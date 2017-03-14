17 great wireless chargers to free yourself from cables

You know what’s missing from all our visions of a futuristic utopia? Wires. You never see anyone fumbling with a wire to plug in a device. Everything just magically works. We’re not there yet, but wireless charging technology is improving all the time. Leading the way toward this brave new world, we find wireless chargers for smartphones. They’re not entirely wireless, because they still have to be plugged into a wall outlet, but they do free you from your nightly plug-in. You can just pop your phone on a pad, and know that in the morning it will be good to go.
Before you splash out on a wireless charger, though, make sure that your phone supports it. For some smartphones, you’ll need to buy a special replacement back or a case that enables wireless charging. You also have to check that the wireless charger you choose is the right standard for your device. The most popular standard right now by far is Qi, under the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), but there is a rival called Powermat, under the Power Matters Alliance (PMA), which merged with the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) to form the AirFuel Alliance, which is pushing a new standard called Rezence.
Another thing to keep in mind when you buy a wireless charger is that it won’t charge up your phone as fast as a wall charger can.
Anker PowerPort Qi 10 Wireless Charging Pad ($20)
The PowerPort Qi 10 is so named because it can output up to 10W, as long as you combine it with a Quick Charge 3.0 rated wall charger, which you’ll have to buy separately. That means it can charge some devices, like the Galaxy S7, faster than a standard wireless charger, Anker says up to 2X faster. It’s a very slim, lightweight design, but there are large feet on the bottom to help it grip.
When you first lay your phone on this charger a series of LEDs light up to show the charging status, but thankfully they turn off again after 10 seconds. It doesn’t make any sound either, so it could work well on the night stand. You do get a 3-foot Micro USB cable with it, but you’ll need your own wall charger to plug it into. The downside with this charger is that it has a single coil, so you really need to find the sweet spot and you’ll want to remove phone cases for best results.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.4” x 3.4” x 0.3”
|Weight
|17g (0.6oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Satechi Wireless Charging Pad ($25)
If you’re looking for an alternative to Samsung’s official wireless charging pad that supports faster charging for the newer members of the Galaxy family, including the S7 and S7 Edge, then this could be it. The design is stylish, with a circular metal frame in gold, silver, rose gold, or space gray. The pad itself is shiny black or white, but thankfully there is a rubber cross in the center which protects your phone and prevents it from sliding around. There are also pads on the bottom so it grips the table top.
It works fine with most cases and will charge any Qi device, but fast charging devices like the Galaxy S7 will enjoy 1.4X the usual speed. There’s a LED that lights up blue when the device is charging and turns green when it’s fully charged. We’re not a big fan of LEDs on charging pads, because you don’t want light on the nightstand and it seems superfluous, since your phone already indicates when it’s fully charged, but at least this is a small one. You get a decent Micro USB cable in the box with it, but you’ll have to provide your own charger.
|Specs
|Power output
|2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.94” x 3.94” x 0.31”
|Weight
|130g (4.75oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
FLI Charge ($70)
Most desk-side chargers don’t play nicely with all of your devices. They aren’t large enough to accommodate more than a phone or two, tend to be a little finicky when it comes to fast charging technologies, and can’t consistently supply enough power to juice bigger gadgets. FLI Charger, though, has none of those limitations.
The longish power strip consists of small, lightweight rectangular plates with metal contact strips, and relies on magnetism to make connections. FLI Charge ships alongside circular and rectangular accessories with metal contacts on the bottom and built-in USB connectors on top that, once placed on the charger’s surface, supply up to 40 watts of charge. Even better? Unlike most Qi chargers on the market, they don’t have to be placed in a specific orientation in order to work. The FLI Charger starts at $70, but you will need individual charging plugs for each device you want to charge and they run $30 a piece.
|Specs
|Power output
|40W
|Standard
|N/A
|Dimensions
|8.66” x 3.92” x 0.47”
|Weight
|494.4g (17.4oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Itian Charging Stand ($16)
This stand is specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, Note 7, or Note 5, because it supports a slightly faster rate of wireless charging, provided you pair it with a Quick Charge 2.0 Adaptive Fast Charger. Use it with a standard charger and you’ll get slower charging speeds. It can also charge the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, but not at the faster speed. You have to prop your phone in this charging stand in portrait view and there are padded sections to prevent any scratches.
