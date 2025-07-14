 Skip to main content
SpaceX just achieved a landmark Falcon 9 rocket mission

SpaceX launches its 500th successful Falcon 9 mission on July 13, 2025.
SpaceX

SpaceX conducted its 500th successful Falcon 9 mission on Sunday, marking an impressive achievement for the company, which launched in 2002. 

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:04 a.m. ET on Sunday, on the Commercial GTO-1 mission to deploy the Dror 1 geostationary communication satellite.

Falcon 9 completes its 500th mission pic.twitter.com/G6JVgulgo1

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 13, 2025

This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, CRS-31, Astranis: From One to Many, IM-2, and seven Starlink missions.

After landing back on the Read the Instructions droneship stationed off the coast of Florida, the booster will now be checked over and refurbished ahead of its 14th flight. 

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/1qLYQhtbKJ

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 13, 2025

Reusing rockets is core to SpaceX’s approach to spaceflight as it allows for more frequent launches and at much lower costs.

Earlier this month, one of its Falcon 9 boosters launched and landed for a record 29th time.

While many of the launches have deployed satellites for an array of private and commercial firms as well as government agencies around the world, most have been used to deploy small internet satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink program. It also uses the Falcon 9 for crew and cargo flights to and from the International Space Station (ISS), with the next crewed mission to the ISS expected to take place in just a few weeks’ time. 

The SpaceX team is now applying what it’s learned from the Falcon 9 to its next-generation Starship rocket, which it’s already launched and landed several times in tests at the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

However, an explosion last month involving the upper-stage spacecraft put a dent in its progress, and the company has yet to announce plans for the 10th launch of the rocket, the most powerful ever to fly. 

Once operational, the Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and upper-stage Starship, will be used for crew and cargo missions to the moon and possibly Mars, too.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX blast a Starship engine ahead of 10th flight
SpaceX tests one of its Starship rocket engines ahead of the 10th flight test.

SpaceX has just shared a short video showing a test firing of one of its six Starship engines in preparation for the rocket’s 10th flight test.

“Single-engine static fire demonstrating an in-space burn complete as Starship prepares for our tenth flight test,” the Elon Musk-led company said in a comment accompanying the video, which was posted on X on Tuesday.

Read more
SpaceX’s Starlink rival is about to launch more internet satellites — here’s how to watch
Amazon's KA-01 mission for Project Kuiper gets underway from the Space Coast.

Amazon is preparing to launch its second batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites to orbit as it seeks to build out a constellation to take on SpaceX’s Starlink service.

The KA-02 mission had been delayed due to inclement weather, but Amazon and rocket provider United Launch Alliance (ULA) appear confident that it can send the satellites skyward on Monday, June 23.

Read more
SpaceX Starlink rivalry grows as next Kuiper deployment nears
A ULA rocket launching Amazon's first Project Kuiper satellites in April 2025.

Amazon is about to send another batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites to orbit as it seeks to take on SpaceX’s Starlink service to provide broadband internet to customers around the world.

The tech giant has a long way to go before it has any hope of effectively challenging Starlink, but with its second launch set for next week, progress is being made toward its goal.

Read more