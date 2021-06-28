Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Protein shakes, smoothies, and margaritas, oh my! If you’re looking to make any of those drinks, you’ll need an awesome blender, whether to mix up that chalky paste or to crush some ice. Luckily, there are a few Vitamix deals available, so you can get your hands on a worthy mixer.

If you are looking for a new blender, you might want to perk up. Amazon just slashed over $100 off the Vitamix Explorian, which is a powerful, pro-grade 64-ounce system. It is in renewed condition, but the $108-plus discount sweetens the deal. You can get your hands on it for $290 with free one-day delivery through Prime and free returns. There is a caveat, however: We don’t know how long it will last, so act fast if you’re interested!

Available in a stunning red, the Vitamix Explorian blender has a low-profile design but still includes a large 64-ounce container. It’s also self-cleaning and will clean out the tank in just 30 to 60 seconds after you drop in some soap and turn it on. The container and lid are dishwasher safe as well, so if you don’t want to clean by hand, you don’t have to.

It features 10 variable speeds, allowing you to refine just how fast the blades move. You can create a smooth and delicious puree or a fine yet ice-filled slush. The aircraft-grade stainless steel blades will remain sharp even after extended use, and they won’t buckle under the pressure — even with large ingredients.

Renewed products from Amazon come with no visible cosmetic perfections if held “at an arm’s length” away. They’re also in full working order, and while the accessories may not be original, they are certified compatible and working too.

Amazon is currently offering the vibrant red Vitamix Explorian blender for $109 off the original price of nearly $400. That means you can have it delivered to your doorstep, with free shipping, for $290. That’s a crazy deal, and we don’t know how long Amazon is going to keep it available.

