17 great wireless chargers to free yourself from cables

You know what’s missing from all our visions of a futuristic utopia? Wires. You never see anyone fumbling with a wire to plug in a device. Everything just magically works. We’re not there yet, but wireless charging technology is improving all the time. Leading the way toward this brave new world, we find wireless chargers for smartphones. They’re not entirely wireless, because they still have to be plugged into a wall outlet, but they do free you from your nightly plug-in. You can just pop your phone on a pad, and know that in the morning it will be good to go.

Before you splash out on a wireless charger, though, make sure that your phone supports it. For some smartphones, you’ll need to buy a special replacement back or a case that enables wireless charging. You also have to check that the wireless charger you choose is the right standard for your device. The most popular standard right now by far is Qi, under the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), but there is a rival called Powermat, under the Power Matters Alliance (PMA), which merged with the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) to form the AirFuel Alliance, which is pushing a new standard called Rezence.

Another thing to keep in mind when you buy a wireless charger is that it won’t charge up your phone as fast as a wall charger can.

Anker PowerPort Qi 10 Wireless Charging Pad ($20) The PowerPort Qi 10 is so named because it can output up to 10W, as long as you combine it with a Quick Charge 3.0 rated wall charger, which you’ll have to buy separately. That means it can charge some devices, like the Galaxy S7, faster than a standard wireless charger, Anker says up to 2X faster. It’s a very slim, lightweight design, but there are large feet on the bottom to help it grip. When you first lay your phone on this charger a series of LEDs light up to show the charging status, but thankfully they turn off again after 10 seconds. It doesn’t make any sound either, so it could work well on the night stand. You do get a 3-foot Micro USB cable with it, but you’ll need your own wall charger to plug it into. The downside with this charger is that it has a single coil, so you really need to find the sweet spot and you’ll want to remove phone cases for best results. Specs Power output 10W Standard Qi Dimensions 3.4” x 3.4” x 0.3” Weight 17g (0.6oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? No Buy it now from: Amazon

Satechi Wireless Charging Pad ($25) If you’re looking for an alternative to Samsung’s official wireless charging pad that supports faster charging for the newer members of the Galaxy family, including the S7 and S7 Edge, then this could be it. The design is stylish, with a circular metal frame in gold, silver, rose gold, or space gray. The pad itself is shiny black or white, but thankfully there is a rubber cross in the center which protects your phone and prevents it from sliding around. There are also pads on the bottom so it grips the table top. It works fine with most cases and will charge any Qi device, but fast charging devices like the Galaxy S7 will enjoy 1.4X the usual speed. There’s a LED that lights up blue when the device is charging and turns green when it’s fully charged. We’re not a big fan of LEDs on charging pads, because you don’t want light on the nightstand and it seems superfluous, since your phone already indicates when it’s fully charged, but at least this is a small one. You get a decent Micro USB cable in the box with it, but you’ll have to provide your own charger. Specs Power output 2A Standard Qi Dimensions 3.94” x 3.94” x 0.31” Weight 130g (4.75oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? No Buy it now from: Amazon

FLI Charge ($70) Most desk-side chargers don’t play nicely with all of your devices. They aren’t large enough to accommodate more than a phone or two, tend to be a little finicky when it comes to fast charging technologies, and can’t consistently supply enough power to juice bigger gadgets. FLI Charger, though, has none of those limitations. The longish power strip consists of small, lightweight rectangular plates with metal contact strips, and relies on magnetism to make connections. FLI Charge ships alongside circular and rectangular accessories with metal contacts on the bottom and built-in USB connectors on top that, once placed on the charger’s surface, supply up to 40 watts of charge. Even better? Unlike most Qi chargers on the market, they don’t have to be placed in a specific orientation in order to work. The FLI Charger starts at $70, but you will need individual charging plugs for each device you want to charge and they run $30 a piece. Specs Power output 40W Standard N/A Dimensions 8.66” x 3.92” x 0.47” Weight 494.4g (17.4oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? Yes Buy it now from: Amazon

