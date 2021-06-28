  1. Deals
Amazon just slashed $100 off this Vitamix blender — but hurry!

Vitamix Explorian Pro-Grade Blender

Protein shakes, smoothies, and margaritas, oh my! If you’re looking to make any of those drinks, you’ll need an awesome blender, whether to mix up that chalky paste or to crush some ice. Luckily, there are a few Vitamix deals available, so you can get your hands on a worthy mixer.

If you are looking for a new blender, you might want to perk up. Amazon just slashed over $100 off the Vitamix Explorian, which is a powerful, pro-grade 64-ounce system. It is in renewed condition, but the $108-plus discount sweetens the deal. You can get your hands on it for $290 with free one-day delivery through Prime and free returns. There is a caveat, however: We don’t know how long it will last, so act fast if you’re interested!

Available in a stunning red, the Vitamix Explorian blender has a low-profile design but still includes a large 64-ounce container. It’s also self-cleaning and will clean out the tank in just 30 to 60 seconds after you drop in some soap and turn it on. The container and lid are dishwasher safe as well, so if you don’t want to clean by hand, you don’t have to.

It features 10 variable speeds, allowing you to refine just how fast the blades move. You can create a smooth and delicious puree or a fine yet ice-filled slush. The aircraft-grade stainless steel blades will remain sharp even after extended use, and they won’t buckle under the pressure — even with large ingredients.

Renewed products from Amazon come with no visible cosmetic perfections if held “at an arm’s length” away. They’re also in full working order, and while the accessories may not be original, they are certified compatible and working too.

Amazon is currently offering the vibrant red Vitamix Explorian blender for $109 off the original price of nearly $400. That means you can have it delivered to your doorstep, with free shipping, for $290. That’s a crazy deal, and we don’t know how long Amazon is going to keep it available.

More Vitamix and blender deals available now

Not a fan of Vitamix or renewed gear? No problem, there are plenty of other deals available. We put together all the best ones for you below.

BLACK+DECKER Crush Master Blender

$51 $69
With 10 different speeds to choose from, the BLACK+DECKER Crush Master blender provides any home chef with total control over the consistency of their produce, making it an absolute steal.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$100 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button.
Buy at Amazon

Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup.
Buy at Wayfair

NutriBullet Blender

$100 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$180 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy
