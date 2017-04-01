Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Dunkin’ Donuts may have coined the phrase “America Runs on Dunkin’,” but there’s no denying Americans run on just about any ol’ cup of joe they can get their hands on. Whether you brew your own at home each morning, scramble through your local drive-thru on your way downtown, or merely opt for a Venti half-caff triple breve latte from Starbucks, coffee is likely a mandatory part of your daily routine. However, for those of you who decide to brew on your own, the variety of coffee makers on the market might leave you scratching your head when it comes time to pick up an at-home applicant for doing so.

If you’re like us, you take your daily coffee seriously and want to get the most out of each precious brew. So, just like there’s more to coffee than Folgers in your cup, there’s also more to coffee makers than a $15 Black & Decker you picked up at the local Target. The problem is, your local appliance store doesn’t help much, considering you only have the option of perusing the wares, rather than sampling the bean-abetted goods. To help make the process less of a headache, we’ve scoured the Web to find the best coffee makers currently available. What follows are five of the best coffee makers worthy of helping you get your daily caffeine fix.

Our pick

Why you should buy this: The Bonavatia 1900TS is a compact yet eloquent coffee maker that brews some of the best drip coffee we’ve ever tasted.

Who’s it for: Limited counter space but high coffee standards? This is the coffee maker for you.

How much will it cost: $135

Why we picked the Bonavita 1900TS:

Possibly the last drip-coffee machine you’ll ever want to own, Bonavita’s 1900TS aims to revolutionize the at-home coffee experience. The 1900TS takes up little more than a sliver of real estate in your kitchen with its incredibly compact design, which prevents it from sticking out like a sore thumb.

Aesthetics aside, this Bonavita model packs a serious punch, arguably producing the best cup of drip coffee you’ll ever taste. It does so by utilizing the underused process of pre-infusion, which wets the coffee grounds a few minutes before brewing. Pre-infusion allows for your coffee to extract evenly, producing a more consistent brew — and a hell of a good cup of coffee.

Moreover, the device’s thermal 8-cup carafe keeps the coffee piping hot (around 150 degrees Fahrenheit) for nearly four hours after the brew cycle completes. Compact, sleek, and efficient, Bonavita’s 1900TS is the cream of the coffee-maker crop.