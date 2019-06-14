Share

June is here already, and with almost half the year gone, it may be time to re-evaluate your career situation. Techies are in high demand, and companies are offering some great incentives to lure talent (that’s you!).

Before you determine whether last year’s swimsuit still fits, make sure your job still does. If your old job is feeling a little tight and uncomfortable, tighten up your résumé and go shopping for a new one.



Here are the 15 hottest tech jobs being hired for right now by the top companies:

The 15 hottest tech jobs right now

1) Data scientist

Median annual salary: $108,000

Job satisfaction: 4.3/5

Number of job openings: 27,695

What data scientists do: While data science is a diverse field with a wide range of responsibilities depending on the company, all data scientists evaluate data to provide creative insight. Duties typically include creating machine-based learning tools for use by the tech company, such as recommendation engines or expanded artificial intelligence (A.I.) functions. Data scientists also typically collect, clean, and organize data, and perform statistical and predictive analysis.

Skills and experience:

Strong understanding of statistical theory and applications. Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with machine learning and/or big data techniques (Spark, Pig, Hive)

Exceptional coding skills and experience with at least one high-level programming language (Python, Java or equivalent)

Proven record of 3-plus years of experience conducting data science projects.

Experience performing investigations on large-scale data sets

Companies hiring data scientists now:

Crowe, Indianapolis, Indiana – See the job Four weeks of paid time off Annual raises and bonuses Maternity and paternity leave T-Mobile, Bellevue, Washington – See the job Comprehensive health insurance 401(k) with 5% matching Vacation and paid time off Facebook, Menlo Park, California – See the job Free lunch and snacks Three months of maternity and paternity leave Generous vacation time, unlimited sick days, 21 days paid time off



2) Software engineer

Median annual salary : $104,000

Job satisfaction: 3.6 /5

Number of job openings : 148,000

What software engineers do: Software engineers use knowledge of engineering principles and programming languages to design, develop, and install software and systems. This role can start as an entry-level position, with the opportunity to be promoted to senior software engineer roles.

Skills and experience:

Proficiency in multiple programming languages such as Java, MySQL/Oracle/DB, HTML, CSS, JavaScript Expertise with SQL, relational data modeling, and basic database schema design Experience working across complex enterprise systems to enhance current processes and procedures, while ensuring the validity of enterprise data Ability to solve architectural and system issues involving scalability and relational databases



Companies hiring software engineers now:

Intuit, Mountain View, California – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Pet-friendly workplace Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and D development program for career advancement 401(k) matching Oshkosh Corporation, Neenah, Wisconsin – See the job 401(k) and employee stock purchase plan Comprehensive health care and well-being programs Tuition reimbursement



3) DevOps engineer

Median annual salary : $106,000

Job satisfaction: 4.1 /5

Number of job openings : 34,342

What devops engineers do: DevOps engineers automate and streamline existing systems and processes, as well as build and maintain tools for deployment, operations, and monitoring systems. They also diagnose and resolve issues in development, testing, and production environments.

Skills and experience:

Scripting skills in languages such as Bash, Ant, Python, Gradle, Maven, and Ruby Experience with object-oriented design, data structures, and multithreaded algorithms Experience with cloud-based infrastructure environments Experience collaborating across multiple functional/technical teams to deliver a project



Companies hiring devops engineers now:

Cisco Systems, San Francisco – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and on-site medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off SailPoint Technologies, Austin, Texas – See the job Flexible vacation policy and paid holidays Flexible hours, family-friendly company events, and charitable work Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision plans World Wide Technology, Maryland Heights, Missouri – See the job Health insurance plan with low out-of-pocket cost for employees Profit-sharing and generous 401(k) matching Paid time off starts at 17 days per year, plus 10 company holidays



4) Security engineer

Median annual salary : $102,000

Job satisfaction: 3.8 /5

Number of job openings : 64,544

What security engineers do: Security Engineers protect computer networks and systems. They devise and carry out strategies to monitor and protect sensitive data and systems from infiltration and cyberattacks.

Skills and experience:

Expertise in disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods

Expertise in coding languages, and the ability to understand mobile and malicious code

E xperience with antivirus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering

Understanding of risk-assessment tools, technologies, and methods

Bonus if candidate has a computer science or information technology degree

Companies hiring security engineers now:

T-Mobile, Bellevue, Washington – See the job Comprehensive health insurance 401(k) with 5% matching Vacation and paid time off Blizzard Entertainment, Irvine, California – See the job Employee discount Matching 401(k) plan Health insurance Cisco Systems, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina – See the job Multiple health insurance plans and on-site medical 401(k) matching Vacation and paid time off



5) Data analyst

Median annual salary : $60,000

Job satisfaction: 3.9 /5

Number of job openings : 74,819

What data analysts do: Data analyst duties include developing frameworks for data, analytics, and strategy development, as well as implementing data-analysis tools and providing user training. Other duties include collecting and analyzing data sets from diverse sources to inform business decisions and make accurate predictions. Tracking and monitoring internal and external data are other duties.

