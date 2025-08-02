Dabbsson 2000L power station review: this one’s hard to beat on price and performance

Dabbsson 2100L MSRP $849.00 Score Details “The Dabbsson 2000L has the best price to performance ratio on the market.” Pros Amazing performance for the price

Ports are easily accessible

Very lightweight

Solid solar support

3,300 W power boost Cons Internal fans are loud

App connection was clunky for me



Coming hot off my DJI Power 2000 power station review, I was anxious to get my hands on the Dabbsson 2000L power station which has similar specs, but a lot more attractive pricing in the competitive 2 kWh power station market. It has a unique design, advanced battery technology, and a price that undercuts many premium competitors. The company positions the 2100L as a companion, good for fieldwork, home backup and off-grid traveling. For many, Dabbsson isn’t a recognizable name in the power station space for a lot of people new to the category, but I think it’s a brand you should pay attention to.

Design and build quality

For me, the Dabbsson 2000L stands out immediately with its unique design and light weight. At just 41 pounds (18.6 kg) and measuring 11.2 × 18.3 × 8.9 inches, it’s one of the lightest and smallest 2 kWh-class power stations out there, making it significantly easier to transport than the common 60-pound units. Both the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max and the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 are heavier coming in at 50 lbs and 53 lbs. respectively. The Jackery 2000 V2 is the only one lighter by a couple pounds than the Dabbsson 2000L. Even the DJI Power 2000 I reviewed came in over 10 lbs. heavier, which makes this unit quite easy to transport using the two aluminum handles built into the shell.



A built-in LED light with dim, bright, and SOS modes illuminates ports and surroundings which is nice in the event the power goes out at night, or you’re camping and need to see better. The UL94 V-0 fire-resistant housing adds an extra layer of safety, and the unit’s compact footprint with the ports accessible on the front rather than the sides, makes it easy to stow in a car trunk, RV compartment, or studio corner. For creators hauling gear to remote shoots, the 30% lighter weight compared to industry averages is a major win. One thing I like with the design is that the ports are all located on the front and back of the unit, rather than the side. This allowed me to slide it into my SUVs trunk and have all the ports accessible without having to turn the unit sideways. This clears up a lot of room, especially if you are camping and have a tight fit in your cargo area. It is worth pointing out that the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max also has ports on the front of the unit, too.

Port breakdown and example of how you can use them

The Dabbsson 2000L power station features 12 output ports, which can power a wide variety of devices for creators, campers, RV enthusiasts, and home backup scenarios. What I like about the Dabbsson 2000L is that all of the ports are in an order that makes sense; you don’t have wires crossing over each other. I felt like DJI was trying to get cute in the way they clumped their AC ports together, plus they all faced different directions which made things confusing. I will say that while you get six AC ports on the 2000L, three of them are ungrounded receptacles, so it does feel like Dabbsson cheated to me.

Port breakdown and specifications:

6 AC Outlets (Pure Sine Wave 2200W, 3300W Power Boost (Surge 4400W), 120V~ (50/60Hz):

Use: Powers standard household appliances and high-wattage devices such as LED lights (e.g., 300W video lights), microwaves, portable air conditioners, or power tools. Ideal for photo/video shoots, home backup during outages, or running appliances in an RV or off-grid setup. I used these ports for blowing up air mattresses, electric cooktops while camping or charging one of my e-bikes.

2 USB-C Ports (1x 100W) and (1x 30W):

Use: Supports fast charging for USB-C-compatible devices, such as laptops, cameras, drones, or newer iPhone and Android phones. I had no problem charging my Apple MacBook Air and was able to get a full charge in under 30 minutes. Based on the battery capacity of the Dabbsson 2000L, I theoretically would be able to charge my laptop 20 times before the battery drained. And no, I did not test this 20 times, just did the math.

2 USB-A Ports (15W x 2):

Use: Charges smaller devices like phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, or other USB-powered gadgets. I was disappointed to see that they are capped out at 15W, which would not charge my phone fast enough for me. In my case, I would use these for charging items like the bug zapper I have shaped like a tennis racket, LED lanterns for camping.

1 Car Port (DC Output 12.6V 10A, 126W):

Use: Powers car accessories or devices that use a 12V car outlet, such as portable fridges, car vacuums, or air compressors. Perfect for RV camping or road trips.

1 DC5521 Port:

Use: I have nothing that would use this port personally but did some research and it looks like you could use this port for smaller items like routers, modems, LED lights and some small appliances. So, who knows, I’ll find a use for it someday, but I’m glad it’s there.

