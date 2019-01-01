Volvo SUVs: First-class comfort and world-class safety

Volvo Safety & Tech Features

Wireless smartphone charging Active bending lights 360 Camera Pilot Assist* City Safety™ Blind Spot Information System Integrated Safety Booster*

← Wireless smartphone charging ← Active bending lights ← 360 Camera ← Pilot Assist* ← City Safety™ ← Blind Spot Information System ← Integrated Safety Booster*

Keep your smartphone within easy reach and charge it at the same time. No wires needed – just put your smartphone in the storage space beneath the center touch screen and inductive charging ensures the battery is charged.

As you steer, the headlights turn to illuminate the curve ahead. The system uses a camera at the upper edge of the windshield to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles or the taillights of a vehicle directly ahead. When this happens, the headlights will automatically switch from high beams to low beams. When the camera no longer detects the headlights/ taillights of other vehicles, your headlights will switch back to high beams after several seconds. Active Bending Lights are added to standard Full LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer Daytime Running Lights & Auto High-beam.

With the 360° camera you can see a virtual bird's eye view of the area surrounding your Volvo. A high-resolution image is shown in the center display and will be a great help when maneuvering or reversing in tight areas with impaired visibility – you can even see what's going around the corner at a 180° side view in front or at the rear of your car.

This semi-autonomous drive system lets you follow the traffic flow within the current lane. Pilot Assist provides gentle steering support to help you keep the car within the lane markings while helping you keep your set speed and distance to the vehicle in front of you. Steering support is initiated as soon as Pilot Assist detects the lane markings on both sides of the lane. Pilot Assist steering support is active from standstill up to legal highway speeds. When Adaptive Cruise Control detects a slower vehicle in front, the speed automatically adapts to that vehicle. If the vehicle in front slows down and stops, ACC will make your vehicle stop comfortably behind it, and then keep the brakes engaged. The driver can adjust time gaps. *standard XC90, optional on XC60 and XC40

City Safety™ is a support system designed to help the driver avoid low speed collisions when driving in slow-moving, stop-and-go traffic. City Safety™ is active from 2.5 mph. City Safety can apply the brakes automatically, thereby avoiding or helping to reduce the effects of a collision. It also activates in situations where the driver has not applied the brakes in time, which means that the system cannot help the driver in all situations.

As a vehicle enters your blind spot, this function can alert you via a warning light built into the front door post – left and right. Together with the door mirrors this helps you assess the feasibility of a lane change. BLIS is activated once the car exceeds 6 mph and reacts to almost any type of vehicle, including motorcycles. Cross Traffic Alert uses rear sensors to alert you of crossing traffic from the sides when reversing out of a parking space.

The integrated Safety Booster is an easy and convenient booster seat, built into the XC60 or XC90. Our booster cushion can be adjusted to two heights as the children grow. When the booster seat is not needed, they're easily folded into the rear seat cushions. The upper setting is designed for children measuring 37-47 in. and weighing between 33 and 55 lbs., while the lower setting is intended for children between 45 and 55 in. height and weighing between 48 and 80 lbs. *available on XC60 and XC90

Keep your smartphone within easy reach and charge it at the same time. No wires needed – just put your smartphone in the storage space beneath the center touch screen and inductive charging ensures the battery is charged.

As you steer, the headlights turn to illuminate the curve ahead. The system uses a camera at the upper edge of the windshield to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles or the taillights of a vehicle directly ahead. When this happens, the headlights will automatically switch from high beams to low beams. When the camera no longer detects the headlights/ taillights of other vehicles, your headlights will switch back to high beams after several seconds. Active Bending Lights are added to standard Full LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer Daytime Running Lights & Auto High-beam.

With the 360° camera you can see a virtual bird's eye view of the area surrounding your Volvo. A high-resolution image is shown in the center display and will be a great help when maneuvering or reversing in tight areas with impaired visibility – you can even see what's going around the corner at a 180° side view in front or at the rear of your car.

This semi-autonomous drive system lets you follow the traffic flow within the current lane. Pilot Assist provides gentle steering support to help you keep the car within the lane markings while helping you keep your set speed and distance to the vehicle in front of you. Steering support is initiated as soon as Pilot Assist detects the lane markings on both sides of the lane. Pilot Assist steering support is active from standstill up to legal highway speeds. When Adaptive Cruise Control detects a slower vehicle in front, the speed automatically adapts to that vehicle. If the vehicle in front slows down and stops, ACC will make your vehicle stop comfortably behind it, and then keep the brakes engaged. The driver can adjust time gaps. *standard XC90, optional on XC60 and XC40

City Safety™ is a support system designed to help the driver avoid low speed collisions when driving in slow-moving, stop-and-go traffic. City Safety™ is active from 2.5 mph. City Safety can apply the brakes automatically, thereby avoiding or helping to reduce the effects of a collision. It also activates in situations where the driver has not applied the brakes in time, which means that the system cannot help the driver in all situations.

As a vehicle enters your blind spot, this function can alert you via a warning light built into the front door post – left and right. Together with the door mirrors this helps you assess the feasibility of a lane change. BLIS is activated once the car exceeds 6 mph and reacts to almost any type of vehicle, including motorcycles. Cross Traffic Alert uses rear sensors to alert you of crossing traffic from the sides when reversing out of a parking space.