Skills and experience:

Ability to analyze large data sets and filter relevant data sets

Attention to detail, an analytical mind, and problem-solving ability

Experience in data modeling and reporting software

Ability to write actionable reports in clear language

Companies hiring data analysts now:

Kaiser Permanente, Santa Clara, California – See the job 100% employer-paid health insurance and wellness programs 403(b)with 6% matching plus pension Vacation and paid time off Deloitte, Dallas, TX – See the job 401(k) with 1.5% matching Vacation and paid time off Health and dental insurance, plus wellness programs Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching



6) Solutions architect

Median annual salary : $127,900

Job satisfaction: 3.6

Number of job openings : 67,406

What solutions architects do: Solution architects manage complex processes to solve business problems using technology. Duties include defining features, phases, and solution requirements to address issues and weaknesses and determining the best tech solution to solve problems while also explaining the solution to project stakeholders to achieve buy-in.

Skills and experience:

IT infrastructure and cloud development

Engineering and software architectural design

Working experience in various areas of IT

Project and product management

Companies hiring solutions architects now:

Adobe, Austin, Texas – See the job Generous time off, plus enhanced leave Adobe stock at 15% below fair market value by enrolling in employee stock purchase plan Educational reimbursement of $10,000 per year Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – S ee the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching World Wide Technology, Maryland Heights, Missouri – See the job Health insurance plan with low out-of-pocket cost for employees Profit-sharing and generous 401(k) matching Paid time off starts at 17 days per year, plus 10 company holidays



7) Systems engineer

Median annual salary : $90,000

Job satisfaction: 3.5 /5

Number of job openings : 92,426

What systems engineers do: System engineers combine knowledge of engineering and coding to implement computer systems for businesses and organizations. Most job descriptions require system design and analysis, as well as communication, mathematical, and business skills. They implement new systems, evaluate performance, and correct software errors in existing systems. Responsibilities may include preparing progress and specifications reports, maintaining inventory, and overseeing payroll.

Skills and experience:

Knowledge of network hardware and operating systems

Strong communication skills

Experience with planning design, technical review, and implementation of new network infrastructure

Experience with troubleshooting and fixing networks and systems

Bonus if they have a computer science- or computer-related degree

Companies hiring systems engineers now:

Facebook, Pittsburgh – See the job Free lunch and snacks Three months of maternity and paternity leave Generous vacation time, unlimited sick days, 21 days paid time off Texas Instruments , Dallas Save the job 401(k) with 4% matching, profit-sharing, and employee stock purchase plan 10 vacation days per year Comprehensive health care Oshkosh Corporation , Oshkosh, Wisconsin – See the job 401(k) and employee stock purchase plan Comprehensive health care and well-being programs Tuition reimbursement



8) Software developer

Median annual salary : $80,000

Job satisfaction: 3.5 /5

Number of job openings : 99,074

What software developers do: Software developer responsibilities include designing, testing, implementing, and managing software programs. They are also charged with modifying existing programs to meet company needs, developing quality-assurance testing methods, training users, and evaluating the software for its efficiency and usability. They may also implement programs, integrate systems, train users, and monitor systems.

Skills and experience:

Coding in languages such as Java, Python, C#/.Net, Mean, and Ruby

Problem-solving and analytical thinking

Experience in software testing and debugging

Expertise in object-oriented design

Companies hiring software developers now:

Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching Pariveda Solutions, Chicago – See the job 401(k) with 4% matching 6 weeks maternity and paternity leave 100% company paid health care premiums, including medical, dental, and vision Intuit, San Diego, CA – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Pet-friendly workplace



9) UX designer

Median annual salary : $89,000

Job satisfaction: 3.7 /5

Number of job openings : 7,746

What UX designers do: UX designers are responsible for the look and feel of websites. Using product specifications, user psychology, and research data, they work with web developers to create website concepts and conduct usability tests to evaluate design success. They find creative ways to address usability and findability issues, and use the knowledge gained to develop wireframes and prototypes to meet customer needs.

Skills and experience:

Proficiency in design software such as UXPin and Balsamiq

HTML/CSS and JavaScript skills

P roject-management and research experience

E xperience as a UX or UI designer, or similar role

Companies hiring UX designers now:

Apple, Santa Clara, California – See the job Health insurance and wellness programs Time-away programs Stock grants and discount buy-ins Procore Technologies, Carpinteria, California – See the job Flexible paid time off Learning and development Program Flexible paid time off (Procore Values Time) Cengage, Boston – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching



10) Systems administrator

Median annual salary : $68,000

Job satisfaction: 3.6 /5

Number of job opening s: 43,288

What systems administrators do: System administrators are responsible for providing technical support for both hardware and software issues. They manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems, monitor systems, and respond to security issues. Job duties also include maintaining secure data backups, and monitoring and upgrading systems, processes, and security measures. They will also be expected to install and test new system hardware.

