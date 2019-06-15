Best of Everything

The best laptops of 2019

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)

The best TVs for 2019

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal

The best Nintendo Switch games

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.

The best streaming devices for 2019

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best HDTV antennas for 2019

Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now

good omens trailer
Audio

The best noise-canceling headphones for 2019

sony-wh-1000xm3

The best headphones for runners

jaybird run

The best headphones under $100

marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Cars

The best wagons for 2019

2020 Subaru Outback

The coolest car gadgets for 2019

Best Road Trip Apps

The best diesel cars for 2019

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel review
Desktop PCs

The best desktop PCs for small businesses

Dell XPS 8930 Review

The best desktop computers for 2019

apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k 3

The best gaming desktops for 2019

origin neuron 2019
Entertainment

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

8 times sci fi predictions the minority report

The best shows on Hulu right now

best shows on hulu samurai champloo

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now

best movies on hulu vice
Gadgets

The best DNA tests for 2019

23andMe

The best portable chargers for 2019

Best portable chargers

The best travel adapters for 2019

best travel adapters
Home Theater

Enjoy your favorite content in style with the best 4K TVs of 2019

sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature

The best TVs under $1,000

Samsung 49-inch MU8000

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2019

UE Megaboom in rain
Laptops

The best Chromebooks for 2019

best chromebooks the chromebook hp

The best MacBook for 2019

Macbook Air (2018) Review

The best gaming laptops for 2019

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Outdoors

The best electric bikes for 2019

best electric giant road e1

The best smart helmets currently available (and a few on the horizon)

The best backpacking tents of 2019

Phones & Tablets

The best Android apps (August 2019)

best Android apps

The best tripods for 2019

peak design travel tripod impressions 12

The best iPhone apps available right now (August 2019)

best iPhone apps
Photography

The best video cameras of 2019

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

The best waterproof cameras of 2019

olympus tough tg 6 news lifestyle 10

The best camera bags of 2019

Peak Design Everyday Backpack-back
Printing

The best place to print photos online in 2019

best place to print photos online

The best inkjet printers for 2019

The best printers for 2019

Epson Surecolor P400 review
Smart Home

The best refrigerators for 2019

best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side

The best dryers for 2019

best dryer feature

The best smart locks for 2019

August Smart Lock Pro Review
Video Games

The best PS4 games

The best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

Nintendo Switch

The best Oculus Rift games available today

oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Wearables

The best Apple Watch apps

apple watch series 3 vs fitbit ionic garmin vivoactive comparison header

The best Wear OS apps

best Wear OS apps

The best sport trackers

best sport trackers suunto spartan hr baro lifestyle