There’s a standard LED to indicate when it’s working, which could be annoying if you want to use this on your nightstand, but it will work well on a desktop. The design is fairly plain, black plastic. There’s a big white Itian logo, which is thankfully covered up when you place your phone on it. This is one of cheapest options we’ve seen for the faster wireless charging rate. Unfortunately, though you do get a cable in the box, there’s no power adapter.
|Specs
|Power output
|1.2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|5.5” x 3.8” x 3.8”
|Weight
|181g (6.4oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Choetech Iron Stand Wireless Charger ($20)
We really like the look of this aluminum wireless charging stand from Choetech. It’s very solid and props up your phone at a convenient angle. There are three coils inside, so you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait view and it charges through most cases. There are also rubber feet on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around. There’s some cushioning on the cradle lip, but the central panel is glossy plastic. If we weren’t using a case, we might worry about a glass-backed phone resting on this.
It will work with any Qi-compatible smartphone, and you can add receivers or cases to phones like the iPhone, so they can be charged with this stand, too. The LED is on the side and it’s quite subtle, the four pinholes light up blue when your phone is charging, or flash to indicate an issue. Unfortunately, the Micro USB port is on the same side as the LED, down at the bottom of the front part, which makes it tough to keep the cable out of sight. It’s not absolutely perfect as a wireless charger, but it does moonlight as a really good stand. Overall, it’s a nice option at a good price.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|5.2” x 3.2” x 4.1”
|Weight
|172g (6oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad ($21)
This circular wireless charging pad from Samsung resembles a flying saucer. If you have a Note 5, or a later Samsung flagship such as the S7, you can use it to quickly charge your device without a cord. It’s capable of fast charging at around 2A, instead of the standard 1A you get from most wireless chargers, making it around 1.4X faster, at least according to Samsung. It’s outfitted with a circular strip of rubber to prevent your phone from sliding off the top, and another one on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on your desk or bedside table. The LED is, unfortunately, quite bright and it shines blue when charging and green when fully charged. It also flashes when there’s a problem.
Because the pad can charge supported phones faster, there’s a silent fan inside to help keep the temperature down. You’ll also have to use the charger and cable supplied if you want the faster speeds, but you can use this pad with other Qi charging devices for standard speeds. You can get the pad in black or white, and it’s pretty portable. It does the job, but the design is dull, and if you don’t have a Samsung phone that supports fast wireless charging, there’s little reason to pay a premium for this pad.
|Specs
|Power output
|2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4” x 4” x 0.81”
|Weight
|117g (4.12oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Montar Air Car Mount ($60)
Once you get used to wireless charging, you really don’t want to have to go back to plugging in cables, but that means you need a few wireless chargers dotted around to cover you in different situations. Montar has created an excellent cradle for the car with built-in Qi wireless charging. It can accommodate smartphones up to 6 inches in size, and it supports fast wireless charging at up to 2A, if your phone does. This charger and cradle is ideal if you like to use your smartphone to navigate as you drive.
It’s a versatile beast with various mounting options. You can slot it into a cup holder, use the suction cup, or securely stick it to your dash with 3M adhesive. The cradle is fully adjustable and will accommodate larger phones like the iPhone 6S Plus or the Note 5. There’s also a cable included with Micro USB at one end to plug into the cradle, and a power adapter that fits a standard car power socket at the other. The power adapter lights up, so you know when it’s charging and drawing power. The cradle is great, because it has adjustable feet to change height and clamping arms with a release button, which makes it easy to fit and remove your phone with a single hand. You can also rotate it, thanks to a ball joint, to find the exact angle you want.
|Specs
|Power output
|2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7” x 4” x 5” (adjustable)
|Weight
|212g (7.47oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes (for car socket)
TYLT VU ($30)
As far as we know, TYLT was the first manufacturer to offer wireless chargers with this tilted, 45-degree cradle design, which allows you to see your phone more easily than if it were lying flat. The VU is a Qi charger with three coils inside, so you can put your phone on the cradle in portrait or landscape mode and it will still charge. There’s a single LED under the lip of the stand which goes green to indicate that it’s charging.
However, this charger is a bit on the expensive side, the power adapter is ugly and chunky, and some people have found that the pad can produce a lot of heat. The bright, plastic design is available in blue, green, and red, or you can go for black if you want something a bit more subdued. It also has a nice, soft-touch finish. We like the distinctive design, but it will take up a bit more space than a simple pad.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7.5” x 3.5” x 0.5”
|Weight
|161g (5.7oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Fonesalesman QiStone+ Wireless Power Bank ($50)
The QiStone+ from Fonesalesman is a smart, wee device that pushes wireless charging to the next level. It’s a wireless charging pad that will recharge any device that supports the Qi standard, but it’s also a portable battery pack that can be wirelessly charged itself. As the name would suggest, it looks like a stone. It’s rounded and it’s very portable. There are four padded feet on the bottom which prevent it from slipping on surfaces. When you place your device on it to charge there’s a loud beep and a blue light comes on to confirm that it’s charging. There are also four green lights to give you an idea of how much power remains in the 4,000mAh internal battery.
