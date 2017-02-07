The FBI will stop accepting Freedom of Information Act requests via email March 1

Why it matters to you This change will make online FOIA more difficult, and limit the online requests submitted each day

The Freedom of Information Act is a federal law that allows people in the United States to access unreleased documents and information held by the government. From the beginning of March 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is set to make some changes to the way FOIA requests are submitted.

Starting next month, the FBI will no longer accept FOIA requests that are submitted by email. Instead, requests will have to be sent via fax or standard mail, or submitted via an online portal.

The online portal may seem like a fine replacement for email submissions, but it’s subject to its own caveats. Users are expected to agree to terms of service, and submit personal information including their physical address and a phone number. Furthermore, the portal will only accept a certain number of requests each day.

The FBI isn’t alone in compelling people to use outdated methods to submit their requests. The Central Intelligence Agency only accepts requests that are sent by fax, while the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency similarly dropped support for email submissions in favor of faxed documents.

Ending support for requests sent by email has already been subjected to criticism. Some are arguing that the change is a transparent attempt to make it harder for people to pursue FOIA requests, while others are concentrating on the exact terms of the new arrangement.

The terms of service attached to the new online portal state that users are limited to one request per day, and one request per submission, and that users need to state whether their request is being made from the United States or another country. These parameters aren’t laid out in FOIA legislation, so it’s being asserted that their enforcement is another way to dissuade people from making requests.

The FBI hasn’t issued a press release regarding the change in policy, which is set to be enforced starting on March 1. We have requested comment from the FBI and will update if any is received.