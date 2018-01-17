Crush your New Year's resolutions with the best workout clothes

Whatever fitness-related goals you’ve set for yourself this year, you’re going to need the right kind of workout gear if you’re ever going to stick to them. Things like shorts and leggings, tank tops and tee shirts, shoes and gym socks — there’s a lot to stock up on. For those who plan on exercising outside, you’ll also want some sort of jacket or insulating layer to keep you warm while you get in shape.

Fortunately, there is an abundance of top-of-the-line, high-tech workout gear available to help get you started. Be it smart fitness clothes built to monitor your progress and keep you on track, ultimately making it easier to reach your goals or more traditional workout digs, the market is flush with possibility. To help sift through the sea of available options, we’ve compiled a list of the best workout clothes so you can feel confident you’ll crush those New Year’s resolutions.