Battery and Capacity

Battery Type: Semi-solid-state LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Capacity: 2048Wh (2 kWh)

Cycle Life: 4000+ cycles (retaining 80% capacity, equivalent to over 10 years of daily use)

Battery Management System (BMS): AI-powered with 56+ safety protections (overcharge, over-discharge, thermal, etc.)

Output

Continuous Power Output : 2200W

: 2200W Surge Power Output: 3300W (with Power-Boost mode)

Input/Charging

AC Charging : 1500W input, 80% charge in 1.5 hours, 100% in ~2 hours

: 1500W input, 80% charge in 1.5 hours, 100% in ~2 hours Combined AC + Solar Charging: Up to 1400W total input, 100% charge in ~96 minutes

Physical Specifications

Weight : 41 lbs (18.6 kg)

: 41 lbs (18.6 kg) Dimensions : 11.2 × 18.3 × 8.9 inches (28.5 × 46.5 × 22.6 cm)

: 11.2 × 18.3 × 8.9 inches (28.5 × 46.5 × 22.6 cm) Housing : UL94 V-0 fire-resistant composite panels

: UL94 V-0 fire-resistant composite panels Handles: Sturdy aluminum for easy carrying

App use and phone installation

Like other power stations on the market, Dabbsson has an app that you will want to download from the Apple or Android stores. I initially found that connecting to the 2100L was a little more difficult for me than the recent DJI Power2000 I recently reviewed. I could not connect to the 2100L via Bluetooth the first time and was forced to turn on and off Bluetooth discovery on my phone and the app several times before it worked. But once connected, I found the app to be speedy, informative, and loved that I was able to remotely connect to the 2100L from wherever, as long as the 2100L was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Here is how my Dabbsson 2000L review unit performed for my tests:

I always like to evaluate power stations for the way I would use them. I do not use power stations for construction equipment like some reviewers do, and I am not a huge “off-the-grid” person. If the power goes out, I want the ability to charge my phone, laptop, a heater and a freezer or fridge. And if I am camping, then I’m likely using it for devices like a camp heater, LED lights, to charge flashlights or power a small electric cooktop and maybe charge my electric bikes. Dabbsson did not send me a solar panel to test it with either, but reviews on YouTube and the web from people that did test it with their solar panels report that charging with MPPT support is great and that the 2100L supports up to 800 W of solar input. Below are some examples of how you might want to use the 2100L and how my review unit performed for me:

I averaged 40w output on the Dabbsson 2000L connected to my Danby freezer and it was able to last 22.3 hours to full discharge

Using my Heat Strom HS-1500-TT infrared patio heater (1500W) I was able to run it for a hour 19 minutes before the 2000L Power station was totally drained. Full disclosure that this heat lamp is not energy efficient, but I do like to use it while camping, and would use it in place of a space heater at home if the power went out

It took approximately 2.96 hours to fully charge the 2000L using a regular AC outlet I could charge a regular MacBook air 13” more than 20 times

I was able to charge my portable fridge for 2.3 days before the Dabbsson 2000L ran out of energy.

What is the warranty of the Dabbsson 2100L and how does it compare to competitors?

Brand Warranty Period Details Dabbsson 3-year standard warranty; 2-year extension available with registration (5 years total) Renogy 1-year material and workmanship warranty BLUETTI 24 to 72 months for portable power stations Anker 5-year warranty for LiFePO4 battery models, 1.5-year for NMC battery models Jackery 3-year warranty + 2-year extended warranty on some models EcoFlow 24 months standard; extended warranty available with registration ALLPOWERS 24 months standard; extended warranty available with registration EGO Power 3-year limited battery warranty ALLWEI 5-year warranty ATGepower 3-year warranty

Should you buy it?

Yes, you should buy the Dabbsson 2000L. I checked pricing before publishing this review and saw that you could find the Dabbsson 2000L for around $600 dollars on discount. To put things into perspective, the DJI Power 2000I reviewed is currently selling for over $1000 and both the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max and Bluetti Elite 200 V2 can be found for around $1000. That puts the Dabbsson 2000L in the product category where it doesn’t need to be amazing because the price is too good. The Dabbsson 2000L has the best price to performance ratio on the market. Sure, it is louder than other power stations on the market and doesn’t have as many ports as the DJI Power 2000 for example, but it’s a true workhorse that proved to be very dependable for me. And if you needed more power or ports, you could always buy two of the 2000L’s for close to the price of one of the competitors.