Skills and experience:

Knowledge of system vulnerabilities and security issues

Understanding of industry goals and practices

System administration experience

Experience with VMware

Companies hiring systems administrators now:

World Wide Technology, Maryland Heights, Misssouri – See the job Health insurance plan with low out-of-pocket cost for employees Profit-sharing and generous 401(k) matching Paid time off starts at 17 days per year, plus 10 company holidays Intuitive Surgical , Sunnyvale, California See the job Generous vacation and holiday schedule, paid new parent leave, vacation cash out Up to 50% reimbursement for classes and degree programs Wellness initiatives, community volunteerism and giving Accenture, Sacramento, California – See the job Stock purchase plan Maternity and paternity leave 401(k) matching



11) Applications engineer

Median annual salary : $77,000

Job satisfaction: 4 /5

Number of job openings : 169,553

What applications engineers do: Application Engineers gather customer input and sales information and use it to design or redesign, develop, test, and implement complex software programs and applications based on user needs. Job duties include designing, developing, implementing, and testing new applications, upgrading existing software, and providing technical support.

Skills and experience:

Software and coding skills specific to the job

Strong quantitative skills

Experience in engineering or development

Ability to collaborate across interdisciplinary teams

Companies hiring applications engineers now:

12) Data engineer

Median annual salary : $100,000

Job satisfaction: 3.9 /5

Number of job openings : 96,324

What data engineers do: Data engineers build systems to handle big data. They design, develop, build, test, and maintain architectures, including databases and large-scale data-processing systems. They are responsible for finding ways to acquire and filter data, and developing high-performance algorithms for data use, such as predictive modeling and proof of concepts. Responsibilities also include creating and implementing a disaster-recovery plan.

Skills and experience:

Knowledge of Hadoop-based technologies, SQL-based technologies, NoSQL technologies, data-modeling tools, and various coding languages including Python, C/C++ or Java, Perl

Statistical analysis and modeling

Predictive modeling, neuro-linguistic programming , machine learning, and text analysis experience

Experience with data-warehousing solutions

Companies hiring data engineers now:

Boston Consulting Group , Boston – See the job Maternity and paternity leave Vacation and paid time off Employer-paid health insurance Apple, Austin, Texas – See the job Health insurance and wellness programs Time-away programs Stock grants and discount buy-ins Facebook, Menlo Park, California – See the job Free lunch and snacks Three months of maternity and paternity leave Generous vacation time, unlimited sick days, 21 days paid time off



13) Product manager

Median annual salar y: $115,000

Job satisfaction: 3.8 /5

Number of job openings : 4,790

What product managers do: Product managers are responsible for developing products from start to finish. They conduct market research to identify potential products, devise product requirements, write specifications, set production timelines and benchmarks, assign responsibilities, and monitor the project from end-to-end. They may also set pricing, as well as develop marketing strategies and rollout schedule.

Skills and experience:

Ability to identify new products, as well as develop products and marketing strategies

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience in software development and web technologies

Product-management experience

Companies hiring product managers now:

Expedia Group, Bellevue, Washington – See the job Hotel discounts Flexible work arrangements Unlimited vacation and paid time off Zoom, San Jose, C alifornia – alifornia – See the job Remote work Comprehensive health insurance, including remote workers Unlimited vacation time Facebook, New York City – See the job Free lunch and snacks Three months of maternity and paternity leave Generous vacation time, unlimited sick days, 21 days paid time off



14) Java developer

Median annual salar y: $85,000

Job satisfaction: 3.7 /5

Number of job openings : 74,274

What Java developers do: Java developers create user information system solutions by designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications. Responsibilities include determining and defining user needs, writing specifications, and developing, testing, and implementing solutions.

Skills and experience:

Knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies

Object-oriented analysis and design skills using common design patterns

Product-management experience

Java development experience

Companies hiring Java developers now:

Intuit, San Diego – See the job 401(k) matching Tuition assistance Pet-friendly workplace Cengage, Farmington Hills, Michigan – See the job Comprehensive health insurance and wellness programs Learning and development program for career advancement 401(k) matching Pariveda Solutions, Chicago – See the job 401(k) with 4% matching 6 weeks maternity and paternity leave 100% company paid health care premiums for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision



15) Sales engineer

Median annual salary : $90,000

Job satisfaction: 4.1 /5

Number of job openings: 1,064

What sales engineers do: Technical sales engineers provide clients with technical advice and introduce new products. Responsibilities include identifying new markets and clients, conducting sales meetings, negotiating contracts, and providing information, training, and technical support to clients.

Skills and experience:

Strong technical knowledge

The ability to communicate highly technical information in language easily understood by end users

Technical sales experience

Willingness to travel

Companies hiring sales engineers now: