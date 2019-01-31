Share

There are those few rare times when we can all say “screw healthy eating,” and indulge in some delicious, calorie-filled junk foods. For many of us, Super Bowl Sunday is one of those days. Between the beer, chips, wings, and other appetizers, the Super Bowl is one day to enjoy a cheat day. What’s on your Super Bowl menu?

Like wings and beer, Lit’l Smokies are a Super Bowl guilty pleasure so many people love to enjoy. In case you haven’t tried them, Lit’l Smokies are tiny sausages that look kind of like mini hot dogs. Some people call them “Lil Smokies,” cocktail weenies or mini smoked sausages. Whatever you call them, they’re a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at your Super Bowl LIII party. Because Lit’l Smokies come fully cooked, you can pretty much heat them up however you want — microwave them, boil them, put them in the oven, or toss them in your Crockpot. The best Lil Smokies recipes, however, include a little something extra like bacon, BBQ sauce, or breading.

After cooking up several different Lit’l Smokies recipes, we’re including some of the our favorites in this guide.

Crockpot BBQ Smokies

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and delicious way to create BBQ Lit’l Smokies, this recipe by The Salty Marshmallow takes less than 10 minutes of prep time, and the weenies are ready in about an hour.

Instead of just using plain old BBQ sauce, this recipe kicks it up a notch by adding additional brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and garlic powder. After you toss them in the crock pot with the sauce, the Smokies come out packed with flavor.

Don’t have a crock pot? No problem. You can use an Instant Pot on the “slow cook” setting, or you can use the stove top and just simmer them in a saucepan. One warning: Be sure to give your guests extra napkins because these can be a bit messy (even if you provide serving picks or forks).

Super Easy 2-Ingredient Smokies

If you want to cook BBQ Lil Smokies, but you’re super pressed for time because your guests are about to arrive, this recipe by Culinary Hill is perfect for you. It takes about two minutes of prep time, and your Smokies will be ready in about 10 minutes. Just mix BBQ sauce and Smokies together in a saucepan, and then heat on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Are you a bacon lover? This recipe by All Recipes is one of our all-time favorite Lil Smokies recipes, but it takes a bit more time and effort.

You wrap paper-towel-dried Smokies in half of a piece of bacon, secure the bacon with skewers, coat the Smokies in brown sugar, and bake them. If you want to add a bit of spice, add a pinch of cayenne or black pepper to the brown sugar.

If you want to make this recipe in a hurry, you can use ready-made bacon and microwave the Smokies on high for about one minute. The Smokies won’t turn out quite as delicious as the original recipe, but they’ll still taste amazing.

Smokies in a Blanket

Who says adults cans enjoy pigs in a blanket (well, Smokies in a blanket)? This recipe by Genius Kitchen is an adult version of a childhood favorite. You simply wrap the Smokies in crescent roll dough, sprinkle on a little Parmesan cheese and garlic salt, and bake!

Honey Garlic Smokies

If you want a more sophisticated tasting Smokie, this recipe by Family Fresh Meals is the ideal choice. It doesn’t take too long, and you can make it on the stove top, in your slow cooker, or you can use your Instant Pot on the “slow cook” setting.

You simply mix together brown sugar, honey, garlic, soy sauce, and ketchup to create a sauce. Then, let the Lit’l Smokies simmer in the sauce for a few hours.