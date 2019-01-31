Digital Trends
Smart Home

Get ready for the Super Bowl: Here are 5 ways to cook those Lit’l Smokies!

Erika Rawes
By

There are those few rare times when we can all say “screw healthy eating,” and indulge in some delicious, calorie-filled junk foods. For many of us, Super Bowl Sunday is one of those days. Between the beer, chips, wings, and other appetizers, the Super Bowl is one day to enjoy a cheat day. What’s on your Super Bowl menu?

Like wings and beer, Lit’l Smokies are a Super Bowl guilty pleasure so many people love to enjoy. In case you haven’t tried them, Lit’l Smokies are tiny sausages that look kind of like mini hot dogs. Some people call them “Lil Smokies,” cocktail weenies or mini smoked sausages. Whatever you call them, they’re a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at your Super Bowl LIII party. Because Lit’l Smokies come fully cooked, you can pretty much heat them up however you want — microwave them, boil them, put them in the oven, or toss them in your Crockpot. The best Lil Smokies recipes, however, include a little something extra like bacon, BBQ sauce, or breading.

After cooking up several different Lit’l Smokies recipes, we’re including some of the our favorites in this guide.

Crockpot BBQ Smokies

best ways to cook litl smokies crockpot bbq lil
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and delicious way to create BBQ Lit’l Smokies, this recipe by The Salty Marshmallow takes less than 10 minutes of prep time, and the weenies are ready in about an hour.

Instead of just using plain old BBQ sauce, this recipe kicks it up a notch by adding additional brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and garlic powder. After you toss them in the crock pot with the sauce, the Smokies come out packed with flavor.

Don’t have a crock pot? No problem. You can use an Instant Pot on the “slow cook” setting, or you can use the stove top and just simmer them in a saucepan. One warning: Be sure to give your guests extra napkins because these can be a bit messy (even if you provide serving picks or forks).

Super Easy 2-Ingredient Smokies

best ways to cook litl smokies bbq lil smokies2
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

If you want to cook BBQ Lil Smokies, but you’re super pressed for time because your guests are about to arrive, this recipe by Culinary Hill is perfect for you. It takes about two minutes of prep time, and your Smokies will be ready in about 10 minutes. Just mix BBQ sauce and Smokies together in a saucepan, and then heat on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

best ways to cook litl smokies bacon wrapped lil
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Are you a bacon lover? This recipe by All Recipes is one of our all-time favorite Lil Smokies recipes, but it takes a bit more time and effort.

You wrap paper-towel-dried Smokies in half of a piece of bacon, secure the bacon with skewers, coat the Smokies in brown sugar, and bake them. If you want to add a bit of spice, add a pinch of cayenne or black pepper to the brown sugar.

best ways to cook litl smokies bacon wrapped lil 2
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

If you want to make this recipe in a hurry, you can use ready-made bacon and microwave the Smokies on high for about one minute. The Smokies won’t turn out quite as delicious as the original recipe, but they’ll still taste amazing.

Smokies in a Blanket

best ways to cook litl smokies lil in a blanket

Who says adults cans enjoy pigs in a blanket (well, Smokies in a blanket)? This recipe by Genius Kitchen is an adult version of a childhood favorite. You simply wrap the Smokies in crescent roll dough, sprinkle on a little Parmesan cheese and garlic salt, and bake!

Honey Garlic Smokies

best ways to cook litl smokies bbq lil 1
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

If you want a more sophisticated tasting Smokie, this recipe by Family Fresh Meals is the ideal choice. It doesn’t take too long, and you can make it on the stove top, in your slow cooker, or you can use your Instant Pot on the “slow cook” setting.

You simply mix together brown sugar, honey, garlic, soy sauce, and ketchup to create a sauce. Then, let the Lit’l Smokies simmer in the sauce for a few hours.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clean a microwave safely and correctly
Food Network In the Kitchen
Mobile

‘In the Kitchen’ app helps you cook using voice commands

Looking for an easy-to-follow app while cooking? Food Network's In the Kitchen app now helps you make meals with voice commands. The app gives you access to more than 70,000 recipes, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Brenda Stolyar
iphone xs
Mobile

Apple boss hints at lower iPhone prices to fight falling sales

Apple boss Tim Cook said the company could lower iPhone prices in some markets in a bid to boost sales. The news comes as Apple released data on Tuesday, January 29 showing a rare year-on-year decline in iPhone revenue.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ninja air fryer deal at walmart nina 00
Smart Home

Walmart drops the price of the already discounted, guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer

Walmart slashed its price on the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer. The 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100 has a one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
instant pot alternatives ninja
Deals

Save big on these multicookers that make great Instant Pot alternatives

While Instant Pot might be the brand we hear the most about, there are a number of alternative multicookers that offer features, capabilities, and price points that meet and beat the more recognizable name brand.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Smart Home

We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can make jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a dedicated countertop appliance for making pizza? Fortunately, these toaster ovens provide a wide array of functionality.
Posted By Gia Liu, Tyler Lacoma
Web

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure for the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
orro switch smart lightning help you sleep woodforward
Smart Home

Orro’s smart switch lighting adjusts to your rhythms to help you sleep better

Lighting control startup Orro today introduced the Orro Switch, a responsive and adaptive lighting system. The end result, according to the company, is home lighting that supports the way you live and also helps you sleep better at night. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
inubx automated dog toilet ces 2019 inubox open
Smart Home

Automated dog toilet Inubox is raising money on Kickstarter

Inubox, an automated dog toilet, debuted at CES 2019 and is now funding on Kickstarter. Inubox is an in-home solution that recognizes your dog, cleans up the waste, and puts it in a bag.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
casper glow sleep light 3
Smart Home

Casper’s Glow smart light is designed to help you sleep more soundly

Casper, the Wave mattress innovator, introduced the Casper Glow, a smart light designed to help you establish healthy sleep patterns. According to Casper, the Glow's warm lighting impacts mood and our ability to relax.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 2
Deals

Find big price cuts on Dyson upright, stick, and handheld vacuums on Amazon

Six of Dyson's most popular vacuum cleaners, including upright, stick, and handheld models, have deep price cuts on Amazon. The across-the-board discounts on Dyson's vacuum cleaners are easily the best deals of the year so far.
Posted By Bruce Brown
shadecrafts bloom amazon echo compatible smart umbrella shadecraft oceanside
Smart Home

Shadecraft unfurls Bloom, an Amazon Echo-compatible smart outdoor umbrella

Following up on its earlier robotic umbrellas, ShadeCraft introduced the Amazon Echo-compatible Bloom smart outdoor Parasol Automation Device with a built-in speaker. The Bloom transforms them into smart home outdoor living hubs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, a new sustainable packaging delivery company called Loop wants to get us to reuse packaging rather than throw it away. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irobot terra robot mower photo insitu hero
Smart Home

iRobot brings its Roomba tech to the backyard with the Terra autonomous mower

iRobot is already famous for its Roomba robot vacuum and now the company is expanding its offerings with Terra, a new robot lawn mower that uses the Roomba's mapping technology to move around your yard.
Posted By Clayton Moore
panasonics new lamp has a built in smart security camera panasonic homehawk floor 1
Smart Home

Cool or creepy? Panasonic floor lamp has a ‘secret’ security camera built in

Panasonic's new lamp comes with a home security camera built in. The lens sits at the top of the stem, just below the light, so you wouldn't even know it's there ... though we're not sure that's a good thing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg