Aventon Level.3 e-bike review: the smarter commuter

By
venton Level 3 left profile.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Aventon Level.3
MSRP $1,899.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“Aventon focuses on what matters for commuters: comfort and security.”
Pros
  • Adapts to rider size and riding geometry
  • Dual suspension softens ride
  • Uncluttered controls and cables
  • GPS-enabled app includes several security features
  • Stays current with over-the-air updates
  • High value cost-quality ratio
Cons
  • No brake lights
  • Mirrors not standard
  • Security features require 4G subscription

All-terrain e-bikes, cruisers, and other models acquired for casual riding or recreational transportation are convenient and fun, but they don’t have to justify their cost. That’s not the case with e-bikes used for commuting. Good commuter e-bikes prove their value every day. The Aventon Level.3 e-bike for commuters is the latest model from a company with a history of producing solid e-bikes that offer the durability and comfort features required for daily commuting.

Two years ago, when I reviewed the Aventon Soltera.2, I praised its power, light weight, and value as a city bike for commuters, although I wished it had hydraulic brakes, fenders, and a rear rack as standard equipment. The Level.3 has the brakes, fenders, and rack I asked for, but also goes far beyond the Soltera.2 with security and other smart features supported by the Aventon Control Unit (ACU) electronic technology that can keep the Level.3 and other ACU-equipped e-bikes current via over-the-air (OTA) updating.

Aventon Level.3 commuter e-bike: highest and best use

Aventon Level 3 right profile.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The Level.3 ships as a Class 2 e-bike, with a maximum power-assisted top speed of 20 mph. Battery power is accessed via three levels of pedal power assistance or a thumb throttle located on the handlebar, adjacent to the hand grip. You can change the configuration to Class 3 via the Aventon app, which sets the top assisted speed at 28 mph with pedal assistance. The maximum speed remains 20 mph with throttle use only.

You certainly aren’t restricted to riding on pavement only with the Level.3, but it’s not intended for heavy off-road terrain. The standard rear rack can carry up to 60 pounds and accepts a set of optional panniers, so light touring is a possibility. With a total cargo capacity of 300 pounds, including the rider, gear, and cargo, the Level.3 wouldn’t be a great choice for long-distance touring or as a cargo bike.

I tested the Level.3 Step Through e-bike during an Aventon pre-launch editorial event in Long Beach, California, in February 2025, and in late spring and early summer with a production model at home in Connecticut. Aventon also sells the Level.3 with a more traditional crossbar frame. Aventon claims that the Step Through version weighs 66 pounds, and the crossbar version weighs 68 pounds. According to my digital scale, the test e-bike weighed 67.8 pounds, which is approximately average for e-bikes overall.

Commuter e-bikes and city e-bikes need to be sturdy and up to the challenge of frequent encounters with potholes and street curbing. The Level.3 boosts a gravity-cast 6061 aluminum frame, cited for its toughness and durability. Gravity-cast aluminum is particularly valued for its strength-to-weight ratio.

The Level.3’s highest and best use is as a commuter e-bike, preferably for someone who doesn’t need to carry it up and down stairs every day. I’ll delve into the bike’s various comfort, convenience, performance, and security features below, but the Level.3 is purpose-built for commuting and is an excellent choice for that purpose.

Aventon Level 3 commuter e-bike: power to go

Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

A 36V electric motor, rated at 500 watts sustained and 864 watts peak output, powers the Level.3. Torque is rated at 60 Newton-meters, but frankly, it felt like the bike had more pulling power when I rode up my long, steep driveway. When using pedal power assistance, a pedaling torque sensor adjusts the power delivery based on the force with which you pedal.

Power is delivered in one of three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Turbo. You can adjust the percentage of power assistance in each mode using Aventon’s FineTune feature, although I found the power gradients to be sufficient and felt natural. And then this happened: Aventon added a Boost mode.

Aventon began shipping the Level.3 in the spring. As I was finishing my testing for this review, however, the company issued a firmware update OTA for all Aventon models with an ACU unit and a hub drive motor. That update included Boost Mode.

Boost Mode isn’t a normal mode because you cannot select it and stay in it all the time, unlike Eco, Sport, and Turbo. Boost Mode allows you to use up to 120% of the motor’s peak power and torque, but only for 30 seconds at a time. After 30 seconds, the motor reverts to the previous power mode.

Boost is designed for a quick burst of extra power to clear an intersection, tackle a challenging incline, or other situations when you need a bit more power. When the time is up, however, you have to wait five minutes before you can reaccess Boost Mode.

Aventon Level 3 Boost mode adds extra power for 30 seconds .
Bruce Brown / Dig

Aventon lists the Level.3’s maximum range as 70 miles, which is much more than most e-bikes with single batteries, and 10 miles more than the previous model. To reach 70 miles per charge, you’ll undoubtedly need to stay in Eco mode and restrict your speed somewhat, but few e-bike commuters will need more power for a daily round trip.

The 36V battery, a 20-amp battery certified to UL 2271, supplies up to 733 Wh using its LG Lithium-ion cells. Aventon includes a more powerful-than-average 4 Amp charger, which can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in approximately five hours.

Aventon Level.3 commuter e-bike: rider comfort and convenience

The Aventon Level.3's height-adjustable head tube and handlebar angle adjustment accommodates rider preferences.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Any bike that you’ll ride on a daily basis has to be comfortable. Aventon addresses rider comfort with rider fit dimensional choices, handlebar and seat adjustments, and front wheel and seat suspension elements. The Level.3 traditional and step-through frames are each available in two sizes, regular and large. Aventon lists height and inseam ranges for both frame sizes.

