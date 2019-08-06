Ready to upgrade? Here's how to find the right printer for your growing business

Share

When a business goes through a growth phase, a home-friendly printer may no longer do the trick. These companies may need to print a lot of flyers and promotion materials, keep hard copy records of important documents, or quickly print guides, presentation pamphlets, and tutorials. What printers are going to work for them?

Fortunately, after dozens and dozens of printer reviews from all the top brands, we’re ready to jump in and make some recommendations for businesses that want printers that can keep up. Our top pick is the Canon Maxify MB5420, an excellent printer that can handle larger projects with ease.

Canon Maxify MB5420

Best all-round small business printer

With a near-perfect review, we were already impressed with this incredible Maxify model, but it gets even better when you consider it for a small business with printing needs. It has great resolution, very efficient ink cartridges, strong color accuracy, and speedy printing — and the 4-in-1 features mean that it can print, scan, copy and fax as needed (although we did find that copying was a little slow). Two-sided automatic printing is supported, and the printer paper tray can hold up to 500 sheets.

Speeds for this Maxify model can reach 24ppm (pages per minute) for monochrome and 15.5ppm for color, quite fast for an inkjet model. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, compatibility with Wi-Fi Direct services like Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, and options for a direct Ethernet connection. For businesses interested in more oversight, there are also settings restrictions to prevent tampering, and a record of use to see how the printer is being used.

From a broad perspective, this is the best choice for a growing business. However, if you prefer more speed or laser printer instead, be sure to check out our other options, too.

HP LaserJet Pro M42fdw

Best laser printer for small businesses

HP can make a mean office printer, and this LaserJet Pro mode is an excellent example. It’s a 4-in-1 laser printer, scanner, copier, and fax machine with a 50-sheet auto feed tray and a massive paper tray that can hold up to 350 sheets. As you might expect, it’s fast too, sporting a 40 ppm (black and white) speed and snappy startup, with all different kinds of paper sizes supported for various projects. Two-sided printing is also supported, and like other modes, it’s notably fast compared to competitors.

The printer also comes with all the latest connection technology no matter what you prefer: It can connect via your Wi-Fi network, NFC connections, and Wi-Fi Direct connections, and USB. It’s great at powering down into hibernation to save energy when not in use, and that small LCD touchscreen is perfectly capable of controlling any mode that you prefer.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a laser printer for your business, this should be one of your first stops. The biggest downside is that the design isn’t exactly compact—it’s tough to fit this printer on a shelf or desk, so you may need to make some changes when making room.

Brother HL-L5100DN

Best printer for high-speed business printing

This Brother printer also offers speedy laser printing with options for two-sided print jobs, but one of its greatest advantages is the price: It’s hard to find a cheaper printer that sports this much power, and Brother is a very reliable brand to choose for businesses. It’s also very quick: Printing goes up to 42ppm with black-and-white printing.

While the paper tray is smaller than HP’s model with a 250-sheet capacity, there’s also a 50-sheet multi-purpose tray for printing envelopes and other smaller side projects that have special requirements (you can also upgrade to a larger tray if you really need to). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Ethernet, as well as compatibility with Wi-Fi direct services like AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and others.

Additional business-friendly features include a function lock that allows administers to limit what specific user groups can do or change, and secure printing via a PIN for particularly sensitive documents. However, note that this is one model that doesn’t come with scanning or copying functionality.

Epson WorkForce ET-4750

Best printer for saving ink and printing color pages

Epson’s 4-in-1 printer is another strong option if you prefer ink printing to laser printing but still want a model that’s business-ready for everything from photos to document signing sessions. It offers a 250-sheet paper tray and a 30-sheet automatic feeder, with an option for two-sided printing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi Direct, USB, and Ethernet.

This is an excellent choice if you are worried about color resolution, and ideal for saving money, too: It’s an “EcoTank” model, which means it is designed to use ink very efficiently and its cartridges will last for a very long time within needing replacement — up to 11,200 pages for color printing and 14,000 pages for black-and-white printing!

However, the accuracy and efficiency also make this model more on the slow side. It can manage up to 15ppm for black-and-white and 8ppm for color, which isn’t ideal for particular bulky printing jobs.

Oki C532dn

Best printer for small but busy offices

Oki’s “workgroup” printer offers business benefits for the growing office. It’s an extremely versatile printer (no additional capabilities here), able to handle heavy stock and media up to 52 inches wide, with a paper tray that can hold up to 1,410 sheets. Speeds are also impressive, reaching up to 31ppm with color and even faster with black-and-white. Connectivity includes Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi Direct services (there is a Wi-Fi adapter available if you want network connections as well).

The model also comes with sleep modes and auto-functions to save energy, toner saving modes when printing draft documents, and standard dual-side printing to save on paper. A privacy mode also makes it easier to print sensitive documents. All in all, it’s a great printer for a business that’s already surprised about how much printing is required during the workflow.