This accurate Etekcity digital scale is available for 67 percent off right now

Whether you’re trying to slim down or just maintain a healthy weight, your bathroom scale is usually your guiding compass. Unfortunately, most generic, low-priced bathroom sales are less than precise, often skewing results at unpredictable times, providing you with little to no data you can actually rely on. As you might guess, the more expensive the scale, the more accurate it tends to be. However, to guarantee you’re getting the most accurate reading, a well-designed electronic scale is your best bet overall. The Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale is one such device that ensures you get correct weight results every time you step on.

The digital scale features four dependable precision sensors that ensure you get an accurate reading (within 0.2 pounds of your weight) each time you use it. The scale is auto-calibrated, allowing you to step on and see results instantly, and has a built-in quick conversion feature, which lets you to swiftly change your reading from pounds to kilograms. As where most electronic scales start to decline in accuracy when batteries are low on charge, the Etekcity scale is crafted to ensure power is not an issue.

The device automatically turns off after 15 seconds of inactivity and has a built-in low battery indicator that lights up when it’s time to insert a new set of AAA batteries.

Modern in design, the sleek black scale has a durable 14-by-12 inch tempered glass stepping-platform with polished sides and smooth, rounded edges. Weight results are displayed on a clear 100-by-50 mm LCD screen, while the bottom contains four non-slip grip pads for added stability when placed on any flat surface. And in case digitally displayed numbers don’t motivate you, the scale comes with free body measuring tape to encourage you and help monitor your progress.

The Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale normally retails for $70 but for a limited time is on discounted 67 percent on Amazon to only $23, giving you a $47 savings.