Frame SizeHeightInseam
Step ThroughRegular4′ 11″ to 5′ 7″24″ to 29″
Step ThroughLarge5′ 7″ to 6′ 1″29″ to 33″
TraditionalRegular5′ 3″ to 5′ 10″26″ to 31″
TraditionalLarge5′ 10″ to 6′ 4″31″ t0 35″

To accommodate rider size, the Level.3 seat and handlebar heights are adjustable. In addition, the handlebar angle adjusts from a range of forward or upright riding postures. I’m 5’7″ tall with a 29-inch inseam, and the large step through frame was a great fit. Because I’ve spent decades leaning over keyboards, my neck falls a bit forward, so Iwhen setting it up, I rolled back the handlebar to its most upright position for the most comfortable riding geometry.

Aventon Level 3 suspension seat post keep the ride smooth.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

Road irregularities are a given, whether you’re ridng in a city or the country. Aventon upgraded this lastest commuter e-bike with a suspension seat post with 50mm of travel to add to the adjustable front suspension fork which has 80mm travel. Aventon’s seat is reasonably comfortable, but on my first rides the suspension fork’s travel surprised me when it moved up and down with bumps in the road. I soon get used to it and became less concerned about road and sidewalk seams, joints, and cracks.

Aventon Level 3 with simple controls and Magura brake levers.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The handlebar hardware organization and function is a less-obvious factor in rider comfort, but the simplicity of the Level,3’s controls and its uncluttered appearance means there’s less to keep track of and the contol you need is easy to find. The 2.75-inch diagonal measure, full-color LCD display is bright and easy to read.

Aventon Level.3 commuter e-bike: security features

Aventon Level.3 kickstand activates wheel lock.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

E-bike security is a concern if you have to leave your ride unattended. I still recommend that you use at least two physical locks any time you park a bike in a public space, but the Aventon Control Unit (ACU) is packed with security features to protect your ride so it will be where you left it when your’re ready to ride home. The ACI relies on 4G connectivity, with a one year subscription included with the bike purchase. Additional years cost just $20, but if you don’t use the ACU features you don’t need to resubscribe.

The ACU’s features include integrated GPS so you can track your bike if someone takes it or find it if you can’t remember where you parked. There’s also a motion sensor to detect unusual activity and geofencing, both can be configured to send an alert plus you can cut power assistance outside approved boundaries.

There is a keyless battery fearture so you can remove the battery for charging or protection, even when you don’t have the key. The integrated electronic rear wheel lock prevents the Level.3’s long kickstand from being raised and locks the rear wheel. All of the ACU features are selectable with the Aventon app so you can use them selectively as needed.

Aventon Level 3 commuter e-bike: riding impressions

The Aventon Level.3 isn't restricted to smoothly paved surfaces.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I wouldn’t want to ride the Level.3 on a regular basis for exercise without power assistance, but avid bicyclists or fitness riders might think it’s OK. I rode it with the power turned off on flat terrain and it was doable and even pleasant until I came to an incline, at which point the fun was over.

I’m generally partial to fat tire all-terrain e-bikes and off-road bikes, but have come to appreciate well-sorted road bikes and city bikes. The demands differ between e-bike applications, and Aventon has clearly nailed the requirements for e-bike commuting. The Level.3 is a lightweight like the Soltera city bike models, but it’s a sturdier bike designed for frequent, heavier use than the city bikes.

I particularly enjoyed going into Boost Mode when it was available at the end of my testing the bursts of speed and power, but I also appreciated the Level.3’s ability to weave around obstacles. The bike’s 27.5-inch diameter 2.2-inch wide Kendra tires are by no means fat tires and don’t soften the ride, but they added to the bike’s agiity while still presenting a wider tread with more protection than a slim road bike tire.

I do have two knocks against the Level.3, however. The lights are fine and I appreciate the Level.3’s turn signals. The brake levers don’t cut battery power when applied, however, and, even more significantly, there are no brake lights. The taillights are nice and bright, but Aventon missed a step.

Aventon Level 3 close-up shot of handlebar and rider controls.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I also wish the Level.3 included at least one rear view mirror. The demo bikes at the pre-lanch press event had optional bar-end mirrors that worked very well, but they arent standard. Almost no brands include mirrors, but I think any bike, powered or not, that shares roads with motor vehicles needs at least one mirror. Aventon’s Handlebar Grip Mirror is a $20 option.

Aventon Level.3 commuter e-bike: our take

Aventon Level.3 right profile.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

You should absolutely choose Aventon’s Level.3 if you’re looking for a dependable e-bike for daily commuting. The rider accommodation and comfort features, standard smart security apps, and the overall quality of the Level.3 make it a bargain at its $1,899 list price.

The Gazelle Eclipse e-bike is another highly evolved e-bike the standard wheel locking and its 100 mile range is greater than the Aventon Level.3’s 70 miles, but the Gazelle sells for $6,000, which is more than three times the cost. The Lectric One commuter e-bike has advanced drive train components designed for durability and low maintenance. The One’s $2,199 price isn’t that much more than the Level.3, which makes it a tempting choice, but the lack of front or rear suspension can deliver a jarring ride.

