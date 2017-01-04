Mohu's Airwave promises the best of over-the-air and streaming TV

Mohu is probably best known for its Leaf over-the-air (OTA) antenna, but that isn’t the only product the company has under its belt. Last year, the company launched a product by the name of Channels, which aimed to combine OTA and over-the-top (OTT) streaming content in one device, but it didn’t quite succeed. Now the company is taking a different approach with the Mohu Airwave, which turns OTA channels into streaming video that can be played on the device of your choosing.

“At Mohu, our mission is to continue evolving and improving the cord cutting viewing process for consumers,” Mohu CEO and founder Mark Buff said in a statement. “Watching TV should be a personalized experience for every viewer, and we know consumers have a lot of options and preferences about how they view TV without cable. In order to simplify the viewing process for consumers, we’ve created a product that not only gives open access to OTA content, but also integrates and organizes OTT streaming video through a seamless all-in-one interface.”

The Airwave is a stand-alone device that takes OTA signals and via the Mohu TV app — available on a number of devices — allows you to view them on any compatible device, from your TV to your computer or mobile device. All the information you need, like program descriptions and up to 14 days of upcoming content, is on display, and you can even select favorite channels, just as you would on a TV or DVR. The app even uses Mohu’s ClearPix pixelation reduction technology for the clearest possible picture.

The Mohu TV app is available on the web, iOS, and Android devices, as well as streaming hardware to hook up to your TV. Supported hardware includes the entire Roku lineup from Express to Ultra, the current generation Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and Chromecast.

“We are at the crest of the cord cutting revolution,” Buff said. “Pay TV is broken. AirWave is our attempt to reinvent the TV viewing experience by offering consumers flexibility, convenience, and choice. With Free TV Everywhere, you can watch what you want, how you want, and with no monthly fees.”

Pricing and release information currently isn’t available, but Mohu is showing off the new Airwave at CES. For more information, see the Mohu website.