi-purpose tray for printing envelopes and other smaller side projects that have special requirements (you can also upgrade to a larger tray if you really need to). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Ethernet, as well as compatibility with Wi-Fi direct services like AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and others.

Additional business-friendly features include a function lock that allows administers to limit what specific user groups can do or change, and secure printing via a PIN for particularly sensitive documents. However, note that this is one model that doesn’t come with scanning or copying functionality.

Epson WorkForce ET-4750

Best printer for saving ink and printing color pages

best printers for small businesses epson workforce et 4750

Epson’s 4-in-1 printer is another strong option if you prefer ink printing to laser printing but still want a model that’s business-ready for everything from photos to document signing sessions. It offers a 250-sheet paper tray and a 30-sheet automatic feeder, with an option for two-sided printing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi Direct, USB, and Ethernet.

This is an excellent choice if you are worried about color resolution, and ideal for saving money, too: It’s an “EcoTank” model, which means it is designed to use ink very efficiently and its cartridges will last for a very long time within needing replacement — up to 11,200 pages for color printing and 14,000 pages for black-and-white printing!

However, the accuracy and efficiency also make this model more on the slow side. It can manage up to 15ppm for black-and-white and 8ppm for color, which isn’t ideal for particular bulky printing jobs.

Oki C532dn

Best printer for small but busy offices

best printers for small businesses oki c532dn

Oki’s “workgroup” printer offers business benefits for the growing office. It’s an extremely versatile printer (no additional capabilities here), able to handle heavy stock and media up to 52 inches wide, with a paper tray that can hold up to 1,410 sheets. Speeds are also impressive, reaching up to 31ppm with color and even faster with black-and-white. Connectivity includes Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi Direct services (there is a Wi-Fi adapter available if you want network connections as well).

The model also comes with sleep modes and auto-functions to save energy, toner saving modes when printing draft documents, and standard dual-side printing to save on paper. A privacy mode also makes it easier to print sensitive documents. All in all, it’s a great printer for a business that’s already surprised about how much printing is required during the workflow.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Intel Xe graphics: Everything you need to know about Intel's dedicated GPUs
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
How to uninstall a program in Windows 10
Computing

Type completely hands-free in Windows 10 with speech-to-text support

Looking for the dictation, speech-to-text, and voice control options in Windows 10? Here's how to set up Speech Recognition in Windows 10 and use it to go hands-free in a variety of different tasks and applications within Windows.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows
Computing

Changing file associations in Windows 10 is quick and easy with these steps

Learning how to change file associations can make editing certain file types much quicker than manually selecting your preferred application every time you open them. Just follow these short steps and you'll be on your way in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what to do if you spilled water on your laptop spilledlaptop01
Computing

If you've spilled water on your laptop, act fast and you might be able to fix it

How do you fix spilled water on laptops? It's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to act fast. Turn it off, disconnect the battery and then follow these steps to dry out your system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
adobe premiere rush speed tools blog post header image michael henry
Photography

Slow down or speed up clips with Adobe Premiere Rush’s newest tool

Don't let the name fool you — Adobe Premiere Rush can now slow down clips, or speed them up if you prefer. The update to version 1.2 adds user-requested speed features to the video editor, including tools to fix the audio.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Acer Swift 7 review
Product Review

Acer's Swift 7 is insanely thin and light -- at the cost of being a good laptop

Acer’s 2019 Swift 7 fixes a great deal of what was wrong with the 2018 version, while being almost as thin and both smaller and lighter. But does that mean it’s worthy of a purchase?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
comcast internet essentials expansion corporate portland or 2
Computing

Comcast rolls out ultra-cheap internet to millions of low-income Americans

Comcast has offered its Internet Essentials low-cost internet access program since 2012. However, Monday's expansion of the program qualifies almost any low-income customer for low-cost service.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

The Radeon RTX 2070 Super costs $100 more than the RX 5700 XT. Is it worth it?

The Radeon RX 5700 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 2070 Super battle has begun in earnest, with both cards vying for the best midrange graphics card in existence. Is it worth spending an extra $100 for what Nvidia has to offer? Let's find out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena
Computing

Intel's Tiger Lake could change CPUs forever. Here's what we know so far

Intel Tiger Lake could be the most exciting development from the blue team in years, with a new CPU core architecture, new onboard Xe graphics, and the latest advances in wireless and display technology baked right in.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo
Computing

The 2019 ThinkPad lineup is robust. Here's how to pick the right one for you

Be it the X series, the T series, E series, it can be tough to find the best Lenovo laptop that is right for you. To help, we'll break down all the options available to make your choice a more informed one.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung lenovo ideapad 330
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

For budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Amazon drops the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen