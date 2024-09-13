Pedego Cargo e-bike review: your passengers will love it MSRP $4,245.00 Score Details “If e-bikes had hero dreams, the Pedego Cargo would dream of being a Chevy Suburban.” Pros Impressive, classy looks

Solid, stable frame with moped tires

Comfortable passenger seating

Convenient storage case

Has both a kickstand and a center stand

Responsive and powerful motor

Ample cargo-carrying capacity

Plentiful upgrades and accessories

Established dealer network Cons Costs more than most cargo bikes

Mirrors not standard

Function over fun - keep it on pavement

Front cable bundle needs to be neater

Care needed when passengers dismount

Meet the limousine of e-bikes. The shiny black with wood trim makes an immediate visual impact and consistently draws smiles from onlookers as it carries passengers and cargo. The stability of this large, heavy Pedego model with moped tires makes it an admirable choice for transporting passengers.

While the Cargo isn’t the best e-bike to choose for quick trips or errands, it’s a grand workhorse for frequent people hauling. If e-bikes had aspirations, the Pedego Cargo would dream of being a Chevy Suburban.

Pedego Cargo e-bike: purpose and best use

The Pedego Cargo’s model name tells it all. It’s big, beautiful, and best-suited for hauling cargo, human or otherwise. Pedego rates the carrying capacity at 400 pounds without breaking it down for the front rack, passenger seat, or driver.

The Cargo is 79.2 inches long, nearly identical to a standard 80-inch twin bed mattress. The bare e-bike weighs 106 pounds, and when you add the 9.8-pound 14Ah battery, rugged front rack, and passenger kit, the overall weight is more than 130 pounds. The Cargo’s rugged aluminum frame, single-coil front fork suspension, and 20 x 4-inch CST moped-style tires support the load with a surprisingly smooth ride.

The Cargo in the photo above is the standard configuration, with the front rack and the passenger kit, which includes fold-down footboards. During most of my testing, I rode it without the front rack as I’m not a fan of anything that obstructs the view of the road surface when riding two-wheelers. However, the Cargo is a sturdy, supportive hauler in either configuration.

If you have another e-bike, you likely won’t choose the Cargo to run quick errands or for fun rides on and off roadways. The Pedego’s size and weight make it tougher than most e-bikes to move in tight spaces.

One mom rode the Cargo with her 60-pound and 100-pound daughters, one at a time. The kids loved it.

The Cargo bike could be a good commuter bike if you regularly drop off and pick up one or two smaller children on the way, thanks to Pedego’s seat adapter and compatible child seats. Otherwise, it’s too bulky and heavy if your commute involves lifting the bike over curbing or up just a few steps. There are four Pedego city and commuter bikes that are much better suited to the task.

The Cargo doesn’t have mirrors as standard equipment, which is a mistake for any bike ridden on roads shared with motor vehicles. Pedego sells accessory mirrors for all e-bike models, but I think they should be included with road bikes, especially the Cargo.

Pedego Cargo e-bike: power to spare, range to ride

The Cargo’s rear hub electric motor outputs 750 watts continuous and 1,500 watts peak power. It easily moves the e-bike along at its Class 2 rating 20-mph maximum speed using powered pedal assistance or the half-twist throttle on the right handgrip. When I tested it from a standing start at the bottom of my long, steep driveway, the Cargo didn’t hesitate and pulled firmly, thanks to its generous 85 Newton meters of torque.

The Cargo is set up as a Class 2 e-bike by default. If desired, Pedego dealers can configure it as a Class 3 e-bike with a 28-mph top speed. I’m extra cautious with passengers on e-bikes, especially children, and didn’t ask to have the test unit reset to Class 3. When I rode the Cargo, the 20 mph maximum was sufficient, especially since its greater-than-average torque easily gets it up to speed.

One mom rode the Cargo with her 60-pound and 100-pound daughters, one at a time. She reported feeling no difference in power between riding the bike alone or with either child. The kids loved it.

The Cargo is available with either a 9.6Ah or 14Ah 48V battery. The test bike had a 14Ah battery supplying 672 watt-hours of power, which Pedego estimates is good for 28 to 56 miles per charge. Range varies tremendously with e-bikes, depending on rider and cargo or passenger weight, speed, incline, road surface, and more. This variance is especially wide with cargo bikes.

You can upgrade the Cargo with a second battery for greater range. The additional battery fits in a boxed space beneath the rear rack or passenger seat.

Pedego Cargo e-bike: Comfort and convenience

There is a handy, water-resistant storage compartment between the saddle and the rear wheel. It’s an unusual feature that I found myself using frequently. Zipped covers on the top and left side open to a single 11.5-liter space. You cannot access the compartment from the right side as it’s blocked by a horizontal frame tube. I could fit a compact bike helmet in the compartment with room for a rain parka, water bottle, snacks, two e-bike locks, and more.

The Cargo’s horizontal wooden slats aren’t just for looks. They also prevent passenger feet or clothing from getting caught in the chain or rear wheel. The fold-down footboards are another much-appreciated feature because they give passengers more freedom and support for their feet.

The Cargo has a center stand and a kickstand, which is unusual, but very convenient. You can use the center stand for stability when loading cargo or children in optional child seats. Pulling the bike onto the center stand takes some effort, however, so the kickstand is a much easier alternative when it’s just you and you’re moving the bike around.

There is one thing to watch out for with the floorboards and kickstand. If the bike is supported by the kickstand and a passenger tries to get on or off the padded seat by stepping on the right-side floorboard, the bike could go over, so passengers need to be aware of that possibility.

The Cargo’s handlebars and grips are comfortable, and there are not too many confusing buttons, levers, and controls. I wish the Cargo included two mirrors, but the turn signals, headlight/high beam controls, and display are nicely organized and easy to read and access.

Pedego Cargo e-bike: Options and accessories

Pedego has been selling e-bikes since 2008 and has a mature product line. Cargo-specific accessories, options, and upgrades include a Yepp child seat adaptor, a flatbed tray to install in place of the passenger kit, a stretch cargo bag, and more. In addition, the Pedego website has a wide selection of bags, racks, locks, safety gear, and other e-bike accessories.

In addition, 164 locally owned Pedego Electric Bikes stores throughout the U.S. sell and service Pedego e-bikes. Those locations can help Pedgo owners find other options and upgrades suitable for their bikes.

Our take

The Pedego Cargo e-bike is an excellent choice for an e-bike rider who regularly transports passengers or cargo and wants a dependable, solid bike that looks great. As tested, the Pedego Cargo with a 14Ah battery starts at $4,245. You can pay less for a very good electric cargo bike, such as the Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 5 or the Aventon Abound, two brands with distributed dealerships and service networks. However, I’ve not seen another cargo e-bike that equals the Pedego Cargo’s visual impact. And its power, smooth ride, and build quality are undeniable.