Interestingly, the QiStone can also be charged up on a Qi wireless charging pad. There is a standard Micro USB port for charging as well. It can also charge another device while it is being charged, and there’s a USB port to enable wired charging as a backup for devices that don’t support wireless charging. That means you could simultaneously charge two devices with it, though they won’t charge up very quickly. If you want some extra juice on a trip, this is one of the few devices to offer a genuinely wireless solution.
The only thing we don’t like about the QiStone is that loud beeping sound to confirm charging has begun when you place a device on it. Considering there’s a blue light to indicate charging, it seems superfluous, and it’s obnoxiously loud. It does also come with a Micro USB to USB cable, but there’s no AC adapter. Ultimately, this is a stylish and functional wireless charging solution. We’d suggest pairing it with Fonesalesman’s wired WoodPuck ($30), for use at home and for charging the QiStone up.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A (1A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.13″ x 2.83″ x 0.78″
|Weight
|135g (4.76oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Yootech Wireless Charging Pad ($10)
Wireless charging does not need to be expensive, as this wireless charging pad from Yootech proves. It may be really cheap, but it does the job. It’s a small, triangular puck with a round pad for your device to sit on. There are three feet on the bottom to prevent it from slipping. There’s a small LED at the front which goes green when charging is in progress, red when there’s no charging, and flashes green and red if your device isn’t in the sweet spot.
It comes with a Micro USB to USB cable, but there’s no wall charger in the box, which seems fair enough at this price. It’s not the most attractive device in the world, but it’s small enough to be unobtrusive and it works well on the nightstand because the light isn’t too bright and there’s no beeping (from the pad at least, your device might still beep). We’ve yet to find a better option at this price, so it’s perfect for the budget-conscious.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|2.95″ x 2.95″ x 0.35″
|Weight
|22.6g (28oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Ikea Nordmarke Wireless Charging Pad ($70)
This is a smart charging pad solution that could serve the whole family, because it has three spots on the top for wireless charging, and an additional USB port in the base for charging with a standard Micro USB to USB cable. That means you could charge up to four devices at once. It has a typical Ikea style that’s rounded and unobtrusive, it’s designed to fit in with any décor, and it’s finished in white or birch wood. The spots for charging are marked clearly by plus signs, and as long as you place your device in the middle of one the charging should start fairly quickly. The device is also rubberized for added grip, and it’s quite heavy so it won’t slip.
There’s a tiny LED that lights up for three seconds when you first power the pad on. It will stay on when a device is charging and will flash if there is an error. You also get a cable and AC adapter with the pad. The adapter is a pretty bulky, white plastic affair. This is one of the biggest wireless charging pads we’ve seen, so it could prove ideal for busy households with multiple devices to charge. You can also get a single pad version ($28), which also has the USB port output.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A x3 (2A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|12″ x 5″ x 1″
|Weight
|800g (28.2oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
ChoeTech Stadium Qi Wireless Charger ($20)
Here’s a simple, inexpensive wireless charging pad that works well. It’s a slim, lightweight pad with a fairly minimalist design. There’s a blue LED to indicate that charging is taking place. It generally begins without any fiddling with position, as long you place your phone in the middle (there are three coils inside). The pad is flat, matte black, and has a silver trim. You shouldn’t have any trouble with devices slipping around. There are also four plastic feet on the bottom to stop the pad from slipping on surfaces, which is a risk because it’s very light.
The solitary Micro USB port allows you to plug it in, and there’s a Micro USB to USB cable provided, but no AC adapter, so you’ll need to use your phone’s wall charger or another one you have spare. If you’re using this on the nightstand then the light might bug you–it’s fairly big and bright.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.72″ x 2.76″ x 0.42″
|Weight
|66g (2.3oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Nokia DT-900 Wireless Charging Plate ($30)
What really makes the Nokia wireless charging pad line-up stand out is the fact they’re available in a range of vibrant colors: blue, yellow, and red, as well as the more predictable white and black. It’s a basic charging pad made of smooth, rounded plastic, with an anti-slip rubber ring in the middle. There’s a small, white LED that lights up to let you know charging is in progress, and it generally starts up first time without any re-positioning.