Itian Charging Stand ($16) This stand is specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, Note 7, or Note 5, because it supports a slightly faster rate of wireless charging, provided you pair it with a Quick Charge 2.0 Adaptive Fast Charger. Use it with a standard charger and you’ll get slower charging speeds. It can also charge the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, but not at the faster speed. You have to prop your phone in this charging stand in portrait view and there are padded sections to prevent any scratches. There’s a standard LED to indicate when it’s working, which could be annoying if you want to use this on your nightstand, but it will work well on a desktop. The design is fairly plain, black plastic. There’s a big white Itian logo, which is thankfully covered up when you place your phone on it. This is one of cheapest options we’ve seen for the faster wireless charging rate. Unfortunately, though you do get a cable in the box, there’s no power adapter. Specs Power output 1.2A Standard Qi Dimensions 5.5” x 3.8” x 3.8” Weight 181g (6.4oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? No Buy it now from: Amazon

Choetech Iron Stand Wireless Charger ($20) We really like the look of this aluminum wireless charging stand from Choetech. It’s very solid and props up your phone at a convenient angle. There are three coils inside, so you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait view and it charges through most cases. There are also rubber feet on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around. There’s some cushioning on the cradle lip, but the central panel is glossy plastic. If we weren’t using a case, we might worry about a glass-backed phone resting on this. It will work with any Qi-compatible smartphone, and you can add receivers or cases to phones like the iPhone, so they can be charged with this stand, too. The LED is on the side and it’s quite subtle, the four pinholes light up blue when your phone is charging, or flash to indicate an issue. Unfortunately, the Micro USB port is on the same side as the LED, down at the bottom of the front part, which makes it tough to keep the cable out of sight. It’s not absolutely perfect as a wireless charger, but it does moonlight as a really good stand. Overall, it’s a nice option at a good price. Specs Power output 1A Standard Qi Dimensions 5.2” x 3.2” x 4.1” Weight 172g (6oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? Yes Buy it now from: Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charging Pad ($21) This circular wireless charging pad from Samsung resembles a flying saucer. If you have a Note 5, or a later Samsung flagship such as the S7, you can use it to quickly charge your device without a cord. It’s capable of fast charging at around 2A, instead of the standard 1A you get from most wireless chargers, making it around 1.4X faster, at least according to Samsung. It’s outfitted with a circular strip of rubber to prevent your phone from sliding off the top, and another one on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on your desk or bedside table. The LED is, unfortunately, quite bright and it shines blue when charging and green when fully charged. It also flashes when there’s a problem. Because the pad can charge supported phones faster, there’s a silent fan inside to help keep the temperature down. You’ll also have to use the charger and cable supplied if you want the faster speeds, but you can use this pad with other Qi charging devices for standard speeds. You can get the pad in black or white, and it’s pretty portable. It does the job, but the design is dull, and if you don’t have a Samsung phone that supports fast wireless charging, there’s little reason to pay a premium for this pad. Specs Power output 2A Standard Qi Dimensions 4” x 4” x 0.81” Weight 117g (4.12oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? Yes Buy it now from: Amazon

Montar Air Car Mount ($60) Once you get used to wireless charging, you really don’t want to have to go back to plugging in cables, but that means you need a few wireless chargers dotted around to cover you in different situations. Montar has created an excellent cradle for the car with built-in Qi wireless charging. It can accommodate smartphones up to 6 inches in size, and it supports fast wireless charging at up to 2A, if your phone does. This charger and cradle is ideal if you like to use your smartphone to navigate as you drive. It’s a versatile beast with various mounting options. You can slot it into a cup holder, use the suction cup, or securely stick it to your dash with 3M adhesive. The cradle is fully adjustable and will accommodate larger phones like the iPhone 6S Plus or the Note 5. There’s also a cable included with Micro USB at one end to plug into the cradle, and a power adapter that fits a standard car power socket at the other. The power adapter lights up, so you know when it’s charging and drawing power. The cradle is great, because it has adjustable feet to change height and clamping arms with a release button, which makes it easy to fit and remove your phone with a single hand. You can also rotate it, thanks to a ball joint, to find the exact angle you want. Specs Power output 2A Standard Qi Dimensions 7” x 4” x 5” (adjustable) Weight 212g (7.47oz) Cable included? Yes AC Adapter included? Yes (for car socket) Buy it now from: Amazon