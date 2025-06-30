Aventon Abound LR e-bike review: greater capacity, comfort, and security

Aventon Abound LR MSRP $1,999.00 Score Details “The versatile Abound LR includes a reassuring array of electronic security features.” Pros Generous cargo capacity

Adaptable for many uses

Suspension seatpost softens the ride

Cargo accessories standard

Comprehensive security features

Competitive price for benefits Cons Mirrors not standard

Pedaling without power is hard

Heavy weight is awkward to move around

The Aventon Abound LR rounds out the brand’s purpose-focused e-bike lineup with a stretch version of the Abound SR cargo and utility bike. Capacity, comfort, and security matter for all e-bikes, but particularly for cargo bikes that regularly transport children, groceries, equipment, and gear. The Abound LR wins on all fronts and is available at a price that allows you to stock up on a selection of accessories for carrying kids, touring, hauling groceries, or even delivering pizza.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: highest and best use

At 88 pounds without added accessories such as child seats or cargo baskets, the Abound LR outweighs the Abound SR by 8 pounds. The LR is also 7 inches longer than the SR model. Right from the start, it’s clear that the Abound LR isn’t designed for agility or off-road riding.



Some might consider using the Abound LR primarily for one-up riding with extra carrying capacity in reserve, the way many of us buy SUVs. That logic falls short if you also want to ride the bike for exercise, where the weight and size are more noticeable. Pedaling the Abound LR without battery power assistance is too hard.



You can think of the LR as a long-wheelbase utility bike, a category where versatility and durability are primary factors. Perhaps the simplest way to consider the difference between the Abound SR and LR is to think of the SR as one-child transportation and the LR as the better choice for carrying two kids.



The same factors that argue against the Abound LR for casual use make it an excellent choice as a versatile hauler. The overall cargo capacity is 440 pounds, with a maximum of 123 pounds that can be placed on top of or hung from the long rear rack.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: the numbers

The Abound LR shares most components and capacities with SR; the only significant differences are length and weight. Power from a 36-volt, 20-amp-hour Lithium-ion battery supplies a rear hub drive motor that generates 750 watts continuously and 1,188 watts peak power. The maximum torque rating is 80 Newton-meters, which corresponds to a pulling power that’s especially helpful when you’re getting started with a heavy load and encountering steep inclines in your travels.



The Abound LR is configured as a Class 2 e-bike with a top speed of 20 mph, whether accessed through the thumb throttle or with pedal-assisted support. There are three riding modes, Eco, Sport, and Turbo, with correspondingly increased power, torque availability, and speed. You select the ride mode using a small control pad on the left side of the Abound’s handlebars. Aventon’s FineTune software, available on the Aventon app, lets you configure power delivery for each mode to suit your preferences.



Aventon recently utilized the LR’s over-the-air update feature (OTA) to introduce a new mode that provides temporary additional power. Boost mode can only be used for a maximum of 30 seconds, after which you must wait five minutes to reaccess Boost. While in Boost, the Abound’s motor provides up to 120% of the normally available torque. Using Boost continuously would significantly cut the bike’s maximum range and likely cause the motor to run too hot for too long, affecting durability.



You can use the Aventon app to reconfigure the Abound LR as a Class 3 e-bike for a higher top speed. With throttle use, the Class 3 top speed remains limited to 20 mph, but the pedaling assistance maximum increases to 25 mph. Normally, Class 3 e-bikes have a maximum speed of 28 mph with pedal assistance, but limiting the top speed to 25 mph is a good idea for a cargo bike, as it likely also conserves battery range.



Aventon rates the Abound LR’s range per charge up to 60 miles. Many factors affect battery range, including overall cargo weight, travel speed, acceleration patterns, elevation, temperature, and others. It’s safe to assume that you’ll only get close to the range maximum if you ride primarily in Eco mode and use pedaling assistance power for long inclines or to get started from intersections. Aventon stands out among its competitors by including a 4-amp charger with the Abound LR, which will charge a 20 amp-hour battery from 0 to 100% in about 5 hours, twice as fast as the 2-amp chargers standard with most cargo e-bikes.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: comfort and convenience

Heavier e-bikes often feel more stable than lightweight models, and that’s the case with the Abound LR. However, Aventon also includes an adjustable front fork suspension and a suspension seat post that’s adjustable. The bike lacks a rear suspension, but the seat’s suspension, with 50mm of travel and rebound, helps soften the ride when you hit a bump, a stone, or a crack in the road surface.



Handlebar and seat adjustments also contribute to the Abound LR’s comfort, as well as rider sizing. Aventon offers just one frame size for the Abound LR, but rates it for riders from 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 3 inches. You can adjust the height of the handlebar stem and the angle to suit your preferred riding geometry. I like to ride with the handlebars at an angle, maintaining an upright posture rather than leaning forward and bending over. I’ll sacrifice the minimal aerodynamics loss for great back and neck comfort every time and appreciate the ability to set up the Abound LR to my liking.