It comes with a cable and AC adapter (not a Micro USB cable). It’s worth mentioning that the adapter is a big chunky, white thing, which is less than ideal. There are newer charging plates from Nokia. The DT-903 in particular has some really cool features, like NFC pairing and Bluetooth support, so it can give off a glow to warn you when your phone battery is low or there’s an incoming notification. It also has a standard USB port for charging, but it only works with specific Lumia handsets (worth seeking out if you have a Lumia 830 or 930).
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.72″ x 2.36″ x 0.43″
|Weight
|93g (3.28oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Incipio Ghost 220 ($40)
You can actually charge three devices at once with the Ghost 220. It features a sleek, matte, black plastic design, with an angled front that overhangs two long blue LEDs, to give a clear indication of charging status. There are two Qi symbols up top to mark the spots for placing devices on a sizable pad, with plenty of room for two smartphones, or even a small tablet and a phone. The universal power supply plugs into the back, where you’ll also find a standard USB port with a 2.4A output. The pad will output 1A, and that’s split between the devices if you place two on at once. You can charge a third device at the same time with a USB to Micro USB cable. It will charge at a speedy 2.4A, and is capable of a total output of 3.4A.
There are six padded feet on the bottom with a non-slip coating to keep it steady. The top feels smooth, and there’s nothing obvious to hold your device in place, but we had to tilt it to a 45-degree angle with a Nexus 7 on it before it started to slip. Your mileage may vary, depending on your device. It works through thin cases, but like most wireless chargers, a thick case is going to prevent it from charging.
This is part of Incipio’s new wireless charging range, which also includes a portable battery charger that can be charged wirelessly; smaller pads, like the Ghost 120, for single devices; and extended battery cases that make older phones, like the iPhone 5, compatible with Qi wireless chargers.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A (2.4A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7″ x 3.5″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|154g (5.43oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Tylt VÜ Solo ($10)
This is a small, square wireless charging pad with a sleek, black plastic body. The colorful, rubberized pad on top, where you’ll lay your phone, comes in a choice of blue, red, gray, or neon green. There’s a single LED on the base that lights up green when your phone is correctly aligned. Since alignment can be a pain with wireless chargers, Tylt has cleverly included a simple alignment ledge, which is really just a small adjustable bit of plastic on the cable that enables you to set the correct position for your phone.
The base unit isn’t very heavy, but it does have micro suction pads on the bottom, so you can place it firmly and there’s no chance of it slipping. It charges fairly quickly (for a wireless charger) with that 1A output, and it will work through a thin case. You will need to add your own wall charger to plug the cable into, though.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.4″ x 3.4″ x 0.5″
|Weight
|72g (2.56oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
PowerSquare Tango ($70)
This wireless charger is big enough to juice up two smartphones at once. There are three coils inside, so you won’t have to fiddle to find that sweet spot. The frame is made of black rubber with anti-slip feet on the bottom, but the charging surface sports a stylish champagne gold finish that ensures it looks classier than most of the competition. There’s a subtle white LED in the middle of the pad on one side, too, so you know when it’s charging.
The PowerSquare Tango was originally funded via IndieGogo, and it will work with any Qi-compatible device. PowerSquare also offers cases for the iPhone and receivers that can plug into the Micro USB port on an Android phone to bestow them with wireless charging capabilities. The power adapter that ships with the Tango is quite large, but it enables the pad to simultaneously charge two phones at around 1A each. It is quite expensive, but it has a unique look, good build quality, and it works well.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|6.48” x 3.35” x 0.46”
|Weight
|150g (5.29oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
RAVPower RP-WCN11 charging pad + with external battery ($30)
This smart solution combines a wireless charging pad with a portable battery pack featuring a 5,000mAh-rated battery. The exterior is soft, matte, plastic in white or black, and there’s a circular silicone pad on top in the shape of the power symbol. It’s not just decorative, it helps to hold your device in place and makes it easier to find the sweet spot. You’ll know when you did because there’s an audible beep. The bottom edge has a Micro USB port for charging up the battery, a USB output for charging up a device with a cable, and the power button. There’s also a slightly confusing line-up of six LEDs. The first goes green when wireless charging is working, the next four give you an indication of remaining power, and the final red LED tells you if it’s on.
It’s a versatile solution that allows you to wirelessly charge on the go. You can also wirelessly charge while the battery itself charges up. You even have the option to charge two devices at once, thanks to the additional USB output, but the maximum 1A output means that it will take a while. If you need a wireless charger and a portable battery pack, this is a great buy. You can get the RAVPower RP-WCN7 charging pad on its own for just $30.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A (1A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|5.7″ x 3.11″ x 0.42″
|Weight
|317g (11.2oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes