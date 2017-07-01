Our favorite camp chairs are the next best thing to a La-Z-Boy in the woods

There is nothing like settling into your favorite camping chair after an enjoyable day playing outside in the sun. But finding that perfect chair isn’t always easy, as there are a variety of price points and features to consider when purchasing. The best options fold quickly and easily for transport and remain comfortable no matter how long you sit in them. Because they’re expected to withstand the elements, the top camping chairs also need to be durable.

We’ve combed through chairs in all shapes and sizes to find the absolute best for your backyard, campsite, and more. We’ve picked our favorite and sorted them by category so you can find the perfect match. If you’re also looking for something to keep you comfortable once it’s time to hit the hay, our list of the best sleeping bags should help.

Our pick

Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler

Why should you buy this: The Coleman Quad chair has a winning combination — it’s durable, comfortable, and affordable.

Who’s it for: Car campers or homeowners looking for a roomy, comfortable outside chair that won’t break the bank.

How much will it cost: $30

Why we picked the Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler:

The Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler is the Cadillac of camping chairs. It has a long back and roomy seat that’s padded for comfortable lounging around a campfire. Did we mention it also features a built-in cooler? You can use a small freezer block with two cans, or fit up to four cans alone in the insulated holder.

Before you throw $15 at a cheap camping chair, you should seriously consider spending a little extra for this Coleman model. It folds easily and is made with a rugged steel frame and tough fabric that outlasts any discount chair you might find at big box retailers. Besides, it’s hard to argue with the $30 price tag which makes the Coleman Quad one of the best values in a camping chair.

The best chair for the campground

Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair

Why should you buy this: The Kijaro Dual Lock folding chair locks into position, making it easy to carry and secure to sit in.

Who’s it for: The Kijaro Dual Lock folding chair is perfect for people who want a comfortable chair that can go from the backyard to the campsite with ease.

How much will it cost: $35

Why we picked the Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair:

The Kijaro Dual Lock folding chair has an unrivaled combination of value, comfort, and security. The chair’s major selling point is the dual locking mechanism that ensures the chair stays secure while sitting and also folds to lock when it’s time to carry it.

When sitting at the campsite, the two cup holders built into the arms of the chair prove perfect for storing open or unopened beverages. There’s also an organizer and two zippered mesh pockets for storing personal items like your glasses, bag of snacks, or — of course — an iPhone. The only mark against the Kijaro chair is its weight. At 12 pounds, it’s among the heaviest chairs on our list.

The best chair for the backyard

Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair

Why should you buy this: The Alps Mountaineering King Kong chair is one of the sturdiest and most padded camping chairs available.

Who’s it for: Those with a spacious backyard who want a throne beside the campfire.

How much will it cost: $45

Why we picked the Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair:

The Alps Mountaineering King Kong chair is a camping chair you won’t soon forget. As soon as you hunker down, you’ll quickly realize why the company named this model the King Kong. The chair is among the largest and strongest on the market, capable of holding up to 800 pounds. It also features padding to the max, with a fabric which remains taut and doesn’t sag while sitting.

Pushing the scales at 13 pounds, this burly chair is heavy and not suitable for carrying long distances. It’s better for a backyard as opposed to a backpacking trip or outdoor concert. At $45, the King Kong is pricier than other models but if you are looking for a durable chair to sit outside in your backyard, it can’t be beat.

The best chair for backpacking

Helinox Chair Zero

Why should you buy this: The all new, ultralight Helinox Chair Zero gives you a good reason to bring a chair with you on your backcountry adventures.

Who’s it for: Backpackers who want more than a log to sit on when they break for camp and don’t mind carrying extra weight in exchange for a comfortable place to sit.

How much will it cost: $120

Why we picked the Helinox Chair Zero:

Carrying a chair into the backcountry is no longer a crazy idea thanks to minimalist chairs like the Helinox Chair Zero. This model is constructed using ultralight aluminum DAC poles with a single shock cord design and ripstop polyester seat material. It weighs a svelte 17 ounces and packs down to roughly the size of a water bottle.

So what do you sacrifice for the convenience of stuffing a comfortable chair into your backpack? To keep it light, the Helinox Chair Zero has zero padding, meaning it’s not nearly as comfortable as its padded counterparts like our top pick, the Coleman Quad. The convenience of carrying a chair comes with a cost: The Chair Zero is priced at $120, making it the most expensive chair on our list.

The best chair for kids

REI Camp Chair for kids

Why should you buy this: Kids need camp chairs too!

Who’s it for: Parents who want a stable and durable chair that’ll support children from toddlers to teens.

How much will it cost: $25

Why we picked the REI Camp Chair for kids:

Kids are tough on chairs — they are as likely to stand in a chair as they are to sit in it, which is why we recommend the REI camp chair for outdoorsy families. Unlike the cheap, child-sized chairs at big-box retailers, REI’s kids chair is made with a durable frame material and fabric that provides years of usage. It’s also designed to be stable, so kids doing cartwheels in the chair won’t topple over into a heap.

Similar to its adult-sized counterparts, the REI camp chair is equipped with a cup holder and folds quickly for transport. It even has a carry strap that makes it easy for older kids to carry it themselves.

The best reclining chair

GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner Chair

Why should you buy this: The GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner chair is versatile, combining the best features of a recliner with the convenience of a camping chair.

Who’s it for: The GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner chair is ideal for the campground camper looking for one that goes from conversation time to nap time in an instant.

How much will it cost: $60

Why we picked the GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner Chair:

The GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner chair is a favorite among testers because of its ability to reline. With the slip of a strap, it easily adjusts the chair to allow for a nap or to better soak up the sun. Similar to the company’s stadium chairs, the GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner uses a back strap adjustment that allows you to fine tune the recliner to an angle you prefer.

The GCI model remains solidly in the chair category as it’s only the back of the chair which reclines — there is no movable footrest. This means you get the advantage of being able to recline without all the extra space and weight that comes with a full head and foot recliner.

The best hanging chair

Eno Lounger Hanging Chair

Why should you buy this: The Eno Lounger hanging chair is a lightweight alternative to a traditional chair that rates high on the comfort scale.

Who’s it for: Campers who prefer to hang instead of recline.

How much will it cost: $120

Why we picked the Eno Lounger Hanging Chair:

The Eno Lounger hanging chair provides a comfortable alternative to the traditional camp chair. Instead of sitting on the ground, the Eno Lounger allows you to hang from a tree much like a hammock. Also similar to a hammock, the hanging chair is comfortable thanks to the chair’s ripstop nylon fabric, which is breathable and provides adequate back support. It even has an integrated footrest for those times you want to recline instead of just sitting.

While a hammock uses two attachment points, the Lounger chair has a single, overhead attachment ring which suspends from a branch. You’ll need a sturdy branch to support your weight, which is the product’s biggest drawback. Many campgrounds clear the branches from a campsite, making it difficult to find a place to hang. You can bring it backpacking but you may not want to carry an extra 3 pounds just for a chair.

How We Test

When possible, we field test our chair recommendations across a variety of terrains and weather conditions. We try to test each chair under the conditions in which it figures to be most frequently used. When testing a chair is not possible, we look at the features of the chair and compare it to existing models in our arsenal of gear. We examine how the chair has changed and what improvements, if any, were made for the current year. We also comb through product specifications and both manufacturer and retailer videos for insight into any new technological advances developed for these latest and greatest camping chairs.