Google adds Keep to G Suite to make it easier to capture and share ideas

G Suite is Google’s cloud productivity and collaboration suite for businesses. It combines a number of Google apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, and Calendar, into an integrated solution that competes with Microsoft’s Office 365 suite of products.

Google also offers Keep, its notetaking and information organization tool for notes, ideas, and to-dos. Now, Google has integrated Keep into G Suite and made it easier than ever to grab information and use it in Docs for easier content creation and brainstorming.

Keep is similar to other information capture and management tools, such as Evernote and Microsoft’s OneNote, in that information can be entered directly in the app or captured from other sources such as websites, external files, and others. Users can create and access Keep notes via the web or dedicated Android and iOS apps.

With the G Suite integration, Keep notes can also now be accessed via the Tools menu in Google Docs and they’ll show up in a side panel within the Docs app. Some of the ways that Keep and Docs are integrated include:

Notes can be easily dragged from Keep directly into documents

Keep notes can be easily searched from within Doc for pertinent project information

New notes can be created from within the Keep notepad or by selecting text from documents via the new right-click menu item “Save to Keep notepad.” A link will be created within the note that directs back to the source document.

G Suite is available to organizations on a subscription basis, and the various apps and services can be accessed on iOS, Android, and via the web on virtually any platform. Current G Suite customers will gain access to the new Keep app and integration automatically and without additional charge.