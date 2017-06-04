Drink what nature provides with the best water purifiers you can buy

If you’re planning a multi-day hiking trip or camping expedition, water is a big concern. When space and weight are important, water is a liability and if a trip lasts for more than a day, you probably won’t be able to carry enough water with you. Enter water purifiers: These filtration systems are designed to take nearby river or lake water and make it safe to drink. Take a look at our picks of the best purifiers for your next trip (home filters are over here), and see what matches your needs.

Note about filtration: When most people talk about water filtration, they mean, “Make natural water drinkable,” and that’s the definition we used here. There are actually two types — water filters and water purifiers. Filters remove bacteria, dirt, and other nasties that you find in mountain rivers, etc. True purifiers (which are also on the list) tend to use iodine or other chemical options to also kill viruses. Viruses aren’t often a great concern when traveling to little-used streams or lakes but in undeveloped countries, or in rivers where people tend to congregate, virus-killing purification is necessary. Don’t go unprepared.

This quintessential purifier allows you to pump water up through a purification filter and then into a durable bag (bags collapse easier than containers and are therefore better suited for hiking). You can choose between a 12-liter and 5-liter version of the bag, depending on how many people plan to use it: Just fill the bag up, hang it from a nearby tree or pole, and your camp is supplied with a source of healthy water. The tube ends in a small tap to pour water out on demand, with a hose function allowing for a quick wash when necessary.

The purifier also removes viruses and bacteria, making it an excellent choice for mission work and international travel, as well as the average basecamp. In fact, the LifeStraw brand often pops up at global disaster sites because of its dependability. All in all, it’s an easy recommendation.

This pocket filter is designed to supply water to roughly four different people. It uses a silver-infused ceramic filter to take care of bacteria and protozoa, along with any micro-organisms larger than 0.2 microns, which proves very effective compared to the average water filter.

Katadyn’s model is an excellent example of the pouchless pump version. You simply take the pump down to the water, stick one end in, put the other into a container, and pump water until the container fills. On one hand, this retrieves loads more water than gravity systems — especially if water is a distance away. Additionally, it remains easy to use anywhere, it’s incredibly durable, and you can use it to fill all your current water containers rather than buying a new one. The price, however, means some investment is required — and you’ll need to make sure the carbon filter is replaced when necessary.

A more reasonably-priced Katadyn model, this filter is made for a single person. The 0.2-micron filter is designed for only basic taste and bacteria but it’s no more than 6.5 inches high and easy to store in a tiny corner of your backpack for convenient travel. If you like to take solo trips out into nature, a personal filter like this may be just the thing you’re looking for.

If you’re interested in a more eco-friendly, contained filter option, this BPA-free bottle is right up your alley. It features a built-in filter which removes heavy metals, chlorine, and bacteria from water. It also boasts a ton of insulation to keep water cold and prevent annoying condensation, which is especially nice in hot weather. The bottle’s compact nature is a plus, too — just fill it up and take a drink when you’re thirsty. The downside is that this bottle is in no way collapsible, and it’ll take up valuable space when you’re packing.

This 4L filtration system has an interesting dual-bag set-up. Pour water into one bag and it empties into another as it filters, allowing you to control how much water is filtered at one time. Unfortunately, it doesn’t filter water that’s potentially contaminated with viruses but it remains a very strong option for a basecamp that needs a reliable source of potable water. The filtration speed is particularly fast, which is nice if you go through a lot of water while cooking or cleaning.

Sawyer’s little filter is great for those looking for a far more affordable filtration option than many of our other picks. It’s a simple one-person pump with a 0.1-micron filter to scrub your water extra clean (viruses not included) and it lasts up to 100,000 gallons. A drinking straw with a little squeeze pouch are included if you don’t already have the necessary tools. It’s a great starter filter if you’ve been missing this tool for too long.

Maybe all these filters look far too small and weak for your needs. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the MSR Guardian is a military-certified pump that handles both bacteria and viruses with ease and pumps up to 2.5 liters per minute with a reliable water source at hand (and someone who won’t get tired of pumping). The pump is self-cleaning and lasts for more than 10,000 liters before the filter cartridge needs replacing. It also withstands freezing temperatures and other harsh conditions. If you want to put the “base” in basecamp, this is the water purifier for you. Of course, you’ll have to find a way to lug the thing up with you.

