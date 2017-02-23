Online product listing unveils the new Asus VivoBook Flip TP203

Why it matters to you The market for budget 2-in-1 laptops is heating up, which means that consumers should be able to get better hardware at more budget-friendly prices.

It looks like Asus is prepping a new entry in its VivoBook line for release in 2017. A product listing for the as-yet-unannounced VivoBook Flip TP203 has been spotted on a Taiwanese online store, revealing what specs we can expect from the 2-in-1 device.

The VivoBook Flip TP203 is set to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, and can apparently be outfitted with an Intel Apollo Lake processor. This is a step up from the previous model, the TP201, which topped out at 4GM of RAM and an Intel Braswell CPU.

The system boasts an 11.6-inch display, and reportedly offers nine hours of battery life from a single charge. The laptop is touted as an ideal choice for commuters, thanks to its battery life and its small, lightweight design. The system’s desktop footprint is said to be smaller than a sheet of A4 paper.

In terms of connectivity, the TP203 features a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, a standard HDMI port, and a MicroSD card reader. It also features a fingerprint reader for users who want to use biometrics to keep their device safe and secure.

The fact that eMMC storage and Apollo Lake chips are being implemented suggests that the FlipTP203 will be a budget-friendly 2-in-1, according to a report from Liliputing. Asus is yet to detail the system’s pricing and availability, but if it’s inexpensive enough, this device could carve out its own niche in the growing hybrid sector.

Microsoft’s Surface line has long dominated the market for high-end 2-in-1 systems, but there’s more and more demand for less expensive devices that blur the line between tablet and laptop. A swathe of different manufacturers are fielding their own hybrids aimed at these users, but it remains to be seen whether any one company can seize the lion’s share of sales.