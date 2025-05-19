TCL CSOT pushes the boundaries of IJP OLED, MLED and more at Display Week 2025

TCL CSOT made an appearance at SID Display Week 2025 and showed off a few massive advancements in its IJP OLED, MLED, and APEX technology. TCL CSOT is the B2B division of TCL, and they’ve been cooking up a lot of new advancements in display technology. Let’s dig into what each of those are, the innovations TCL CSOT showed off at Display Week, and what it may indicate about the future of display technology.

What is IJP OLED?

Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) technology is a process for making OLED TVs. It uses a printer to deposit the organic materials in OLED panels, rather than the traditional method, which involves vacuum chambers and evaporation. The traditional method is time consuming and wasteful. IJP OLEDs, on the other hand, are faster and cause less waste. This could mean cheaper OLED TVs in the long run.

TCL CSOT is the leading manufacturer of OLED panels using this process, and their announcements at SID Display Week 2025 showed some massive applications of the technology.

In 2024, TCL CSOT mass-produced a 21.6-inch 4K OLED display using IJP technology. This weekend they showcased four new displays: a 6.5-inch smartphone display, a 14-inch tablet display, a 14-inch laptop display, a 27-inch monitor display, and a 65-inch TV display. This shows a huge jump in the capabilities of IJP OLED technology. TCL CSOT says they are continuing to scale the process up so that one day we will have full-size TVs manufactured using IJP.

What is MLED?

Micro LED (MLED) is a type of display technology that allows for finely controlled individual pixels. MLEDs produce their own light, allowing for individual pixel control, faster response times, better color gamut, and true blacks (because each pixel can turn off completely).

TCL CSOT introduced some groundbreaking MLED tech at Display Week 2025. They showcased the world’s smallest silicon-based MLED display: just 0.05-inches. It gets 256×86 resolution and a sharp pixel density, perfect for things like smart glasses.

On the other end of the spectrum, TCL CSOT introduced a 219-inch MLED display. Large screens can struggle to maintain sharp picture and deep colors, but TCL CSOT’s new MLED display has a 5760×1440 ultrawide resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and over 98% DCI-P3 color gamut.

TCL CSOT introduced a few other fancy MLED advances, such as an ultra-bright display designed for use in cars, and a transparent MLED display with interesting prospects for alternate reality or museum exhibits. TCL CSOT is pushing the boundaries of what MLED can do, from tiny to massive and bright to invisible.

What is APEX?

If futuristic tech like IJP OLED and MLED makes your eyes glaze over, don’t worry. TCL CSOT showed off some innovations with real world applications that are easy to understand. TCL CSOT’s APEX initiative focuses on improving consumer displays (“A” for “Amazing”), increasing comfort and safety (“P” for “Protective”), making the technology and manufacturing process more sustainable (“E” for “Eco-friendly”), and generally pushing the boundaries of display tech (“X” for “Unlimited”).

TCL CSOT showcased some of these new efforts at Display Week 2025. It included an LCD TV with the world’s highest image quality, a mobile OLED display with 95% ultra-wide color gamut coverage, an LCD display that gets the full visible spectrum of natural sunlight (better for your eyes), and some displays with massive reductions in power use.

These are some ways TCL CSOT is expanding the possibilities of display technology. It won’t be long before we see these advancements in the screens of our home TVs, smartphones, wearable tech, and more.