The Abound LR’s standard rear rack, footboards, and wheel guards provide a valuable base setup for additional accessories. Most e-bike rear racks range from 15 to 17 inches in length, but the Abound LR’s 27.5-inch length can accommodate two child seats or one child and additional cargo.



You’ll need to add a seat pad or child seat adapters to carry passengers, but having the wheelguards already installed to protect feet, shoe laces, and clothing from getting caught in the spokes is a great idea. Another convenience, which is a must for cargo bikes, is the installed center stand. A typical kick stand isn’t much help when you’re loading children or cargo on the back of a bike. Keeping the bike level makes loading easier and safer.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: safety and security

Because cargo bikes typically cost more than regular e-bikes, and because there are times when you might need to leave a loaded bike unattended for a short period, security is a particular concern. Fortunately, the Abound LR is one of Aventon’s ACU-equipped e-bikes. ACU stands for Aventon Control Unit.



The ACU employs GPS and 4G connectivity, included free for the first year and renewable by subscription for $20 per year. The 4G service isn’t necessary to ride the bike, but the connectivity adds functions that can give you peace of mind, including unusual activity detection, GPS tracking, and geofencing.



Unusual activity detection can be configured to sound an alarm and send a notification if the bike is moved. With GPS tracking, you can contact law enforcement for assistance in locating and retrieving your bike.



Geofencing enables you to define areas where a bike can be ridden, including both permitted and restricted zones. If someone borrows or steals your bike, for example, and rides away from an allowed area, the ACU can cut power assistance.



Standard Aventon Abound LR security features also include a startup password, keyless battery access, and an integrated bike lock that secures the rear wheel.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: riding impressions

I rode the Aventon Abound LR in traffic on city streets in Long Beach, California, at a pre-launch press event in February, and in suburban Connecticut on town streets and park pathways. In that type of riding, torque for quick starts from intersections and for tackling inclines is more important than a high top speed. I used the Aventon app to configure the bike as a Class 3 e-bike, but found that the only time I ever hit the 25 mph top speed was when I tested to see if it was possible. Otherwise, most of the time was ridden between 15 and 20 mph.



There is a noticeable difference between Eco, Sport, and Turbo modes. I generally kept the bike in Turbo mode because I wasn’t concerned about range. Aventon utilizes a torque sensor for pedal power assistance, which responds to the force applied by your pedaling. I never experienced a sudden power surge, which can occur with some cadence sensors that apply full power whenever the pedals are turning. Boost mode certainly adds the sensation of extra power, but again, it was modulated by pedaling force.



The Aventon features an unobtrusive, compact display and button control module located on the left side of the handlebars. Operating the controls is pretty intuitive, and using the Aventon app makes it even simpler. The headlight is mounted low on the front fender, which is OK for visibility, but if I were going to travel extensively at night, I’d want a larger light. The horizontal taillight is noticeable, and it brightens significantly when the brakes are applied. I was particularly pleased to find that Aventon’s turn signals automatically turn off after 15 seconds.



Like almost all e-bike brands, Aventon does not include mirrors as standard equipment. I wish they did and wonder why any e-bike company that sells bikes that share the road with cars doesn’t equip their bikes with at least one mirror. Aventon sells an accessory handlebar grip mirror for $20.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: options and accessories

Aventon offers a diverse range of baskets, racks, bags, seats, and other accessories for the Abound LR. Because cargo bike buyers typically shop with specific uses in mind, it’s a good idea to be sure you can also buy the accessories that you need. Aventon’s broad selection should meet the needs of most cargo bike users.

Aventon Abound LR e-bike: our take

I keep coming back to the concept of “the complete package” when I think of the Aventon Abound LR. It’s easy to recommend such an evolved vehicle, especially now with its OTA update and upgrade functionality. The Abound LR’s rider comfort and convenience, standard cargo-bike accessories, and the security elements of its ACU all justify the $1,999 price.



Other cargo bikes to consider include the $1,725 Lectric Expedition 2.0, $2,399 Rad Power Bikes Radwagon 5, $3,895 Pedego Cargo. The Expedition 2.0 can utilize a second battery to double its range, and the price is slightly lower. The RadWagon 5 has a higher starting price and has less cargo capacity. The Pedego Cargo is a gorgeous cargo bike, but it costs twice as much as the Abound LR and weighs significantly more at 114 pounds. None of those cargo bikes has the Abound LR’s range of security features.



The last alternative cargo bike to consider is the Abound SR, which is essentially the same bike, but shorter and slightly lighter. Choosing between those two would depend only on the size of the cargo you’ll haul or whether you are carrying one child or two.